Change - Announcement of Appointment::APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

Disclosure pursuant to Paragraph j(i) of the announcement

Mr Lee was appointed as independent director for Global Carriers Berhad ("GCB") on 26 March 2014. GCB, a delisted entity on December 2014, was reprimanded by Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad (Bursa Securities) ("Bursa") for the failure to announce/issue the following financial statements within the stipulated timeframe in contravention of paragraphs 9.22(1) and 9.23 of the Bursa Malaysia Securities Main Market Listing Requirements. Bursa fined GCB's Executive Chairman RM19,500 and no actions were taken against Mr Lee.

Disclosure pursuant to Paragraph (k) of the announcement

Mr Lee was appointed as independent director for Tenggara Oil Berhad ("TOB") on 10 July 2007. On 24 October 2008, Bursa had reprimanded TOB for breaches in failing to take into account adjustments in relation to their fourth quarterly report for the financial year ended 31 January 2008. In the same announcement, Bursa had also highlighted that it has not made a finding that any of the directors of the Company caused or permitted the aforesaid breach but listed out the directors of the Company at the material time, who included Mr Lee. No action were taken against Mr Lee.