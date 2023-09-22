Press Release
ASKA Pharmaceutical Holdings Participates at "2nd Femtech Tokyo"
TOKYO, September 21, 2023 - ASKA Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Minato-
ku, Tokyo/ President, Representative Director: Takashi Yamaguchi, hereinafter "ASKA"), announced that ASKA will exhibit a booth at the 2nd Femtech Tokyo to be held at Tokyo Big Sight from Thursday, October 5 to Saturday, October 7, 2023.
【Contents of the Exhibition】
ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
(Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo/ President, Representative Director: Sohta Yamaguchi)
- "Training Videos on Women's Health" produced for people working in companies, organizations, etc.
- "Mint⁺ Femknowledge," a new website where companies that market Femtech-related products can advertise
ASKA Pharma Medical Co., Ltd.
(Head Office: Fujisawa-shi, Kanagawa/ President, Representative Director: Junichi Saito)
- Mailing test kits utilizing testing technology
ASKA will continue to support women's health and corporate health management through its Femtech and testing businesses.
Dates:
Oct. 5 (Thu) - 7 (Sat), 2023 *The show opens to the public on 7th.
Venue:
East Exhibition Halls, Tokyo Big Sight, Japan
Organizer:
RX Japan Ltd.
Website:
https://www.femtech-week.jp/hub/en-gb.html
Media Contacts
ASKA Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd.
Corporate Planning Department
Tel: +81-3-5484-8366
Email:kouhou@aska-pharma.co.jp
