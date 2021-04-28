ASICS : Notice regarding the Disposal of Treasury Shares for Restricted Stock Remuneration

outside directors, hereinafter the "Eligible Persons") as restricted stock remuneration for the Company's 68th business year (from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021) and to allot 180,874 shares of common stock of the Company to the Eligible Persons as restricted stock in exchange for contribution in kind of the said monetary remuneration claims in whole by the Eligible Persons. The Company determined the amount of monetary remuneration claim to be granted to each Eligible Person, comprehensively taking various matters, such as the degree of contribution (to the Company's performance) of each Eligible Person, into consideration. The said monetary remuneration claims shall be granted to the Eligible Persons, provided that each Eligible Person enters into an agreement for allotment of shares with restriction on transfer (hereinafter, the "Allotment Agreement") with the Company, which includes the following content.

The period during which transfer of shares with restriction on transfer is restricted is set to be three years in order to realize the purpose of introduction of the Plan over the medium term as an incentive for the Company's sustainable growth and enhancement of corporate value through the sharing of interest with shareholders.

3. Outline of the Allotment Plan 1) Transfer restricted period

From May 14, 2021 to May 14, 2024

During the transfer restricted period specified above (hereinafter, the "Transfer Restricted Period"), the Eligible Person may not assign, pledge, establish a security interest by way of assignment, provide as an inter vivos gift, bequeath, or in any other way dispose of, the shares with restriction on transfer allotted to him or her (hereinafter, the "Allotted Shares") to a third party (hereinafter, the "Transfer Restriction").

2) Acquisition of shares with restriction on transfer at no cost

The Company will, on March 31 that comes immediately after the expiration of the Company's 68th business year (from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021, hereinafter the "Performance Measurement Period") automatically acquire at no cost the Allotted Shares in whole or in part according to the Company's degree of achievement of global consolidated operating income ratio, net sales and ROA in the Performance Measurement Period.

If an Eligible Person steps down from the position as a director, executive officer, or employee of the Company or affiliates of the Company (hereinafter collectively, the "Company Group") before the expiration of the Transfer Restricted Period, the Company will automatically acquire at no cost the Allotted Shares in whole or in part at the time when the Eligible Person steps down from the position, excluding cases where there is a reason considered legitimate by the Company's Board of Directors (such as expiration of the term of office).

If there are Allotted Shares whose Transfer Restriction has not been released at the time of the expiration of the Transfer Restricted Period (hereinafter, the "Time of the Expiration of the Transfer Restricted Period") in accordance with the reasons for release of the Transfer Restriction specified in 3) below, the Company will, immediately after the Time of the Expiration of the Transfer Restricted Period, automatically acquire at no cost all of such Allotted Share.

3) Release of the Transfer Restriction

The Company shall release the Transfer Restriction on the Allotted Shares held by the Eligible Person in whole or in part at the Time of the Expiration of the Transfer Restricted Period, on the condition that the Eligible Person has continuously held a position as a director, executive officer, or employee of the Company Group throughout the duration of the Transfer Restricted Period. However, if the Eligible Person steps down from the position as a director, executive officer, or employee of the Company Group for a reason considered legitimate by the Company's Board of Directors (such as expiration of his or