ASICS ATHLETE: IGA ŚWIĄTEK RISES TO #1 IN THE WORLD Find Out More

    7936   JP3118000003

ASICS CORPORATION

(7936)
ASICS ATHLETE: IGA ŚWIĄTEK RISES TO #1 IN THE WORLD

04/04/2022 | 03:14am EDT
ASICS ATHLETE: IGA ŚWIĄTEK RISES TO #1 IN THE WORLD 2022.04.04 PRESS

[April, 4 2022 -Hoofddorp, Netherlands]

ASICS is proud to support Iga Świątek as she becomes number one in the world, a historic step in her career. Signing on with ASICS ranked 49 in 2019, Świątek quickly rose in the rankings to with key wins in early 2020. The year culminated with her first grand slam win in Paris.

Iga Świątek says, "It's a surreal moment in my career and my life to reach #1 in the world. Having the support of my team, my family, fans and partners give me the confidence to know this is only the beginning. I've always suffered from foot and ankle injuries, but now since switching to ASICS in 2020, I can feel the difference. I know I can trust ASICS, and this helps me focus on my game. For me, the smart move was to come back to ASICS tennis for shoes and apparel. I look forward to a long partnership with ASICS."

"We are thrilled Iga continues to choose ASICS tennis as her apparel and footwear partner. Her consistent performance on court and her status as a positive role model in sport, specifically mental health in sport makes us incredibly proud to support her as she continues her historic career." says, Tomoko Koda, Managing Executive Officer, Senior General Manager, Marketing Division, ASICS Corporation.

---END---

Disclaimer

Asics Corporation published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 07:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 428 B 3 488 M 3 488 M
Net income 2022 15 847 M 129 M 129 M
Net cash 2022 77 394 M 630 M 630 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,9x
Yield 2022 1,37%
Capitalization 426 B 3 470 M 3 470 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 8 861
Free-Float 92,2%
Technical analysis trends ASICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2 328,00 JPY
Average target price 3 420,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 46,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yasuhito Hirota President, CEO, COO & Representative Director
Koji Hayashi Senior Manager-Finance & Accounting
Motoi Oyama Chairman
Hitoshi Kashiwaki Independent Outside Director
Kazuo Sumi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASICS CORPORATION-8.71%3 470
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-26.43%8 724
CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY-14.54%4 343
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.-22.80%2 966
MIPS AB (PUBL)-25.21%2 482
TECHNOGYM S.P.A.-13.96%1 617