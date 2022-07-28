Log in
    AMSL.N0000   LK0344N00008

ASIRI SURGICAL HOSPITAL PLC

(AMSL.N0000)
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-26
14.90 LKR   -0.67%
ASIRI SURGICAL HOSPITAL : Annual report 2021/2022
PU
Asiri Surgical Hospital PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Asiri Surgical Hospital PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Asiri Surgical Hospital : ANNUAL REPORT 2021/2022

07/28/2022 | 12:28am EDT
ASIRI SURGICAL HOSPITAL PLC

Annual Report 2021/22

Contents

About us .............................................................................

1

Highlights of the year ........................................................

2

EXECUTIVE REVIEWS

Chairman's Review ............................................................

4

Management Discussion and Analysis ..............................

6

LEADERSHIP & GOVERNANCE

Board of Directors ...........................................................

10

Senior Management.........................................................

12

Consultant Medical Team................................................

14

Corporate Governance ....................................................

18

Risk Management Report................................................

23

Audit Committee Report .................................................

27

Remuneration Committee Report ...................................

29

Related Party Transactions Review Committee Report ..

30

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities ..........................

31

Annual Report of the Board of Directors

on the Affairs of the Company ........................................

32

FINANCIAL REPORTS

Independent Auditors' Report .........................................

36

Statement of Profit or Loss ..............................................

39

Statement of Comprehensive Income .............................

40

Statement of Financial Position .......................................

41

Statement of Changes in Equity......................................

42

Statement of Cash Flows .................................................

44

Notes to the Financial Statements....................................

45

SUPPLEMENTARY

Shareholder Information .................................................

94

Five Year Summary..........................................................

96

Economic Value Added Statement ..................................

97

Graphical Review.............................................................

98

Notice of Meeting............................................................

99

Notes ..............................................................................

100

Form of Proxy................................................................

103

Scan to view the PDF version of this Annual Report

About Us

Asiri Surgical Hospital leads the field in specialised surgical care, a vital component of Asiri Health's proposition in Sri Lanka.

Fully geared to handle an array of surgeries, we provide a complete range of services under one roof. Driven by the latest technology and renowned for our dedicated nursing team, Asiri Surgical Hospital couples high-tech treatment with exemplary patient-care. We meet the highest standards for pre-surgical evaluation and diagnostics, employ a diverse and extremely qualified panel of surgeons, and ensure high-techpost-operation management.

At Asiri Surgical Hospital, we are continually improving processes, customising our care to meet changing needs, and optimising our patient experience; for truly world-class surgical care.

Annual Report 2021/22  |  1

Vision

To be a leading healthcare provider in South Asia with highest quality of clinical standards.

Mission

To care for and improve the quality of human life, through the provision of ethical healthcare solutions together with cutting-edge technology.

155 450+

Beds Consultants

24-hour

Emergency Treatment Unit (ETU) and Ambulance Service

World-class

Heart Centre and Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre

Centres of Excellence

Values

Care/Innovation/Respect Caring with a human touch Caring for society Caring for our employees Innovation and forward-focus Respect for all stakeholders

Cardiology, Oncology, Orthopedics, Urology and Gastroenterology

2   |  ASIRI SURGICAL HOSPITAL PLC

Highlights of the Year

Group

Year ended 31 March

2022

2021

Operating Results

Revenue

Rs. 000

5,837,833

4,229,712

Profit before Interest and Tax

Rs. 000

1,718,727

962,278

Profit after Tax

Rs. 000

1,246,317

859,667

Return on Equity

%

24.22

18.71

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total Assets

Rs. 000

10,626,278

8,643,691

Total Equity

Rs. 000

5,146,206

4,594,341

Shareholder Information

Earnings per Share

Rs.

2.36

1.63

Net Assets per Share

Rs.

9.74

8.69

Divedend per Share

Rs.

2.10

0.85

Share Price (31st March)

Rs.

15.00

13.80

PROFITABILITY

24.20

%

25

20

15.30

18.70

15

11.70

11.20

10.20

10.70

9.90

10

6.20

5.50

5

0

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Return On Capital Employed

Return on Equity

EARNINGS AND MARKET VALUE

15.00

(LKR Mn.)

13.80

15.00

12.00

10.20

9.50

9.00

9.00

6.00

3.00

1.03

0.69

0.82

1.63

2.36

0.00

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

REVENUE (LKR Mn.)

6,000

5,838

5,000

3,655

4,230

4,000

3,275

3,475

3,000

2,000

1,000

0

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

PROFIT AFTER TAX (LKR Mn.)

1,500

1,246

1,200

900

860

600

547

367

433

300

0

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Earnings per Share

Marcket price per Share

Operational Reviews

Chairman's Review.............................................................

4

Management Discussion and Analysis ..............................

6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Asiri Surgical Hospital plc published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 04:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 4 230 M - -
Net income 2021 822 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 477 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,87x
Yield 2021 6,16%
Capitalization 7 874 M 21,9 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,92x
EV / Sales 2021 2,31x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 6,58%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
K. Manjula P. Karunaratne Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ajith Karunarathne Chief Financial Officer
Ashok Kariyawasam Pathirage Chairman & Managing Director
Champika Bogahawatte Medical Director
Samanthi de Silva Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASIRI SURGICAL HOSPITAL PLC-13.87%22
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-1.46%34 238
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY25.77%18 908
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-21.58%15 700
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD-13.22%12 702
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED16.30%11 365