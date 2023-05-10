Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. ASICS Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7936   JP3118000003

ASICS CORPORATION

(7936)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-10 am EDT
3875.00 JPY   -1.77%
02:07aAsics : The Fiscal First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
PU
04/26Bosch buys US semiconductor foundry to expand EV chip output
RE
04/21ASICS participates in the UN Campaign "VISION 2045" sends out the message of "A sound mind in a sound body needs a sound earth"
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ASICS : The Fiscal First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

05/10/2023 | 02:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements

For the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

(Japan GAAP)

May 10, 2023

Name of the Company: ASICS Corporation

Listing Exchanges: Tokyo

Code No.: 7936

URL: https://corp.asics.com/en/

President, CEO and COO, Representative Director: Yasuhito Hirota

Date of filing Securities Report by quarter: May 10, 2023

Date of scheduled payment of dividends: -

Quarterly Results Supplemental Materials: Yes

Quarterly Results Presentation Meeting: Yes (For institutional investors, analysts and press in Japan)

(Amounts less than one million yen are truncated)

1. Consolidated results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 (January 1, 2023- March 31, 2023)

  1. Consolidated business results (Accumulated)

(The percentages indicate the rates of increase or decrease compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

MY

%

MY

%

MY

%

MY

%

1st quarter ended March 31, 2023

152,297

44.6

22,120

119.9

21,921

99.3

16,310

86.9

1st quarter ended March 31, 2022

105,329

(1.1)

10,057

(31.1)

11,000

(25.3)

8,725

(16.8)

(Note) Comprehensive income: 1st quarter ended March 31, 2023: ¥ 17,048

million (-8.1 %)

(Note) Comprehensive income: 1st quarter ended March 31, 2022: ¥ 18,558

million (-11.9 %)

Net income

Diluted net

per share

income per share

Yen

Yen

1st quarter ended March 31, 2023

89.05

88.97

1st quarter ended March 31, 2022

47.67

47.63

  1. Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

ratio

MY

MY

%

As of March 31, 2023

442,080

185,232

41.4

As of December 31, 2022

425,067

172,729

40.1

(Reference) Shareholders' equity: March 31, 2023: ¥ 183,174 million

December 31, 2022: ¥ 170,614 million

2.

Dividends

Cash dividend per share

(Record date)

End of 1st

End of 2nd

End of 3rd

End of

Annual

quarter

quarter

quarter

year

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

FY ended December

-

16.00

-

24.00

40.00

31, 2022

FY ended December

-

31, 2023

FY ending December

22.00

-

22.00

44.00

31, 2023 (Projected)

(Note) Changes in projected dividends: None

1

3. Forecast of consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 (January 1, 2023- December 31, 2023)

(The full-year percentages indicate the rates of increase or decrease compared with the previous fiscal year)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Net income per

owners of parent

share

MY

%

MY

%

MY

%

MY

%

Yen

Full-year

510,000

5.2

37,000

8.8

32,000

3.5

20,000

0.6

109.22

(Note) Changes in forecast of consolidated business results: None

  • Notes
  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the fiscal year (changes in specified subsidiaries that caused changes in the scope of consolidation): None
  2. Adopting accounting treatment simplified or specialized for quarterly consolidation: Yes
  3. Changes in accounting policy, changes in accounting estimates, and changes in presentation due to revisions
  • Changes in accounting policy to conform to revisions in accounting standards and others: Adopted: Yes
  • Changes in accounting policy adopted otherwise than in: None Changes in accounting estimates: None

Changes in presentation due to revisions: None

  1. Number of shares (of common stock) issued and outstanding

Number of shares outstanding (including treasury shares) at fiscal end:

March 31, 2023

189,870,559 shares

December 31, 2022

189,870,559 shares

  • Number of treasury shares at fiscal end:

March 31, 2023

6,710,198 shares

December 31, 2022

6,700,633 shares

  • Average number of shares during the term:

1st quarter ended March 31, 2023

183,169,728 shares

1st quarter ended March 31, 2022

183,040,837 shares

  • Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements is not subjected to quarterly review by independent auditors
  • Explanation of appropriate use of business performance forecasts; other special items

(Notes to the description about future, other)

The performance forecasts above are estimated based on information available as of the date hereof. This may cause actual results to differ from stated projections due to changing business conditions or other factors. Please refer to page 8, "(3) Explanation on forecast for consolidated business results and others " for the forecast of consolidated business results.

