    AS   TH0963A10Z08

ASIASOFT CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(AS)
Asiasoft Public : Report on the results of the Exercise of AS-W2 (F53-5)

12/24/2021 | 09:07am EST
Date/Time
24 Dec 2021 20:46:29
Headline
Report on the results of the Exercise of AS-W2 (F53-5)
Symbol
AS
Source
AS
Full Detailed News 
                The results of the exercise of Warrants/TSR (F53-5)
Report date of securities allocation     : 24-Dec-2021

Exercised Securities

Warrants

  Common shares
    Warrant of trading symbol            : AS-W2
    Name of warrant                      : Warrant of ASIASOFT CORPORATION 
PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED No. 2
    Number of exercised warrants (units) : 31,617,495
    Number of unexercised warrants       : 47,881,935
(units)
    Ratio (Warrant : shares)             : 1.00 : 1.00
    Exercise Price (baht/share)          : 3.50
    Exercise Date                        : From 24-Dec-2021 to 24-Dec-2021
    Number of shares derived from        : 31,617,495
exercised warrants (shares)
    Number of remaining shares reserved  : 47,881,935
(shares)




Authorized to sign on behalf of the      : Mr.Pramoth Sudjitporn
company
Position                                 : Director

Mr.Kittipong Prucksa-aroon
Director

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Asiasoft Corporation pcl published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 14:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 941 M 58,1 M 58,1 M
Net income 2021 504 M 15,1 M 15,1 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 940 M 297 M 298 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,12x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,80x
Nbr of Employees 633
Free-Float 41,4%
Managers and Directors
Pramoth Sudjitporn Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ratana Manomongkolkul Deputy Managing Director-Accounting
Chek Wai Ung Chief Financial Officer
Quang Quach Dong Chief Operation Officer
Monluedee Sookpantarat Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASIASOFT CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED303.45%297
NETEASE, INC.2.16%63 642
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.-29.82%50 752
NEXON CO., LTD.-28.40%17 852
NCSOFT CORPORATION-29.54%11 332
ZHEJIANG CENTURY HUATONG GROUP CO.,LTD18.00%9 687