Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Asiatravel.com Holdings Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATVOF   SG1J72891703

ASIATRAVEL.COM HOLDINGS LTD

(ATVOF)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Change - Announcement of Appointment::APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

07/27/2021 | 11:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclosure pursuant to Paragraph j(i) of the announcement

Mr Lee was appointed as independent director for Global Carriers Berhad ("GCB") on 26 March 2014. GCB, a delisted entity on December 2014, was reprimanded by Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad (Bursa Securities) ("Bursa") for the failure to announce/issue the following financial statements within the stipulated timeframe in contravention of paragraphs 9.22(1) and 9.23 of the Bursa Malaysia Securities Main Market Listing Requirements. Bursa fined GCB's Executive Chairman RM19,500 and no actions were taken against Mr Lee.

Disclosure pursuant to Paragraph (k) of the announcement

Mr Lee was appointed as independent director for Tenggara Oil Berhad ("TOB") on 10 July 2007. On 24 October 2008, Bursa had reprimanded TOB for breaches in failing to take into account adjustments in relation to their fourth quarterly report for the financial year ended 31 January 2008. In the same announcement, Bursa had also highlighted that it has not made a finding that any of the directors of the Company caused or permitted the aforesaid breach but listed out the directors of the Company at the material time, who included Mr Lee. No action were taken against Mr Lee.

Disclaimer

Asiatravel.com Holdings Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 15:49:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ASIATRAVEL.COM HOLDINGS LTD
11:51aCHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : :appointment of non-executive independent..
PU
06/30GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Monthly Update Pursuant to Rule 704(22) of the Catalist ..
PU
05/05ASIATRAVEL COM : Extends Long-Stop Date to Offload Dormant Subsidiaries
MT
01/15ASIATRAVEL COM : Asks Court to Approve Scheme of Arrangement, Secure Debt
MT
01/04ASIATRAVEL COM : to Offload Unoperational Subsidiaries Ahead of Planned Restruct..
MT
2020CHUA WIE KHERN ENTERED INTO AN AGREE : ATVO.F) for SGD 7.
CI
2020Asiatravel.Com Holdings Ltd Announces Resignation of Guok Chin Huat Samuel Ha..
CI
2020Asiatravel.com Holdings Ltd Announces Resignation of Ang Yen Leng, Chelyn as ..
CI
2020GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Monthly Update Pursuant to Rule 704 (22) of the Catalist..
PU
2020WAIVER : :Application For An Extension Of Time To Submit A Resumption Proposal P..
PU
More news
Chart ASIATRAVEL.COM HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Asiatravel.com Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Tuang Poh Boh Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wee Khim Cecilia Yeo Senior Vice President-Group Operations
Allen Chew Head-Internal Audit & Compliance
Kah Chye Tay Lead Independent Director
Zu Ming Liu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASIATRAVEL.COM HOLDINGS LTD0.00%0
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.12%599 348
NETFLIX, INC.-4.48%228 596
PROSUS N.V.-17.50%139 161
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-8.22%87 908
AIRBNB, INC.-3.27%86 382