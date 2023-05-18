Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Asimilar Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YOLO   GB00BFX2VL54

ASIMILAR GROUP PLC

(YOLO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:29 2023-05-18 am EDT
1.250 GBX    0.00%
01:32pAsimilar to exit from AIM next week as vote passes
AN
04/24Asmilar slumps as swings to full-year loss and plans AIM de-listing
AN
04/22Asimilar Group Plc Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Asimilar to exit from AIM next week as vote passes

05/18/2023 | 01:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Asimilar Group PLC - London-based investment firm focused on technology investment opportunities in big data, machine learning, telematics and internet of things - All resolutions at annual general meeting pass, including vote on AIM cancellation. Company's final day of trading will be next week Thursday. "The company's ordinary shares will continue to be admitted to trading on the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market," Asimilar adds.

Current stock price: 1.07 pence

12-month change: down 95%

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about ASIMILAR GROUP PLC
01:32pAsimilar to exit from AIM next week as vote passes
AN
04/24Asmilar slumps as swings to full-year loss and plans AIM de-listing
AN
04/22Asimilar Group Plc Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
04/22Asimilar Group Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
03/31FTSE 100 Finishes Friday Up, Ending Quarter on Bright Note
DJ
03/31UK GDP Growth in 4Q Encourages But Still 'Feeble'
DJ
03/31Asimilar to suspend shares from trading due to audit delay
AN
03/31Asimilar Group Shares Fall on FY22 Results Publication Delay
MT
03/31AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Jersey Oil in talks with North Sea "heavyweig..
AN
01/10Tap Global starts trading as reverse takeover by Quetzal completed
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 0,24 M 0,30 M 0,30 M
Net income 2022 -35,3 M -43,8 M -43,8 M
Net cash 2022 0,81 M 1,01 M 1,01 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,23x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1,58 M 1,97 M 1,96 M
EV / Sales 2021 17,6x
EV / Sales 2022 32,1x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 44,0%
Chart ASIMILAR GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Asimilar Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sohail Mohammed Bhatti Finance Director & Director
John Edward Taylor Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Ian Horrocks Non-Executive Director
Michael D. Preen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASIMILAR GROUP PLC-30.56%2
BLACKROCK, INC.-8.18%97 442
UBS GROUP AG0.81%57 682
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-0.96%35 985
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-12.85%32 086
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-3.29%31 372
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer