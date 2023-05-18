Asimilar to exit from AIM next week as vote passes

Asimilar Group PLC - London-based investment firm focused on technology investment opportunities in big data, machine learning, telematics and internet of things - All resolutions at annual general meeting pass, including vote on AIM cancellation. Company's final day of trading will be next week Thursday. "The company's ordinary shares will continue to be admitted to trading on the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market," Asimilar adds.

Current stock price: 1.07 pence

12-month change: down 95%

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

