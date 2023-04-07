Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. ASKA Pharmaceutical Holdings Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4886   JP3119660003

ASKA PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.

(4886)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-07 am EDT
1178.00 JPY   +0.77%
02:25aAska Pharmaceutical : April 7 2023 ASKA licensee Hyundai files New Drug Application in Korea for OC Drospirenone
PU
03/27Aska Pharmaceutical : March 27 2023 Personnel Change of ASKA Pharmaceutical
PU
03/06Aska Pharmaceutical : March 6 2023 Organizational and Personnel Changes of ASKA Pharmaceutical
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASKA Pharmaceutical : April 7 2023 ASKA licensee Hyundai files New Drug Application in Korea for OC Drospirenone

04/07/2023 | 02:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

ASKA Pharmaceutical licensee Hyundai files New Drug Application in

Republic of Korea for Oral Contraceptive Drospirenone

TOKYO, April 7, 2023 - ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo/ President,

Representative Director: Sohta Yamaguchi, hereinafter referred to as "ASKA"), a subsidiary of ASKA Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd., announced that its licensee, Hyundai Pharm. Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Seoul, Republic of Korea, hereinafter referred to as "Hyundai Pharm"), filed an application with a Korean regulatory authority, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety "MFDS", on March 31, 2023, for the oral contraceptive drug, drospirenone (hereinafter referred to as "Product") as a sole Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient.

ASKA acquired exclusive rights to develop and market the Product for the territories of Japan and Republic of Korea from Insud Pharma (Head Office: Madrid, Spain) in January 2020. In June 2022, ASKA and Hyundai Pharm concluded an Agreement to grant exclusive rights to develop and market the Product in Republic of Korea. In the United States and Europe, Marketing Approvals of the Product were granted in 2019 under the brand name "SLYND®" and "SLINDA®" respectively and Insud Pharma has commercialized the product in these countries through Exeltis, its branded pharmaceutical unit focused on Women's Health. ASKA is conducting Phase III Clinical Development of the Product in Japan.

ASKA looks forward to providing a new option for Korean women, who wish to access innovative contraceptive drugs, through the licensing of this Product to Hyundai Pharm. As a specialty pharmaceutical company in the field of obstetrics and gynecology, ASKA will continue with its mission to make further contributions to women's health, at every stage of their lives.

About Hyundai Pharm

Hyundai Pharm (http://www.hyundaipharm.co.kr/english/index.jsp) is a pharmaceutical company with its Head Office in Seoul, Republic of Korea. Hyundai Pharm is currently expanding its women's health portfolio to be a leading company in the area. Hyundai believes the Product will contribute to unmet medical needs for women.

About Insud Pharma

Insud Pharma (https://www.insudpharma.com/en/) is a leading Spanish company with a track record in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry spanning over 45 years. With 7,300 employees worldwide, Insud Pharma's contribution to global public health is enormous, thanks to the medicines and APIs developed and manufactured at its three highly synergic business units: industrial (Chemo), brand (Exeltis) and biotechnology (mAbxience).

About Exeltis

Exeltis (https://www.exeltis.com/) is a fast-growing division of the integrated health sciences group Insud Pharma. It boasts a leadership position in the Women's Health segment, and is constantly innovating and seeking new treatments and devices to improve women's health and wellbeing around the world.

Media Contacts

ASKA Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd.

Corporate Planning Department

Tel: +81-3-5484-8366

Email: kouhou@aska-pharma.co.jp

Disclaimer

ASKA Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 06:24:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ASKA PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.
02:25aAska Pharmaceutical : April 7 2023 ASKA licensee Hyundai files New Drug Application in Kor..
PU
03/27Aska Pharmaceutical : March 27 2023 Personnel Change of ASKA Pharmaceutical
PU
03/06Aska Pharmaceutical : March 6 2023 Organizational and Personnel Changes of ASKA Pharmaceut..
PU
02/07Aska Pharmaceutical : February 7 2023 EME and ASKA Announce Collaboration Agreement on Cre..
PU
2022Aska Pharmaceutical : August 26 2022 Organizational and Personnel Changes of ASKA Pharmace..
PU
2022Aska Pharmaceutical : July 19 2022 ASKA Pharmaceutical Signs a Co-promotion Agreement with..
PU
2022Aska Pharmaceutical : June 30 2022 ASKA Pharmaceutical donates its medicine to Ukraine
PU
2022Aska Pharmaceutical : June 28 2022 Personnel Changes of ASKA Pharmaceutical Holdings Subsi..
PU
2022Aska Pharmaceutical : June 23 2022 Agreement for Drospirenone
PU
2022Aska Pharmaceutical : June 16 2022 ASKA Pharmaceutical launches DroEthi® COMBINATION TABLE..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 60 300 M 458 M 458 M
Net income 2023 4 250 M 32,3 M 32,3 M
Net cash 2023 8 696 M 66,0 M 66,0 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,78x
Yield 2023 1,37%
Capitalization 33 055 M 251 M 251 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
EV / Sales 2024 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 777
Free-Float -
Chart ASKA PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
ASKA Pharmaceutical Holdings Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASKA PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 169,00 JPY
Average target price 2 700,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 131%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takashi Yamaguchi President & Representative Director
Kunihiro Gunji Head-Group Audit, Group Legal Affairs & Compliance
Kiyohiko Tamura General Manager-Group Administration
Atsushi Maruo Senior Managing Representative Director
Sota Yamaguchi Senior Managing Representative Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASKA PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-9.87%251
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-6.51%432 838
NOVO NORDISK A/S14.67%354 634
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY0.67%326 703
MERCK & CO., INC.1.24%284 094
ABBVIE INC.-0.04%283 674
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer