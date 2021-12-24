Asiasoft Public : Report on the results of the Exercise of AS-W2 (F53-5)
12/24/2021 | 09:07am EST
Date/Time
24 Dec 2021 20:46:29
Headline
Report on the results of the Exercise of AS-W2 (F53-5)
Symbol
AS
Source
AS
Full Detailed News
The results of the exercise of Warrants/TSR (F53-5)
Report date of securities allocation : 24-Dec-2021
Exercised Securities
Warrants
Common shares
Warrant of trading symbol : AS-W2
Name of warrant : Warrant of ASIASOFT CORPORATION
PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED No. 2
Number of exercised warrants (units) : 31,617,495
Number of unexercised warrants : 47,881,935
(units)
Ratio (Warrant : shares) : 1.00 : 1.00
Exercise Price (baht/share) : 3.50
Exercise Date : From 24-Dec-2021 to 24-Dec-2021
Number of shares derived from : 31,617,495
exercised warrants (shares)
Number of remaining shares reserved : 47,881,935
(shares)
Authorized to sign on behalf of the : Mr.Pramoth Sudjitporn
company
Position : Director
Mr.Kittipong Prucksa-aroon
Director
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.
Asiasoft Corporation pcl published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 14:06:02 UTC.