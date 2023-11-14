Press Release

ASKA Pharmaceutical Featured in a Special Feature in TIME Magazine

TOKYO, November 13, 2023 - ASKA Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Minato-

ku, Tokyo/ President, Representative Director: Takashi Yamaguchi) is pleased to announce that Sohta Yamaguchi, President and Representative Director of its subsidiary, ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., was interviewed by Global Kigyo Co., Ltd. and the interview was published in the international news magazine "TIME Asia" (November 6, 2023).

Since its founding in 1923, TIME Magazine has been one of the most authoritative and informative guide to what is happening in current affairs, politics, business, health, science and entertainment. Every week over 20 million subscribers worldwide turn to Time for award winning exclusive coverage. Global Kigyo requested that ASKA be featured in their special feature article titled "Japan's Innovation Kings," and conducted an interview with him. Please refer to the attached for the content.

