  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. ASKA Pharmaceutical Holdings Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4886   JP3119660003

ASKA PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.

(4886)
  Report
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange  -  2022-07-14
1057.00 JPY   +0.86%
ASKA Pharmaceutical : July 19 2022 ASKA Pharmaceutical Signs a Co-promotion Agreement with Melody International for “Fetal Monitor iCTG” in Japan

07/19/2022 | 03:14am EDT
Press Release

ASKA Pharmaceutical Signs a Co-promotion Agreement with

Melody International for "Fetal Monitor iCTG" in Japan

TOKYO, July 19, 2022 - ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo/

President, Representative Director: Sohta Yamaguchi), a subsidiary of ASKA Pharmaceutical

Holdings Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo/ President, Representative Director: Takashi Yamaguchi), has concluded a co-promotion agreement in Japan with Melody International Ltd. (Head Office: Takamatsu City, Kagawa/ President, Yhuko Ogata) for a controlled medical device Class II, Specially designated maintenance control required medical device "Fetal Monitor iCTG" manufactured and distributed by Melody International Ltd. as shown in the attachment.

The impact of this matter on the Company's financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 will be immaterial.

Media Contacts

ASKA Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd.

Corporate Planning Department

Tel: +81-3-5484-8366

Email: kouhou@aska-pharma.co.jp

News Release

Melody International and ASKA Pharmaceutical Signs a Co-promotion

Agreement for "Fetal Monitor iCTG" in Japan

TOKYO, July 19, 2022 - Melody International Ltd. (Head Office: Takamatsu City, Kagawa/ President, Yhuko Ogata, hereinafter referred to as "Melody") and ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo/ President, Representative Director: Sohta Yamaguchi, hereinafter referred to as "ASKA") have concluded a co-promotion agreement in Japan for a controlled medical device Class II, specially designated maintenance control required medical device "Fetal Monitor iCTG" manufactured and distributed by Melody.

Based on this co-promotion agreement, Melody and ASKA will jointly provide information on the "Fetal Monitor iCTG" to medical institutions from October in 2022.

In the field of "Femtech" which has been attracting attention in recent years, Melody and ASKA will contribute to the creation of a safer and more secure environment for pregnant women to give birth through the promotion of the innovative ICT-based remote medical device "Fetal Monitor iCTG".

About Fetal Monitor iCTG

It is a mobile delivery monitoring device that enables the health status of mother and child to be monitored anytime, anywhere. It was developed and commercialized by Melody as a controlled medical device Class II, specially designated maintenance control required medical device "Fetal Monitor iCTG" and was launched in Japan in 2019. It is used in 12 countries overseas, including in demonstration studies.

About Femtech

Femtech is a coined word that combines "female" and "technology", and refers to products and services that use technology to solve women's health issues. The genres range from menstruation, infertility treatment, childbirth, childcare, child rearing, gynecological disorders, care items for women, sexual wellness, and many more. Many women have endured these problems and issues because of the belief that they are different for each individual and that it is not worth consulting with someone else. Femtech is a tool that provides solutions by examining what can be done to resolve them so that all people can live healthy and happy lives.

About Melody International Ltd.

Melody, a Kagawa University startup, has been confronting the issue of obstetric care in the local Setouchi region, which has many remote islands and underpopulated medical areas, as well as the "shortage of obstetricians" in developing countries around the world as a J-Startup certified company. As an epoch-making solution to these issues, Melody has developed and commercialized "fetal monitor iCTG" and a perinatal telemedicine platform, "Melody i" and has contributed to the spread of perinatal telemedicine. Melody would like to support the improvement of the wellbeing of all mothers and their families during pregnancy, childbirth, and parenthood through the power of technology. For more information, please visit the Melody International Ltd. website at https://www.melodyi.net

About ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Since its foundation in 1920, ASKA has concentrated its management resources in three core areas: internal medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, and urology, based on its corporate philosophy "Contribute toward the improvement of people's health and progress in medicine through the development of innovative products". In addition, ASKA has been actively engaged in the development of new drugs to solve medical needs. For more information, please visit the ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. website at https://www.aska-pharma.co.jp/english

Inquiries

Melody International Ltd.

Tel: +81-87-813-7362

Email: e-support@melodyi.net

ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Corporate Planning Department

Tel: +81-3-5484-8366

Email: kouhou@aska-pharma.co.jp

Disclaimer

ASKA Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 07:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
