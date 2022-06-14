ASIRO : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2022 (Under IFRS)

(Note) The Company's shares were unlisted in the first six months of the fiscal year ended October 31, 2021, and although share acquisition rights existed, their dilutive effect is not included in the calculation of diluted earnings per share for the first six months of the fiscal year ended October 31, 2021 because vesting is conditional upon listing.

Please see "1. Qualitative Information on Operating Result (3) Explanation of Cash Flows (Reference Information)" on page 4 of the attached materials for information on the definitions and calculation methods of each indicator.

1. Consolidated Financial Results of the First Six months of the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2022 (November 1, 2021 to April 30, 2022)

Due to factors such as the timing of the impact of COVID-19 subsiding remaining unclear, the Company promptly disclose any revisions to earnings forecasts that are required based on future business trends.

The results forecasts and other forward-looking statements shown in these materials are based on information obtained by the Company at present, and certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. They are not intended to be a promise by the Company to achieve the results. Furthermore, actual results, etc. may vary significantly due to a variety of factors.

Note: See "2. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes (5) Notes to Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in Accounting Policies) on page 11 for details.

The Company performed an absorption-type merger of trient, Inc. on December 1, 2021. Furthermore, the Company acquired additional shares in Kailash Small Amount and Short Term Insurance on April 28, 2022, making it a consolidated subsidiary.

1. Qualitative Information on Operating Result

Explanation of Operating Results

During the six months ended April 30, 2022, the Japanese economy proceeded to return to normal due to the spread of vaccinations against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), but concerns still cannot be dispelled in the current conditions. In addition, there is growing uncertainty about the future due to factors such as the global rise in resource prices and the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Meanwhile, in the Internet advertising market surrounding the Group, advertising expenditures continued to grow consistently to 2.7052 trillion yen (up 21.4% year on year), and exceeded advertising expenditures in the four forms of mass media (aggregate of advertising expenses in the newspapers, magazines, radio and television) for the first time. (Source: Dentsu Inc. "2021 Advertising Expenditures in Japan")

In such business conditions, the Group is conducting business centered on Legal Media & Other, and operates Legal Media primarily with attorneys as customers and Other Media for customers other than attorneys. Furthermore, in addition to Legal Media & Other, the Group operates Legal Human Resources to provide personnel referral services primarily for attorneys.

In Legal Media that accounts for a large portion of revenue, as a result of increasing the number of new contracts by strengthening sales activities along with customer success activities providing customer support after signing contracts, and focusing on lowering the churn rate, the number of advertising slots posted (Note 1) in April 2022 was 1,696 (up 21.0% year on year), and the number of advertising customers (Note 2) was 684 (up 26.0% year on year), with business growing steadily.

(Note 1) The number of advertising slots posted is the total number, and multiple slots are counted in cases where the same customer has multiple advertising slots.

(Note 2) The number of advertising customers is the actual number of customers with advertising slots.

Furthermore, in Other Media, there was an increase in business in the "Carism" career change media based on heightened recruiting motivation of companies aimed at normalization of the economy, and the number of inquiries during the six months ended April 30, 2022 increased significantly to 17,411 (up 79.9% year on year).

Consequently, the results for the six months ended April 30, 2022 were as follows. Revenue was 1,021,087 thousand yen (up 38.8% year on year), operating profit was 302,723 thousand yen (up 55.1% year on year), profit before tax was 300,399 thousand yen (up 57.4% year on year) and profit was 205,746 thousand yen (up 68.3% year on year). Note that Kailash Small Amount and Short Term Insurance ("Kailash"), which became a consolidated subsidiary on April 28, 2022, is only consolidated on the balance sheet as of April 30, 2022, and the statement of income will be consolidated from the third quarter.

Operating results by segment were as follows. [Legal Media & Other]

In addition to advertising revenue increasing due to increases in advertising slots posted and advertising customers in Legal Media, due to the increase in inquiries in the "Carism" career change business in Other Media as mentioned above, revenue was 966,771 thousand yen (up 38.3% year on year) and segment profit was 444,661 thousand yen (up 45.2% year on year).

Legal Media revenue was 682,698 thousand yen (up 23.6% year on year) and operating profit was 298,463 thousand yen (up 12.4% year on year). Other Media revenue was 284,073 thousand yen (up 93.6% year on year) and operating profit was 146,198 thousand yen (up 260.1% year on year).

[Legal Human Resources]

Since the launch of the business in two fiscal years ago, there was a steady increase in registrants and contracts in personnel referral services, resulting in revenue of 54,316 thousand yen (up 49.7% year on year), and segment profit of 24,665 thousand yen (up 502.7% year on year).

[Other]

Due to the occurrence of expenses for preparation of the launch of new business and the consolidation of Kailash on the statement of income from the third quarter, from the six month ended April 30, 2022,

