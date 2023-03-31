Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Asimilar Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YOLO   GB00BFX2VL54

ASIMILAR GROUP PLC

(YOLO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:32:07 2023-03-31 am EDT
1.422 GBX   -32.29%
07:00aAsimilar to suspend shares from trading due to audit delay
AN
06:46aAsimilar Group Shares Fall on FY22 Results Publication Delay
MT
06:08aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Jersey Oil in talks with North Sea "heavyweight"
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asimilar to suspend shares from trading due to audit delay

03/31/2023 | 07:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Asimilar Group PLC - London-based investment firm focused on technology investment opportunities in big data, machine learning, telematics and internet of things - Says it will suspend its shares from trading on AIM and AQSE from Monday, as it will fail to meet the reporting deadline for its audited annual results for the year ended September 30."

The board has been working hard with the auditor to clear all outstanding issues, however, the auditor requires additional time to complete all audit formalities," it says. The delay is partly due to an "exhaustive" review process of independent third-party valuations on some of the firm's unquoted investee companies.

The suspension will be lifted once the results are published, which it expects to be "no later than mid-April".

Current stock price: 1.42 pence, down 32% on Friday

12-month change: down 94%

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about ASIMILAR GROUP PLC
07:00aAsimilar to suspend shares from trading due to audit delay
AN
06:46aAsimilar Group Shares Fall on FY22 Results Publication Delay
MT
06:08aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Jersey Oil in talks with North Sea "heavyweig..
AN
01/10Tap Global starts trading as reverse takeover by Quetzal completed
AN
2022TRADING UPDATES: Dev Clever to cancel shares; Tintra raises funds
AN
2022Earnings Flash (ASLR.L) ASIMILAR GROUP Posts Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP7,000
MT
2022Earnings Flash (ASLR.L) ASIMILAR GROUP Posts Fiscal H1 Loss GBX-8.69
MT
2022Asimilar Group Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
2022Asimilar Group Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2021
CI
2021All Active Asset Capital Limited completed the acquisition of MESH Holdings PLC from As..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2,22 M 2,74 M 2,74 M
Net income 2021 26,7 M 33,0 M 33,0 M
Net cash 2021 7,33 M 9,07 M 9,07 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,98x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2,66 M 3,29 M 3,29 M
EV / Sales 2020 17,2x
EV / Sales 2021 17,6x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 44,0%
Chart ASIMILAR GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Asimilar Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASIMILAR GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sohail Mohammed Bhatti Finance Director & Director
John Edward Taylor Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Ian Horrocks Non-Executive Director
Michael D. Preen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASIMILAR GROUP PLC18.06%3
BLACKROCK, INC.-6.72%99 312
UBS GROUP AG10.58%64 704
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-1.01%35 905
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-3.12%31 611
STATE STREET CORPORATION-2.73%25 836
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer