ASICS : VENTURES INVESTS IN VALKYRIE INDUSTRIES LIMITED TO BRING NEW VIRTUAL REALITY FITNESS EXPERIENCES TO MARKET THROUGH THEIR PATENTED HAPTICS EMS TECHNOLOGY Find Out More

2023.06.15

[JUNE 15, 2023 - KOBE, JAPAN] ASICS Corporation announces today that its investment subsidiary, ASICS Ventures Corporation, has invested in Valkyrie Industries Limited. The fast growing tech start-up has developed cutting-edge technology that includes a hardware and software platform aimed at delivering muscle-based haptics in immersive sports experiences. The new funding will help accelerate growth and bring to market "EIR Armbands", their wearable muscle based haptics that combine virtual reality and electrical muscle stimulation.

Established in London in 2017, Valkyrie Industries has also reached an agreement with ASICS to collaborate on EIR Training, their virtual reality fitness training platform that enables users to interact with different trainers to experience muscle-based exercises.

EIR Training is a fitness program that allows users to take part in virtual fitness classes led by coaches in the Metaverse. The experience is customizable to suit individual needs, and the program includes structured courses, such as Cable HIIT[1] and Dumbbell HIIT, which incorporate virtual equipment like cable machines and dumbbells. The EIR Armbands are designed to provide specialized stimulus to each muscle and simulate realistic movement through electrical simulation on the biceps and triceps, delivering a unique and immersive fitness experience.

In line with ASICS' VISION2030, which focuses on fostering a Sound Mind, Sound Body philosophy through a variety of perspectives, ASICS is committed to providing accessible, inclusive, and enjoyable sports experiences for everyone, anytime, anywhere. As a first initiative with Valkyrie Industries, ASICS plans to have coaches in EIR Training put ASICS' sportswear on in 2023. ASICS also plans to develop and offer its own fitness class on the EIR Training Platform.

In future, ASICS further plans to develop new content by leveraging the expertise of ASICS Institute of Sports Science and integrating it with Valkyrie Industries' technology.

"We believe that Valkyrie Industries' technology, which provides accessible, inclusive and enjoyable sports experiences for everyone, anytime, anywhere, has huge potential", says Akihiro Mori, President of ASICS Ventures. "This collaboration will also strengthen the various XR[2] initiatives concurrently being developed within ASICS to offer entertaining physical activities in the virtual world and demonstrates our full commitment to provide value-added products and services to our customers via partnerships with innovative startups".

[1] High Intensity Interval Training

[2] A generic term for VR (virtual reality), AR (augmented reality), MR (mixed reality), and other technologies that merge reality and virtual worlds to create spaces that provide simulated experiences

Name : Valkyrie Industries Limited

Headquarters : 46-54 high street, Ingatestone, Essex, United Kingdom, CM4 9DW

Representative : Kourosh Atefipour

Business : Developer of EIR Training which enables people to conduct fitness experiences in virtual world

URL : https://www.valkyrie-vr.com/







Name : ASICS Ventures Corporation

Headquarters : 7-1-1 Minatojima-Nakamachi, Chuo-ku, Kobe, JAPAN

Representative : Akihiro Mori

Business : Investing in startup companies, promoting business development

URL : https://corp.asics.com/en/ventures



