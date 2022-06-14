ASIRO : Material for Quarterly Financial Results Briefing for the Second Quarter (Q2) of FY2022 (Ending October 31, 2022)

Note: 1 The Company acquired additional shares in Kailash Small Amount and Short Term Insurance on April 28, 2022, making it a consolidated subsidiary. Inclusion in PL will mainly be from Q3, and it is scheduled to be recorded under the "Other" segment.
Business model
Revenue from Legal Media and Insurance is basically made up of fixed monthly income in a model with increasing recurring revenue. Other Media and Legal HR business adopt a performance-based business model based on the number of inquiries and the number of new employees.
Business category
Revenue structure
Initial fee
Major search sites
&MediaLegal
Legal
Media
Other
Media
Other
Legal Human
Resources (HR)
Insurance
Customers
(Law firms)
Customers
(Staffing
companies,
private detective
offices)
Customers
Law firms,
general
companies
Customers
(Individuals)
Monthly fee (fixed amount)
Inquiries from users
Advertising income (performance-based)
Inquiries from users
Referral commissions (performance-based)
Personnel referrals
Insurance premium revenue
(fixed monthly amount)
Payment of insurance claims
ASIRO
ASIRO's
subsidiary
Advertising costs
Browsing the site
Advertising costs
Browsing the site
Advertising costs
Browsing the site
Advertising costs
Browsing the site
(Google / Yahoo!)
Users
(Those who are troubled with
legal issues)
Users
(Those who have a desire to
change jobs or require
extramarital affairs investigations)
Users
(Qualified attorneys who are
willing to change jobs)
Users
(People with the need to
hire attorneys)
Service flow
Money flow
