Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. ASKA Pharmaceutical Holdings Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4886   JP3119660003

ASKA PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.

(4886)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-09 am EDT
1252.00 JPY   +2.04%
11:26aAska Pharmaceutical : June 12 2023 Matters Subject to Measures for Electronic Provision of the Notice of the 2nd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
11:26aAska Pharmaceutical : June 12 2023 NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF THE 2nd ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
PU
06/09Aska Pharmaceutical : June 9 2023 ASKA Pharmaceutical Terminates Joint Research Agreement regarding the Drug Discovery Targeting Specific Ion Channels with RaQualia Pharma
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASKA Pharmaceutical : June 12 2023 NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF THE 2nd ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

06/11/2023 | 11:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Securities Code: 4886

June 5, 2023 Start date of measures for electronic provision: May 29, 2023

To: Shareholders

Takashi Yamaguchi President, Member of the Board of Directors, Representative Director

ASKA Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd.

5-1, Shibaura 2-chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo

NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF

THE 2nd ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

You are hereby notified that the 2nd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of ASKA Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held as stated below.

In convening this meeting, the Company has taken measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (matters for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken) in electronic format, and has posted the information on each of the following websites. Please access either of those websites to confirm the information.

[The Company's website] https://www.aska-pharma-hd.co.jp/invest/stock/meeting.html (in Japanese)

[Website for posted informational materials for the general meeting of shareholders] https://d.sokai.jp/4886/teiji/ (in Japanese)

[TSE website (Listed Company Search)] https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese)

(Enter "ASKA Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd." in "Issue name (company name)" or the Company's securities code "4886" in "Code," and click "Search." Then, click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information." Under "Filed information available for public inspection," click "Click here for access" under "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting].")

Rather than attending the meeting on the day, we request that you exercise your voting rights via the Internet or in writing. Please review the attached Reference Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights no later than 5:35 p.m., Monday, June 26, 2023.

Exercise of voting rights via the Internet

Please access the Company's designated voting rights exercise website (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/), follow the on- screen guidance, and enter your approval or disapproval for each proposal by the above deadline.

Exercise of voting rights in writing

Please indicate your approval or disapproval for each proposal on the voting rights exercise form sent out with this convocation notice and return the form to us by the above deadline.

- 1 -

Particulars

1. Date:

10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 27, 2023 (Reception will open at 9:00 a.m.)

2.Venue:

Hall on the 2nd floor of the head office of ASKA Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd.

5-1, Shibaura 2-Chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo

1. Report on the Business Report and the Consolidated Financial Statements for

3.Purpose:

Matters to be

reported

the 2nd Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023), and the Results

of the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 2nd Fiscal Year

(from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) by the Accounting Auditor and the

Audit & Supervisory Board

2. Report on the Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 2nd Fiscal Year

(from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

Matters to be

Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus

resolved

Proposal No. 2: Election of Eight (8) Members of the Board of Directors

  • If neither approval nor disapproval are indicated for each of the proposals on the voting rights exercise form, it shall be treated as an intention to indicate your approval.
  • If you are attending the meeting, please submit the enclosed voting rights exercise form to the reception desk upon arrival. If revisions to the matters subject to measures for electronic provision arise, a notice of the revisions and the details of the matters before and after the revisions will be posted on each of the websites.
  • Among the matters subject to measures for electronic provision, in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations and Article 16 of the Articles of Incorporation, the following matters are not provided in the paper- based documents delivered to shareholders who have made a request for delivery of such documents. Accordingly, the documents that are delivered to shareholders who have made a request for delivery of paper-based documents are part of the documents included in the scope of audits by the Audit & Supervisory Board Members and the Accounting Auditor when they create their respective audit reports.
    1. Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
    2. Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements
  • We do not prepare souvenirs for shareholders attending the General Meeting of Shareholders. We ask for your understanding.

The Company's website: https://www.aska-pharma-hd.co.jp/english/

- 2 -

System for Providing Informational Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders

in Electronic Format

  • Following the introduction of the system for providing information in electronic format in accordance with revisions to the Companies Act, the provision of informational materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders has, in principle, been changed from providing paper-based documents to posting online. We apologize for the inconvenience, but ask that you please access the websites provided in this convocation notice to view the information.
  • This year, we have attached the Reference Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders and a part of the Business Report (Progress and results of business) to this convocation notice to ensure that the descriptions of proposals and information on our operating performance is readily available. Shareholders who have made a request for the delivery of paper-based documents will receive a paper copy of this document, excluding the matters not provided in the delivered document (Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements).

Measures to Prevent the Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) from Spreading

For shareholders attending the meeting

  • In line with the reclassification of COVID-19 as stipulated in the Infectious Disease Act from Class 2 (equivalent) to Class 5 on May 8, 2023, the wearing of face masks as a measure to prevent infection by shareholders attending the meeting will be left to the discretion of individual shareholders. We request that those who have a fever, cough, or other such symptoms refrain from attending the meeting.

- 3 -

Reference Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus

The Company regards the appropriate return of profit to its shareholders as one of its key management issues. Based on its basic policy, the Company would like to distribute surplus stably and continuously.

In consideration of the above policy and future business development, the Company would like to pay 8 yen per common share for the year-end dividends for FY2022 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) (the "current fiscal year").

Matters on year-end dividends

(1)

Type of dividend property:

Cash

(2)

Allotment of dividend property and total

8 yen per common share of the Company

amount thereof:

Total amount: 226,352,304 yen

(3)

Effective date of distribution of surplus:

June 28, 2023

- 4 -

Proposal No. 2: Election of Eight (8) Members of the Board of Directors

Terms of office of all eight (8) Members of the Board of Directors will expire at the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Therefore, we propose to elect eight (8) Members of the Board of Directors.

Candidates for Members of the Board of Directors are as follows.

Candidate

Name

Position in the Company

No.

President, Member of the

Takashi

Board of Directors,

Representative Director

1

Reelection

Yamaguchi

Responsible for the

Entire Group

Management

Senior Managing

Member of the Board of

2

Atsushi Maruo

Directors, Representative

Reelection

Director

Assistant to the President,

In charge of

Sustainability

Senior Managing

Sohta

Member of the Board of

3

Reelection

Yamaguchi

Directors, Representative

Director

4

Maiko Mori

Member of the Board of

Reelection

Directors, Executive

Corporate Officer

Fumiyoshi

Member of the Board of

5

Reelection

Directors, Executive

Yamaguchi

Corporate Officer

Yasunori

Reelection

Member of the Board of

6

Outside

Directors, Outside

Yoshimura

Director

Independent

Minoru

New appointment

7

Outside

-

Awabayashi

Independent

New appointment

8

Yasuji Enokido

-

Outside

Independent

Attendance at the Board

of Directors meetings

100%

(16/16)

94%

(15/16)

100%

(16/16)

100%

(11/11)

100%

(11/11)

100%

(16/16)

-

-

Note: The attendance of Maiko Mori and Fumiyoshi Yamaguchi covers only the Board of Directors meetings held since their appointment on June 28, 2022.

- 5 -

Disclaimer

ASKA Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2023 15:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ASKA PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.
11:26aAska Pharmaceutical : June 12 2023 Matters Subject to Measures for Electronic Provision of..
PU
11:26aAska Pharmaceutical : June 12 2023 NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF THE 2nd ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING..
PU
06/09Aska Pharmaceutical : June 9 2023 ASKA Pharmaceutical Terminates Joint Research Agreement ..
PU
05/11ASKA Pharmaceutical Holdings Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended ..
CI
04/24Aska Pharmaceutical : April 24 2023 ASKA Pharmaceutical Enters into a Comprehensive Busine..
PU
04/21Aska Pharmaceutical : April 21 2023 ASKA Pharmaceutical Holdings Installs CO₂-Free E..
PU
04/07Aska Pharmaceutical : April 7 2023 ASKA licensee Hyundai files New Drug Application in Kor..
PU
04/07Aska Pharmaceutical : April 7 2023 ASKA Pharmaceutical Terminates Option Agreement with Ki..
PU
03/27Aska Pharmaceutical : March 27 2023 Personnel Change of ASKA Pharmaceutical
PU
03/06Aska Pharmaceutical : March 6 2023 Organizational and Personnel Changes of ASKA Pharmaceut..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 60 300 M 433 M 433 M
Net income 2023 4 250 M 30,5 M 30,5 M
Net cash 2023 8 696 M 62,4 M 62,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,33x
Yield 2023 1,28%
Capitalization 35 402 M 254 M 254 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
EV / Sales 2024 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 777
Free-Float -
Chart ASKA PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
ASKA Pharmaceutical Holdings Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASKA PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 252,00 JPY
Average target price 2 700,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 116%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takashi Yamaguchi President & Representative Director
Kunihiro Gunji Head-Group Audit, Group Legal Affairs & Compliance
Kiyohiko Tamura General Manager-Group Administration
Atsushi Maruo Senior Managing Representative Director
Sota Yamaguchi Senior Managing Representative Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASKA PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-3.47%254
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-9.28%447 623
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY21.92%423 414
NOVO NORDISK A/S16.38%353 287
MERCK & CO., INC.-0.22%280 920
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.89%252 734
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer