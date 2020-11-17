MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  ASICS Corporation    7936   JP3118000003

ASICS CORPORATION

ASICS : LAUNCHES LONG-TERM VISION "VISION2030"

11/17/2020

ASICS has launched its new ten-year long-term vision, 'VISION2030'. The vision, which extends through 2030, presents long-term targets for ASICS to become the company it aspires to be in the future.

Our society and the environment have been undergoing huge changes at unprecedented speed. Digital technology is now a part of the everyday lives of many people and offers new value and experiences. On the other hand, new social issues related to our health have arisen as we have fewer opportunities to move our bodies as our lifestyles become richer and more convenient. As a result, awareness of health conditions from both mind and body perspective will likely grow even more around the world.

ASICS' founding philosophy is a sound mind in a sound body, and it represents our wish to enable healthy and fulfilled lives to people. In this changing world, our founding philosophy will be more required from society and people than ever in the future. ASICS will continue to offer products, services, and an environment that contribute to improving health conditions from both mind and body perspective across a wider spectrum while it continues to honor our philosophy as its core.

Over the next 10 years and longer, ASICS plans to expand its business in three domains, Product, Facility and Community, and Analysis and Diagnosis.

The Product domain will create a framework for developing personalized products based on customers' individual preferences and varied senses of value and delivering them quickly. The Facility and Community domain will offer opportunities to start and continue sports as well as sites for anyone and everyone to enjoy sports at any time and in any place, either in reality or virtually, in order to contribute to the good health of more people. The Analysis and Diagnosis domain will support maintenance and improvement of individuals' health and performance using analytical diagnostic methods developed based on expertise accumulated over many years and data collected using sensing and other new technologies.

All three business domains will share the three common themes of digital, personal, and sustainable. Using always-evolving digital technology, the business domains will develop and offer personalized products and services with environmentally conscious sustainable methods.

Based on these three themes, ASICS plans to generate synergies by combining the three individual business domains while growing each individual domain and also maximize value. Then, by offering optimal value to each and every customer from various angles, ASICS intends to contribute to enabling healthy and fulfilled lives.

ASICS' new mid-term management plan will begin in 2021. As the world undergoes rapid changes and moves forward, ASICS will ensure that all employees share its vision for the future through 'VISION2030' and focus on business activities with a new perspective in line with the times. Then, based on its core founding philosophy of contributing to the healthful bodies and minds of all people throughout the world, ASICS will strive to be a trusted company that delivers clear value to society for a bright future.

Details of 'VISION2030'
https://corp.asics.com/en/investor_relations/management_policy
*Please refer to 'VISION2030' at the bottom of the page.

Disclaimer

Asics Corporation published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 04:40:04 UTC
