ASICS : The Fiscal First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

(Reference) Shareholders' equity: March 31, 2023: ¥ 183,174 million
December 31, 2022: ¥ 170,614 million
2.
Dividends
Cash dividend per share
(Record date)
End of 1st
End of 2nd
End of 3rd
End of
Annual
quarter
quarter
quarter
year
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
FY ended December
-
16.00
-
24.00
40.00
31, 2022
FY ended December
-
31, 2023
FY ending December
22.00
-
22.00
44.00
31, 2023 (Projected)
(Note) Changes in projected dividends: None
1
3. Forecast of consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 (January 1, 2023- December 31, 2023)
(The full-year percentages indicate the rates of increase or decrease compared with the previous fiscal year)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
Net income per
owners of parent
share
MY
%
MY
%
MY
%
MY
%
Yen
Full-year
510,000
5.2
37,000
8.8
32,000
3.5
20,000
0.6
109.22
(Note) Changes in forecast of consolidated business results: None
Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the fiscal year (changes in specified subsidiaries that caused changes in the scope of consolidation): None
Adopting accounting treatment simplified or specialized for quarterly consolidation: Yes
Changes in accounting policy, changes in accounting estimates, and changes in presentation due to revisions
Changes in accounting policy to conform to revisions in accounting standards and others: Adopted: Yes
Changes in accounting policy adopted otherwise than in: None Changes in accounting estimates: None
Changes in presentation due to revisions: None
Number of shares (of common stock) issued and outstanding
Number of shares outstanding (including treasury shares) at fiscal end:
March 31, 2023
189,870,559 shares
December 31, 2022
189,870,559 shares
Number of treasury shares at fiscal end:
March 31, 2023
6,710,198 shares
December 31, 2022
6,700,633 shares
Average number of shares during the term:
1st quarter ended March 31, 2023
183,169,728 shares
1st quarter ended March 31, 2022
183,040,837 shares
Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements is not subjected to quarterly review by independent auditors
Explanation of appropriate use of business performance forecasts; other special items
(Notes to the description about future, other)
The performance forecasts above are estimated based on information available as of the date hereof. This may cause actual results to differ from stated projections due to changing business conditions or other factors. Please refer to page 8, "(3) Explanation on forecast for consolidated business results and others " for the forecast of consolidated business results.
(How to access supplemental materials on quarterly business results)
1. Qualitative information for consolidated business results
(1) Explanation on business results
Forward-looking statements in the text are our estimation as of the end of the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.
Major initiatives during the first quarter ended March 31, 2023
The normalization of social and economic activities is progressing with in-person sporting events having truly reopened and people able to move freely for the first time in several years. Due to this circumstance, Japan is experiencing a trend of recovery in inbound demand.
Net sales were ¥152.2 billion recording the highest ever for the first quarter ended March 31 [excluding irregular accounting periods for FY2014], growing by 44.6% year on year and by 35.0% year on year even excluding foreign exchange effects. By region, net sales for ASICS JAPAN Corp. in Japan region with the trend of recovery in inbound increased by 61.9%, net sales in the Greater China region with the trend in recovery from COVID-19 increased by 41.2%, and net sales in the Southeast and South Asia regions, one of the Company's future growth drivers, increased by 91.1%, demonstrating significant growth in each region.
Despite deteriorating foreign exchange rates in purchasing goods, the gross profit ratio improved by 0.3 points year on year to 50.2% demonstrating our success with optimizing selling prices and so on.
Operating income was ¥22.1 billion, the highest ever for the first quarter ended March 31, more than doubling from the same period of the previous fiscal year. Operating income ratio improved to 14.5% from 9.5% of the same period of the previous fiscal year.
Digital
With the continued increase in OneASICS members (increasing by 34.5% year on year to around 7.8 million members), EC sales grew by 45.1% year on year to ¥22.2 billion. We will continue to work to increase OneASICS members by expanding our touchpoints with runners and to expand the running ecosystem.
In a training program specialized to achieve sub-4 (completing the marathon in less than four hours) that is being implemented during "Challenge 4" a full marathon race for runners aiming to achieve sub-4, the training app "TATTA" created by R-bies CO., LTD., which became a Group company last year, was used. In addition to providing specialized programs with TATTA through online races and online seminars, everyday interaction among training participants is possible through the app.
Net sales for our running service channel, for which we started to disclose newly in this first quarter ended March 31, increased significantly to ¥2.7 billion from ¥0.3 billion of the same period of the previous fiscal year partly due to the effects of M&A of race registration companies.