(How to access supplemental materials on quarterly business results)

The Company is scheduled to hold presentation meeting on business results for institutional investors, analysts and press on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. We plan to post the materials used in the meeting on the Company's website (https://corp.asics.com/en/investor_relations/library/financial_summary) on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

2

1. Qualitative information for consolidated business results

(1) Explanation on business results

Forward-looking statements in the text are our estimation as of the end of the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Major initiatives during the first quarter ended March 31, 2023

The normalization of social and economic activities is progressing with in-person sporting events having truly reopened and people able to move freely for the first time in several years. Due to this circumstance, Japan is experiencing a trend of recovery in inbound demand.

Net sales were ¥152.2 billion recording the highest ever for the first quarter ended March 31 [excluding irregular accounting periods for FY2014], growing by 44.6% year on year and by 35.0% year on year even excluding foreign exchange effects. By region, net sales for ASICS JAPAN Corp. in Japan region with the trend of recovery in inbound increased by 61.9%, net sales in the Greater China region with the trend in recovery from COVID-19 increased by 41.2%, and net sales in the Southeast and South Asia regions, one of the Company's future growth drivers, increased by 91.1%, demonstrating significant growth in each region.

Despite deteriorating foreign exchange rates in purchasing goods, the gross profit ratio improved by 0.3 points year on year to 50.2% demonstrating our success with optimizing selling prices and so on.

Operating income was ¥22.1 billion, the highest ever for the first quarter ended March 31, more than doubling from the same period of the previous fiscal year. Operating income ratio improved to 14.5% from 9.5% of the same period of the previous fiscal year.

  • Digital
  • With the continued increase in OneASICS members (increasing by 34.5% year on year to around 7.8 million members), EC sales grew by 45.1% year on year to ¥22.2 billion. We will continue to work to increase OneASICS members by expanding our touchpoints with runners and to expand the running ecosystem.
  • In a training program specialized to achieve sub-4 (completing the marathon in less than four hours) that is being implemented during "Challenge 4" a full marathon race for runners aiming to achieve sub-4, the training app "TATTA" created by R-bies CO., LTD., which became a Group company last year, was used. In addition to providing specialized programs with TATTA through online races and online seminars, everyday interaction among training participants is possible through the app.
    Net sales for our running service channel, for which we started to disclose newly in this first quarter ended March 31, increased significantly to ¥2.7 billion from ¥0.3 billion of the same period of the previous fiscal year partly due to the effects of M&A of race registration companies.
  • Running Ecosystem

At ULTRA-TRAIL Mt. FUJI 2023 and The Takahashi Naoko Cup / Gifu Half Marathon 2023 held in April, ASICS playsure corporation. provided insurance covering both injuries and certain illnesses to the runners and staff. ULTRA-TRAIL Mt. FUJI 2023 is the first event in which ASICS playsure corporation. and R-bies CO., LTD. collaborated.

In addition to our insurance business, we will provide various services and work to expand the running ecosystem for the future.

3

  • Category
  • Performance Running
  • Net sales increased by 32.6% year on year to ¥77.9 billion due to the increase in net sales in all regions.
  • From the long-selling"GEL-NIMBUS™" series of running shoes that emphasize cushioning, the latest "GEL-NIMBUS™ 25" was launched. The "GEL-NIMBUS™" series, launched in 1999, is one of a high-performance model that represents the ASICS brand.
    In the "GEL-NIMBUS™" series, the goal was superior structural design for both the body and mind that followed the Company's unique design philosophy "ASICS DESIGN". The "GEL- NIMBUS™" series also includes "PureGEL" shock-absorbing technology on the heel to reduce impact on the foot.
    The series is popular in major regions, where it enjoys strong sales.

• Core Performance Sports

  • Net sales increased by double digits in all regions year on year, rising to ¥22.7 billion partly due to the elimination of impact from production issues seen in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Especially in major regions, its net sales increased more than doubled year on year.
  • We signed with short-distance track and field athlete Fred Kerley as the brand's newest athlete ambassador. Fred Kerley is a U.S. short-distance track and field athlete with a personal best of 9.76 seconds in the 100 meters, whose accomplishment include winning the men's 100 meters at the 18th World Athletic Championships in 2022 in Oregon, the United States of America. He is also the only man in history to run sub-9.80 seconds in the 100 meters, sub-19.80 seconds in the 200 meters and sub-43.80 seconds in the 400 meters.
    Through the partnership with Fred Kerley, the Company will provide him with products made using our technology while incorporating his opinion as we work to further strengthen the "ASICS" brand.

