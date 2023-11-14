Press Release
ASKA Pharmaceutical Featured in a Special Feature in TIME Magazine
TOKYO, November 13, 2023 - ASKA Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Minato-
ku, Tokyo/ President, Representative Director: Takashi Yamaguchi) is pleased to announce that Sohta Yamaguchi, President and Representative Director of its subsidiary, ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., was interviewed by Global Kigyo Co., Ltd. and the interview was published in the international news magazine "TIME Asia" (November 6, 2023).
Since its founding in 1923, TIME Magazine has been one of the most authoritative and informative guide to what is happening in current affairs, politics, business, health, science and entertainment. Every week over 20 million subscribers worldwide turn to Time for award winning exclusive coverage. Global Kigyo requested that ASKA be featured in their special feature article titled "Japan's Innovation Kings," and conducted an interview with him. Please refer to the attached for the content.
日本の健康産業による恩恵
医療・製薬産業は経済にとって不可欠である。 イノベーションと企業にとって、ヘルスケアほ ど重要な分野はない。日本の医療・製薬産業は、 医薬品、医療機器、医療システムの開発を通じ て、社会と経済全般に利益をもたらしてきた。 あすか製薬株式会社の山口惣大社長は、日本の 医療・製薬産業が海外との厳しい競争に直面し ていることを認識した上で、「私たちは、既成 概念にとらわれない新しいアイデアを試し、 日本独自の人口動態を活用することで、この 分野での優位性を持続させる新しい取り組み を模索しています。」と語る。
https://www.aska-pharma.co.jp/english/
