ASICS : The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021

President and COO, Representative Director: Yasuhito Hirota
Date of the ordinary general shareholders' meeting: March 25, 2022
Date of scheduled payment of dividends: March 28, 2022
Date of filing Securities Report: March 28, 2022
Financial Results Supplemental Materials: Yes
Financial Results Presentation Meeting: Yes (For institutional investors and analysts in Japan)
(Amounts less than one million yen are truncated)
1. Consolidated results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021 - December 31, 2021)
Consolidated business results (Accumulated)
(The
percentages indicate the rates of
increase or decrease compared
with the corresponding period
of
the previous
fiscal year)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
MY
%
MY
%
MY
%
MY
%
FY ended December 31, 2021
404,082
22.9
21,945
-
22,166
-
9,402
-
FY ended December 31, 2020
328,784
(13.0)
(3,953)
-
(6,923)
-
(16,126)
-
(Note) Comprehensive income: FY ended December 31, 2021: ¥ 26,033 million (-)
FY ended December 31, 2020: ¥ (22,648) million (-)
Net income
Diluted net
Ratio of net income
Ratio of ordinary
Ratio of operating
to shareholders'
income to total
income to net
per share
income per share
equity
assets
sales
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
FY ended December 31, 2021
51.38
51.33
6.9
6.5
5.4
FY ended December 31, 2020
(88.17)
-
(11.6)
(2.1)
(1.2)
(Reference) Equity in earnings of affiliates: FY ended December 31, 2021:
－ million
FY ended December 31, 2020:
－ million
(Note) Diluted net income per share has not been disclosed for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 because of diluted net loss per share for this fiscal year.
Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Net assets per share
ratio
MY
MY
%
Yen
As of December 31, 2021
345,773
146,537
42.2
798.08
As of December 31, 2020
333,180
126,763
37.9
689.57
(Reference) Shareholders' equity: December 31, 2021:
¥ 146,080 million
December 31, 2020:
¥ 126,221 million
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
equivalents at end of year
MY
MY
MY
MY
FY ended December 31, 2021
49,146
(10,167)
(25,968)
95,275
FY ended December 31, 2020
19,330
(9,634)
31,336
80,474
1
2.
Dividends
Cash dividend per share
Total
Dividend
Ratio of
dividend
dividends to
payout ratio
End of 1st
End of 2nd
End of 3rd
End of
amount
net assets
(Record date)
Annual
(Consolidated)
quarter
quarter
quarter
year
(Annual)
(Consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
MY
%
%
FY ended December
-
0.00
-
24.00
24.00
4,393
-
3.2
31, 2020
FY ended December
-
12.00
-
12.00
24.00
4,392
46.7
3.2
31, 2021
FY ending December
-
16.00
-
16.00
32.00
43.4
31, 2022 (Projected)
3. Forecast of consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 (January 1, 2022 - December 31, 2022)
(The full-year percentages indicate the rates of increase or decrease compared with the previous fiscal year)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
Net income per
owners of parent
share
MY
%
MY
%
MY
%
MY
%
Yen
Full-year
420,000
3.9
23,000
4.8
22,500
1.5
13,500
43.6
73.77
Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the fiscal year (changes in specified subsidiaries that caused changes in the scope of consolidation): None
Changes in accounting policy, changes in accounting estimates, and changes in presentation due to revisions
Changes in accounting policy to conform to revisions in accounting standards and others: Adopted: None
Changes in accounting policy adopted otherwise than in: None Changes in accounting estimates: None
Changes in presentation due to revisions: None
Number of shares (of common stock) issued and outstanding
Number of shares outstanding (including treasury shares) at fiscal end:
December 31, 2021
189,870,559 shares
December 31, 2020
189,870,559 shares
Number of treasury shares at fiscal end:
December 31, 2021
6,829,533 shares
December 31, 2020
6,827,657 shares
Average number of shares during the term:
FY ended December 31, 2021
183,004,752 shares
FY ended December 31, 2020
182,888,311 shares
This financial results report is not subject to auditing procedures by independent auditors
Explanation of appropriate use of business performance forecasts; other special items(Notes to the description about future, other)
The performance forecasts above are estimated based on information available as of the date hereof. This may cause actual results to differ from stated projections due to changing business conditions or other factors. Please refer to page 8, "(4) Forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022" for the forecast of consolidated business results.
(How to access supplemental materials on the fiscal year ended business results)
The overview of business results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021-December 31, 2021)
Major initiatives during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021
Due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), ASICS Group ("the Group") continued to face challenging situations, such as cancellation or scale-down of various competitions and temporary closures of some own retail stores. With the expansion of COVID-19, production at our plant in southern Vietnam was temporarily halted, but the Group have worked to minimize the impact on sales in 2021 by securing supply systems in each region and effectively utilizing inventory on hand. There was also an increase in ocean freight costs due to the global shortage of containers.
Net sales and operating income increased significantly from the previous fiscal year, mainly due to the strong performance of Performance Running in all regions. Net sales exceeded 400.0 billion yen in sales for the first time in four years.
Digital
Worldwide EC sales grew by 23% from the previous year. As a result, the EC sales ratio was 16%. In terms of digital, the Group took the following actions this fiscal year.
(1) Providing running programs
In April, the Group launched the ASICS Premium Running Program in Japan, a new service that offers a variety of running experiences to improve the performance of ordinary runners. In November, the Group launched the ASICS Running Program, which offers a total of three courses (Entry Course, Step Up Course and Speed Course) for runners from those who want to make running a habit to those who want to break their own records.
(2) ASICS World Ekiden 2021 (ASICS World Ekiden 2021)
In November, the Group held a virtual Ekiden race, "ASICS World Ekiden 2021".
This was a new type of running event that connects all team members in online using a "digital tasuki", the narrow band of fabric used in traditional Japanese Ekidens, and many people took part in the event as last year. This event provides an opportunity to enjoy running with people from all over the world.
(3) Conducting NFT auctions
The Group ASICS sold its first footwear, the ASICS SUNRISE RED™ NFT COLLECTION, through digital auctions starting in July 2021.
The "SUNRISE RED™ NFT COLLECTION " is ASICS' first NFT for shoes. All ASICS SUNRISE RED™ NFT COLLECTION owners will receive digital 3D models and textures of their NFT shoes to use in animation projects and other applications, including the Metaverse. The Group is strengthening the digital marketing field, and will actively propose new ways to enjoy sports and lifestyles using digital technology.
*NFT: Non-Fungible Token: A non-falsifiable certificate of authenticity or ownership.
3
Performance Running
Net sales in Performance Running grew by over 30% with significant increases in sales in all regions.
The Group launched METASPEED Sky and METASPEED Edge, new racing shoes that each scientifically designed with a distinct type of stride and cadence(*) running styles for elite athletes in March and June, respectively. Many athletes recorded over 194 personal bests wearing these shoes in Japan and overseas as of the end of December.
*Long distance running styles are split into the two type. Runners take a longer stride once they start increasing their speed, called stride-type, and runners increase both cadence and stride as they run faster, called cadence-type. Furthermore, through research, the Group recognized that increasing running speed comes down to the equation of "stride length × cadence," and that it is important to lengthen stride for stride-type runners and to both lengthen stride and increase cadence for cadence-type runners.
Onitsuka Tiger
Net sales in Onitsuka Tiger increased by 14%.
The Group participated in Milano Fashion Week for the first time in February, and unveil our Spring/Summer 2022 collection in September. The Group gradually expand the scope of our brand activities in Europe, mainly at London and Milan. In addition, the Group opened the first THE ONITSUKA store in China in the Wangfujing area of Beijing in January, our first flagship store on the West Coast of the United States in Beverly Hills, California, in March, and our largest flagship store at Regent Street in London, one of the world's famous shopping street, in May, and the Group opened our flagship store in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in November.
Status in Key Regions
Net sales and operating income increased in key regions due to the result of strong Performance Running sales in each region. Net sales increased by 16% in Japan, 32% in North America, 22% in Europe and 28% in Greater China compared to the last year.
Sustainability
The Group has been identified as a global leader for engaging with its suppliers on climate change, being awarded a position on the Supplier Engagement Leaderboard three years in a row, by global environmental impact non-profit CDP.
Also, the Group has been selected for the seventh time as a component company of the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia/Pacific Index. The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) are a series of globally-recognized Socially Responsible Investment (SRI) indices.
In December, ASICS issued a Sustainability-Linked Bond, which is the first scheme in Japan (according to our research) to purchase emission credits based on the achievement of sustainability performance targets.
The Group will continue to promote sustainability-conscious initiatives in all aspects of our business, and strive to make further contributions toward the realization of a sustainable society.
ROA Tree Management
The Group have implemented measures to maximize ROA, one of the target indicators of the Mid-term plan 2023, and ROA increased by about 8% from -5.0% to 2.8%.
First, the Group held study sessions to put the ideas into practice so that measures to improve ROA spread throughout the Company.
4
The Group strengthened Selling, General and Administrative expenses control by cost owners in order to enhance profits. Selling, General and Administrative expenses ratio declined by approximately 4% (48% to 44%) year on year.
From the perspective of capital efficiency, the cash conversion cycle reduced by 38 days (172 days to 134 days) year on year as a result of continuous control and reduce on inventories.
1) Net sales
Despite the effects of COVID-19, net sales increased 22.9% to ¥404,082 million due to strong sales in all regions, mainly driven by the Performance Running category and the Core Performance Sports category.
2) Gross profit
Gross profit increased 30.8% to ¥199,878 million due to the impact of the increase in net sales described above.
3) Operating income
Operating income was ¥21,945 million due to an improvement in the gross profit ratio, as well as due to the increase in net sales described above.
4) Ordinary income
Ordinary income was ¥22,166 million due to the above.
5) Profit attributable to owners of parent
Profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥9,402 million due to the impact of the increase in net sales and profit described above.
Business results by category were as follows.
The net sales results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 have been reclassified to reflect changes of the aggregation method for some categories that were made in the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.
For the results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, for the further deepening of category management, we have defined expenses managed by categories and newly calculated "category profit" together with the actual results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.
(Millions of yen)
Net sales
Category profit
Category
FY2021
FY2020
Increase
FY2021
FY2020
Increase
Jan 1 to Dec 31
Jan 1 to Dec 31
(Decrease)
Jan 1 to Dec 31
Jan 1 to Dec 31
(Decrease)
Performance Running
208,268
159,033
49,235
42,634
24,903
17,731
Core Performance Sports
41,332
33,540
7,792
5,004
1,388
3,615
Sports Style
33,252
29,570
3,682
4,310
2,051
2,258
Apparel and Equipment
34,115
29,790
4,324
(175)
(5,381)
5,206
Onitsuka Tiger
38,545
33,935
4,610
4,868
3,616
1,251
1) Performance Running
Net sales increased 31.0% to ¥208,268 million due to strong sales in all regions. Category profit increased 71.2% to ¥42,634 million due to an improvement of the gross profit ratio, as well as due to the increase in net sales described above.
5