• Sports Style

Net sales increased significantly by 90.8% year on year partly due to the elimination of impact from production issues seen in the same period of the previous fiscal year. By region, net sales in Europe region grew by 124.2% as well as net sales in Oceania region grew by 87.2% and net sales in Greater China region grew by 74.3% year on year.

• Onitsuka Tiger

  • Net sales increased by 38.8% year on year to ¥12.1 billion due to increased revenue in Japan region, which is experiencing a trend of recovery in inbound net sales, the Southeast and South Asia regions, which are experiencing tremendous growth.
  • In February 2023, the Fall/Winter 2023 collection was presented at Milan Fashion Week. The theme of this collection was "layering". The collection features the combination of this "layering" with oversized and flowing tailoring. Starting with the Fall/Winter 2023 collection, a new logo with bold lettering in yellow and black, the signature colors of Onitsuka Tiger, has been used.

4

  • Sustainability

ASICS pledges to contribute to enabling sound mind, sound body for people all over the world, and to provide them with sustainable environment where they can play sports, advancing various initiatives.

The Group has been awarded a position on the Supplier Engagement Leaderboard four years in a row by global environmental impact non-profit charity CDP as a result of being recognized for its actions and strategies to reduce emissions and manage climate risks in its supply chain.

The Group is committed to pursuing sustainability in all aspects of its business on an ongoing basis to help bring about a more sustainable society.

  • ROA Tree Management

ROA was 15.0%. Total assets, a component of ROA, increased from the end of the previous fiscal year, mainly due to an increase in accounts receivable resulting from strong sales, while gross profit ratio improved year on year, mainly due to a shift to high gross profit products and optimization of selling prices.

ROA calculation as follow (Annualized)

Profit attributable to owners of parent for the first quater ended March 31, 2023

(Total assets for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 + Total assets for the first qurter ended March 31, 2023) ÷ 2 × 4

1) Net sales

Net sales increased 44.6% to ¥152,297 million due to the strong sales in all categories, as well as due to the foreign exchange effects.

2) Gross profit

Gross profit increased 45.3% to ¥76,424 million due to the impact of the increase in net sales described above.

3) Operating income

Operating income increased significantly 119.9% to ¥22,120 million due to the impact of the increase in net sales described above.

4) Ordinary income

Ordinary income increased 99.3% to ¥21,921 million mainly due to the impact of the increase in net sales and profit described above.

5) Profit attributable to owners of parent

Profit attributable to owners of parent increased 86.9% to ¥16,310 million mainly due to the impact of the increase in net sales and profit described above.

5

Disclaimer

Asics Corporation published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 06:06:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ASICS CORPORATION
02:07aAsics : The Fiscal First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
PU
04/26Bosch buys US semiconductor foundry to expand EV chip output
RE
04/21ASICS participates in the UN Campaign "VISION 2045" sends out the message of "A sound m..
AQ
04/17Asics to Issue Restricted Stock Remuneration
MT
04/11EnSilica finance chief resigns; gets USD1.3 million contract extension
AN
04/10Run For Reforestation Challenge : ASICS LAUNCHES A GLOBAL ACTIVITY FOR SUSTAINABILITY OF M..
PU
03/28Deichmann does not yet sense any reluctance to buy
DP
03/24ASICS Corporation Approves Annual Dividend for Fiscal Year 2022, Payable on March 27, 2..
CI
02/14Asics Raises Final Dividend as FY22 Attributable Profit Soars 111.5%
MT
02/13Asics : TO EXPAND WELLNESS BUSINESS WITH THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE NEW “ASICS WELLNESS ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASICS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 524 B 3 881 M 3 881 M
Net income 2023 24 748 M 183 M 183 M
Net Debt 2023 53 800 M 398 M 398 M
P/E ratio 2023 29,2x
Yield 2023 1,14%
Capitalization 723 B 5 348 M 5 348 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,48x
EV / Sales 2024 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 8 886
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart ASICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ASICS Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 3 945,00 JPY
Average target price 4 378,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yasuhito Hirota President, CEO, COO & Representative Director
Koji Hayashi Senior Manager-Finance & Accounting
Motoi Oyama Chairman
Mitsuyuki Tominaga Chief Information Officer & Chief Digital Officer
Hitoshi Kashiwaki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASICS CORPORATION35.38%5 348
TOPGOLF CALLAWAY BRANDS CORP.9.57%4 054
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.21.41%3 512
FLUIDRA, S.A.10.88%3 287
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-1.39%2 866
TECHNOGYM S.P.A.19.16%1 890
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer