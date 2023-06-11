ASKA Pharmaceutical : June 12 2023 NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF THE 2nd ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Securities Code: 4886
June 5, 2023 Start date of measures for electronic provision: May 29, 2023
To: Shareholders
Takashi Yamaguchi President, Member of the Board of Directors, Representative Director
ASKA Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd.
5-1, Shibaura 2-chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo
NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF
THE 2nd ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
You are hereby notified that the 2nd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of ASKA Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held as stated below.
In convening this meeting, the Company has taken measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (matters for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken) in electronic format, and has posted the information on each of the following websites. Please access either of those websites to confirm the information.
(Enter "ASKA Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd." in "Issue name (company name)" or the Company's securities code "4886" in "Code," and click "Search." Then, click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information." Under "Filed information available for public inspection," click "Click here for access" under "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting].")
Rather than attending the meeting on the day, we request that you exercise your voting rights via the Internet or in writing. Please review the attached Reference Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights no later than 5:35 p.m., Monday, June 26, 2023.
Exercise of voting rights via the Internet
Please access the Company's designated voting rights exercise website (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/), follow the on- screen guidance, and enter your approval or disapproval for each proposal by the above deadline.
Exercise of voting rights in writing
Please indicate your approval or disapproval for each proposal on the voting rights exercise form sent out with this convocation notice and return the form to us by the above deadline.
Particulars
1. Date:
10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 27, 2023 (Reception will open at 9:00 a.m.)
2.Venue:
Hall on the 2nd floor of the head office of ASKA Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd.
5-1, Shibaura 2-Chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo
1. Report on the Business Report and the Consolidated Financial Statements for
3.Purpose:
Matters to be
reported
the 2nd Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023), and the Results
of the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 2nd Fiscal Year
(from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) by the Accounting Auditor and the
Audit & Supervisory Board
2. Report on the Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 2nd Fiscal Year
(from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
Matters to be
Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus
resolved
Proposal No. 2: Election of Eight (8) Members of the Board of Directors
If neither approval nor disapproval are indicated for each of the proposals on the voting rights exercise form, it shall be treated as an intention to indicate your approval.
If you are attending the meeting, please submit the enclosed voting rights exercise form to the reception desk upon arrival. If revisions to the matters subject to measures for electronic provision arise, a notice of the revisions and the details of the matters before and after the revisions will be posted on each of the websites.
Among the matters subject to measures for electronic provision, in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations and Article 16 of the Articles of Incorporation, the following matters are not provided in the paper- based documents delivered to shareholders who have made a request for delivery of such documents. Accordingly, the documents that are delivered to shareholders who have made a request for delivery of paper-based documents are part of the documents included in the scope of audits by the Audit & Supervisory Board Members and the Accounting Auditor when they create their respective audit reports.
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements
We do not prepare souvenirs for shareholders attending the General Meeting of Shareholders. We ask for your understanding.
System for Providing Informational Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders
in Electronic Format
Following the introduction of the system for providing information in electronic format in accordance with revisions to the Companies Act, the provision of informational materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders has, in principle, been changed from providing paper-based documents to posting online. We apologize for the inconvenience, but ask that you please access the websites provided in this convocation notice to view the information.
This year, we have attached the Reference Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders and a part of the Business Report (Progress and results of business) to this convocation notice to ensure that the descriptions of proposals and information on our operating performance is readily available. Shareholders who have made a request for the delivery of paper-based documents will receive a paper copy of this document, excluding the matters not provided in the delivered document (Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements).
Measures to Prevent the Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) from Spreading
For shareholders attending the meeting
In line with the reclassification of COVID-19 as stipulated in the Infectious Disease Act from Class 2 (equivalent) to Class 5 on May 8, 2023, the wearing of face masks as a measure to prevent infection by shareholders attending the meeting will be left to the discretion of individual shareholders. We request that those who have a fever, cough, or other such symptoms refrain from attending the meeting.
Reference Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus
The Company regards the appropriate return of profit to its shareholders as one of its key management issues. Based on its basic policy, the Company would like to distribute surplus stably and continuously.
In consideration of the above policy and future business development, the Company would like to pay 8 yen per common share for the year-end dividends for FY2022 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) (the "current fiscal year").
Matters on year-end dividends
(1)
Type of dividend property:
Cash
(2)
Allotment of dividend property and total
8 yen per common share of the Company
amount thereof:
Total amount: 226,352,304 yen
(3)
Effective date of distribution of surplus:
June 28, 2023
Proposal No. 2: Election of Eight (8) Members of the Board of Directors
Terms of office of all eight (8) Members of the Board of Directors will expire at the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Therefore, we propose to elect eight (8) Members of the Board of Directors.
Candidates for Members of the Board of Directors are as follows.
Candidate
Name
Position in the Company
No.
President, Member of the
Takashi
Board of Directors,
Representative Director
1
Reelection
Yamaguchi
Responsible for the
Entire Group
Management
Senior Managing
Member of the Board of
2
Atsushi Maruo
Directors, Representative
Reelection
Director
Assistant to the President,
In charge of
Sustainability
Senior Managing
Sohta
Member of the Board of
3
Reelection
Yamaguchi
Directors, Representative
Director
4
Maiko Mori
Member of the Board of
Reelection
Directors, Executive
Corporate Officer
Fumiyoshi
Member of the Board of
5
Reelection
Directors, Executive
Yamaguchi
Corporate Officer
Yasunori
Reelection
Member of the Board of
6
Outside
Directors, Outside
Yoshimura
Director
Independent
Minoru
New appointment
7
Outside
-
Awabayashi
Independent
New appointment
8
Yasuji Enokido
-
Outside
Independent
Attendance at the Board
of Directors meetings
100%
(16/16)
94%
(15/16)
100%
(16/16)
100%
(11/11)
100%
(11/11)
100%
(16/16)
-
-
Note: The attendance of Maiko Mori and Fumiyoshi Yamaguchi covers only the Board of Directors meetings held since their appointment on June 28, 2022.
