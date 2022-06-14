Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. ASIRO Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7378   JP3118600000

ASIRO INC.

(7378)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-14 am EDT
979.00 JPY   +2.09%
03:13aASIRO : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2022 (Under IFRS)
PU
03:13aASIRO : Material for Quarterly Financial Results Briefing for the Second Quarter (Q2) of FY2022 (Ending October 31, 2022)
PU
03/17Asiro Ups FY22 Guidance as Fiscal Q1 Profit Soars 88%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASIRO : Material for Quarterly Financial Results Briefing for the Second Quarter (Q2) of FY2022 (Ending October 31, 2022)

06/14/2022 | 03:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FY2022 (Ending October 31, 2022)

Second Quarter (Q2)

Material for

Quarterly Financial Results Briefing

June 14, 2022

A S I R O I n c .

Contents

Section 01 Corporate Overview

Section 02 Financial Results Summary

Understanding of Share Price and

Shareholder Returns

Section

Section

  1. Business Highlights
  2. Topics

Section 05 Appendix

P. 2

Corporate Overview

P. 3

Services

Our main business activity involves the operation of Legal Media sites. By utilizing digital technology and web marketing expertise, we help provide legal and lawyer-related information online.

Business category

Legal Media

Services

Operation of specialized sites for legal case fields

&MediaLegal

Main customers

Law firms

Main services

Other

Other Media

Services

Operates "Carism," the career change media,

detective media "Expert Search for Infidelity Investigation"

and "Hotline for Missing Person Search," etc.

Main customers

Staffing companies, private detective offices

Main services

Business composition

Revenue composition

Legal Media

Other Media

Legal HR

1,479

1,553

56

(millions

15

336

284

455

1,021

54

of

1,009

1,161

yen)

683

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022 2Q

(cumulative total

Operating profit composition (FY2022 Q2 cumulative total)

Legal Human Resources (HR)

Services

HR recruitment business for qualified attorneys

Main customers

Law firms, general companies

Main sites

Insurance1

Services

Sale of small-amountshort-term insurance

Main customers

Individuals

Main sites

yen) of (millions

Note: 1 The Company acquired additional shares in Kailash Small Amount and Short Term Insurance on April 28, 2022, making it a consolidated subsidiary. Inclusion in PL will mainly be from Q3, and it is scheduled to be recorded under the "Other" segment.

P. 4

Business model

Revenue from Legal Media and Insurance is basically made up of fixed monthly income in a model with increasing recurring revenue. Other Media and Legal HR business adopt a performance-based business model based on the number of inquiries and the number of new employees.

Business category

Revenue structure

Initial fee

Major search sites

&MediaLegal

Legal

Media

Other

Media

Other

Legal Human

Resources (HR)

Insurance

Customers

(Law firms)

Customers

(Staffing

companies,

private detective

offices)

Customers

Law firms,

general

companies

Customers

(Individuals)

Monthly fee (fixed amount)

Inquiries from users

Advertising income (performance-based)

Inquiries from users

Referral commissions (performance-based)

Personnel referrals

Insurance premium revenue

(fixed monthly amount)

Payment of insurance claims

ASIRO

ASIRO's

subsidiary

Advertising costs

Browsing the site

Advertising costs

Browsing the site

Advertising costs

Browsing the site

Advertising costs

Browsing the site

(Google / Yahoo!)

Users

(Those who are troubled with

legal issues)

Users

(Those who have a desire to

change jobs or require

extramarital affairs investigations)

Users

(Qualified attorneys who are

willing to change jobs)

Users

(People with the need to

hire attorneys)

Service flow

Money flow

P. 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Asiro Inc. published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 07:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ASIRO INC.
03:13aASIRO : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending ..
PU
03:13aASIRO : Material for Quarterly Financial Results Briefing for the Second Quarter (Q2) of F..
PU
03/17Asiro Ups FY22 Guidance as Fiscal Q1 Profit Soars 88%
MT
03/16ASIRO : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Months of the Fiscal Year Endin..
PU
03/16ASIRO : Material for Quarterly Financial Results Briefing for the First Quarter (Q1) of FY..
PU
03/16ASIRO Inc. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending October 3..
CI
01/25Tranche Update on ASIRO Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on December 23, 2021.
CI
01/24ASIRO Inc.'s Equity Buyback announced on December 23, 2021, has expired with 133,400 sh..
CI
2021ASIRO Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for 165,000 shares, representing 2.42% for ¥100 ..
CI
2021Mitsui & Co., Ltd. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 552 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
Net income 2021 228 M 1,70 M 1,70 M
Net cash 2021 1 005 M 7,49 M 7,49 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 433 M 48,0 M 48,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 51
Free-Float 61,0%
Chart ASIRO INC.
Duration : Period :
ASIRO Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASIRO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hiroto Nakayama President & Representative Director
Satoshi Kawamura CFO, Director & Senior Manager-Administration
Yoichi Aso Independent Outside Director
Yukiko Omura Independent Outside Director
Yuta Kawahara Executive Officer & Head-Legal HR Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASIRO INC.26.85%48
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.22%481 579
PROSUS N.V.-34.81%132 974
NETFLIX, INC.-71.83%81 275
AIRBNB, INC.-34.58%69 317
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-43.43%46 578