Asiri Surgical Hospital : ANNUAL REPORT 2021/2022

About Us

Asiri Surgical Hospital leads the field in specialised surgical care, a vital component of Asiri Health's proposition in Sri Lanka.

Fully geared to handle an array of surgeries, we provide a complete range of services under one roof. Driven by the latest technology and renowned for our dedicated nursing team, Asiri Surgical Hospital couples high-tech treatment with exemplary patient-care. We meet the highest standards for pre-surgical evaluation and diagnostics, employ a diverse and extremely qualified panel of surgeons, and ensure high-techpost-operation management.

At Asiri Surgical Hospital, we are continually improving processes, customising our care to meet changing needs, and optimising our patient experience; for truly world-class surgical care.