ASICS : The Fiscal First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

1. Qualitative information for consolidated business results

(1) Explanation on business results

Forward-looking statements in the text are our estimation as of the end of the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Major initiatives during the first quarter ended March 31, 2023

The normalization of social and economic activities is progressing with in-person sporting events having truly reopened and people able to move freely for the first time in several years. Due to this circumstance, Japan is experiencing a trend of recovery in inbound demand.

Net sales were ¥152.2 billion recording the highest ever for the first quarter ended March 31 [excluding irregular accounting periods for FY2014], growing by 44.6% year on year and by 35.0% year on year even excluding foreign exchange effects. By region, net sales for ASICS JAPAN Corp. in Japan region with the trend of recovery in inbound increased by 61.9%, net sales in the Greater China region with the trend in recovery from COVID-19 increased by 41.2%, and net sales in the Southeast and South Asia regions, one of the Company's future growth drivers, increased by 91.1%, demonstrating significant growth in each region.

Despite deteriorating foreign exchange rates in purchasing goods, the gross profit ratio improved by 0.3 points year on year to 50.2% demonstrating our success with optimizing selling prices and so on.

Operating income was ¥22.1 billion, the highest ever for the first quarter ended March 31, more than doubling from the same period of the previous fiscal year. Operating income ratio improved to 14.5% from 9.5% of the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Digital

With the continued increase in OneASICS members (increasing by 34.5% year on year to around 7.8 million members), EC sales grew by 45.1% year on year to ¥22.2 billion. We will continue to work to increase OneASICS members by expanding our touchpoints with runners and to expand the running ecosystem.

In a training program specialized to achieve sub-4 (completing the marathon in less than four hours) that is being implemented during "Challenge 4" a full marathon race for runners aiming to achieve sub-4, the training app "TATTA" created by R-bies CO., LTD., which became a Group company last year, was used. In addition to providing specialized programs with TATTA through online races and online seminars, everyday interaction among training participants is possible through the app.

Net sales for our running service channel, for which we started to disclose newly in this first quarter ended March 31, increased significantly to ¥2.7 billion from ¥0.3 billion of the same period of the previous fiscal year partly due to the effects of M&A of race registration companies.

Running Ecosystem

At ULTRA-TRAIL Mt. FUJI 2023 and The Takahashi Naoko Cup / Gifu Half Marathon 2023 held in April, ASICS playsure corporation. provided insurance covering both injuries and certain illnesses to the runners and staff. ULTRA-TRAIL Mt. FUJI 2023 is the first event in which ASICS playsure corporation. and R-bies CO., LTD. collaborated.

In addition to our insurance business, we will provide various services and work to expand the running ecosystem for the future.