Running Ecosystem
At ULTRA-TRAIL Mt. FUJI 2023 and The Takahashi Naoko Cup / Gifu Half Marathon 2023 held in April, ASICS playsure corporation. provided insurance covering both injuries and certain illnesses to the runners and staff. ULTRA-TRAIL Mt. FUJI 2023 is the first event in which ASICS playsure corporation. and R-bies CO., LTD. collaborated.
In addition to our insurance business, we will provide various services and work to expand the running ecosystem for the future.
3
Category
Performance Running
Net sales increased by 32.6% year on year to ¥77.9 billion due to the increase in net sales in all regions.
From the long-selling"GEL-NIMBUS™" series of running shoes that emphasize cushioning, the latest "GEL-NIMBUS™ 25" was launched. The "GEL-NIMBUS™" series, launched in 1999, is one of a high-performance model that represents the ASICS brand.
In the "GEL-NIMBUS™" series, the goal was superior structural design for both the body and mind that followed the Company's unique design philosophy "ASICS DESIGN". The "GEL- NIMBUS™" series also includes "PureGEL" shock-absorbing technology on the heel to reduce impact on the foot.
The series is popular in major regions, where it enjoys strong sales.
• Core Performance Sports
Net sales increased by double digits in all regions year on year, rising to ¥22.7 billion partly due to the elimination of impact from production issues seen in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Especially in major regions, its net sales increased more than doubled year on year.
We signed with short-distance track and field athlete Fred Kerley as the brand's newest athlete ambassador. Fred Kerley is a U.S. short-distance track and field athlete with a personal best of 9.76 seconds in the 100 meters, whose accomplishment include winning the men's 100 meters at the 18th World Athletic Championships in 2022 in Oregon, the United States of America. He is also the only man in history to run sub-9.80 seconds in the 100 meters, sub-19.80 seconds in the 200 meters and sub-43.80 seconds in the 400 meters.
Through the partnership with Fred Kerley, the Company will provide him with products made using our technology while incorporating his opinion as we work to further strengthen the "ASICS" brand.
• Sports Style
Net sales increased significantly by 90.8% year on year partly due to the elimination of impact from production issues seen in the same period of the previous fiscal year. By region, net sales in Europe region grew by 124.2% as well as net sales in Oceania region grew by 87.2% and net sales in Greater China region grew by 74.3% year on year.
• Onitsuka Tiger
Net sales increased by 38.8% year on year to ¥12.1 billion due to increased revenue in Japan region, which is experiencing a trend of recovery in inbound net sales, the Southeast and South Asia regions, which are experiencing tremendous growth.
In February 2023, the Fall/Winter 2023 collection was presented at Milan Fashion Week. The theme of this collection was "layering". The collection features the combination of this "layering" with oversized and flowing tailoring. Starting with the Fall/Winter 2023 collection, a new logo with bold lettering in yellow and black, the signature colors of Onitsuka Tiger, has been used.
4
Sustainability
ASICS pledges to contribute to enabling sound mind, sound body for people all over the world, and to provide them with sustainable environment where they can play sports, advancing various initiatives.
The Group has been awarded a position on the Supplier Engagement Leaderboard four years in a row by global environmental impact non-profit charity CDP as a result of being recognized for its actions and strategies to reduce emissions and manage climate risks in its supply chain.
The Group is committed to pursuing sustainability in all aspects of its business on an ongoing basis to help bring about a more sustainable society.
ROA Tree Management
ROA was 15.0%. Total assets, a component of ROA, increased from the end of the previous fiscal year, mainly due to an increase in accounts receivable resulting from strong sales, while gross profit ratio improved year on year, mainly due to a shift to high gross profit products and optimization of selling prices.
ROA calculation as follow (Annualized)
Profit attributable to owners of parent for the first quater ended March 31, 2023
(Total assets for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 + Total assets for the first qurter ended March 31, 2023) ÷ 2 × 4
1) Net sales
Net sales increased 44.6% to ¥152,297 million due to the strong sales in all categories, as well as due to the foreign exchange effects.
2) Gross profit
Gross profit increased 45.3% to ¥76,424 million due to the impact of the increase in net sales described above.
3) Operating income
Operating income increased significantly 119.9% to ¥22,120 million due to the impact of the increase in net sales described above.
4) Ordinary income
Ordinary income increased 99.3% to ¥21,921 million mainly due to the impact of the increase in net sales and profit described above.
5) Profit attributable to owners of parent
Profit attributable to owners of parent increased 86.9% to ¥16,310 million mainly due to the impact of the increase in net sales and profit described above.