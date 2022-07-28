Asiri Surgical Hospital : ANNUAL REPORT 2021/2022

Form of Proxy................................................................
About Us
Asiri Surgical Hospital leads the field in specialised surgical care, a vital component of Asiri Health's proposition in Sri Lanka.
Fully geared to handle an array of surgeries, we provide a complete range of services under one roof. Driven by the latest technology and renowned for our dedicated nursing team, Asiri Surgical Hospital coupleshigh-tech treatment with exemplary patient-care. We meet the highest standards for pre-surgical evaluation and diagnostics, employ a diverse and extremely qualified panel of surgeons, and ensure high-techpost-operation management.
At Asiri Surgical Hospital, we are continually improving processes, customising our care to meet changing needs, and optimising our patient experience; for truly world-class surgical care.
Vision
To be a leading healthcare provider in South Asia with highest quality of clinical standards.
Mission
To care for and improve the quality of human life, through the provision of ethical healthcare solutions together with cutting-edge technology.
155 450+
Beds Consultants
24-hour
Emergency Treatment Unit (ETU) and Ambulance Service
World-class
Heart Centre and Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre
Centres of Excellence
Values
Care/Innovation/Respect Caring with a human touch Caring for society Caring for our employees Innovation and forward-focus Respect for all stakeholders
Cardiology, Oncology, Orthopedics, Urology and Gastroenterology
