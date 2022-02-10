ASICS : The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021

Performance Running

Net sales in Performance Running grew by over 30% with significant increases in sales in all regions.

The Group launched METASPEED Sky and METASPEED Edge, new racing shoes that each scientifically designed with a distinct type of stride and cadence(*) running styles for elite athletes in March and June, respectively. Many athletes recorded over 194 personal bests wearing these shoes in Japan and overseas as of the end of December.

*Long distance running styles are split into the two type. Runners take a longer stride once they start increasing their speed, called stride-type, and runners increase both cadence and stride as they run faster, called cadence-type. Furthermore, through research, the Group recognized that increasing running speed comes down to the equation of "stride length × cadence," and that it is important to lengthen stride for stride-type runners and to both lengthen stride and increase cadence for cadence-type runners.

Onitsuka Tiger

Net sales in Onitsuka Tiger increased by 14%.

The Group participated in Milano Fashion Week for the first time in February, and unveil our Spring/Summer 2022 collection in September. The Group gradually expand the scope of our brand activities in Europe, mainly at London and Milan. In addition, the Group opened the first THE ONITSUKA store in China in the Wangfujing area of Beijing in January, our first flagship store on the West Coast of the United States in Beverly Hills, California, in March, and our largest flagship store at Regent Street in London, one of the world's famous shopping street, in May, and the Group opened our flagship store in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in November.

Status in Key Regions

Net sales and operating income increased in key regions due to the result of strong Performance Running sales in each region. Net sales increased by 16% in Japan, 32% in North America, 22% in Europe and 28% in Greater China compared to the last year.

Sustainability

The Group has been identified as a global leader for engaging with its suppliers on climate change, being awarded a position on the Supplier Engagement Leaderboard three years in a row, by global environmental impact non-profit CDP.

Also, the Group has been selected for the seventh time as a component company of the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia/Pacific Index. The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) are a series of globally-recognized Socially Responsible Investment (SRI) indices.

In December, ASICS issued a Sustainability-Linked Bond, which is the first scheme in Japan (according to our research) to purchase emission credits based on the achievement of sustainability performance targets.

The Group will continue to promote sustainability-conscious initiatives in all aspects of our business, and strive to make further contributions toward the realization of a sustainable society.

ROA Tree Management

The Group have implemented measures to maximize ROA, one of the target indicators of the Mid-term plan 2023, and ROA increased by about 8% from -5.0% to 2.8%.

First, the Group held study sessions to put the ideas into practice so that measures to improve ROA spread throughout the Company.