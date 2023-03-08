Askari Bank : Publication of Notice of 31st AGM in the Newspapers

Notice is hereby given that the 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the shareholders of Askari Bank Limited ("the Bank") will be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 11:00 am at Topi Rakh Complex (Galaxy Hall), Army Heritage Foundation, Ayub National Park, Jhelum Road, Rawalpindi and through Zoom to transact the following business:

Ordinary Business:

To confirm the minutes of the 30 th Annual General Meeting held on March 24, 2022. To receive, consider and, if thought fit, adopt the Annual Audited Financial Statements (consolidated and unconsolidated), Statement of Compliance with the Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019 of the Bank for the year ended December 31, 2022 together with Chairman's Review Report, Directors' Report and Auditors' Reports thereon. To appoint statutory auditors of the Bank for the year ending December 31, 2023 and fix their remuneration. The present auditors of the Bank, M/s. KPMG Taseer Hadi & Co., Chartered Accountants, being eligible, have offered themselves for re-appointment and the Board of Directors has recommended their appointment in its meeting held on February 15, 2023. To elect 10 Directors as per the number fixed by the Board of Directors of the Bank under Section159 (1) of the Companies Act 2017 (the Act) for a period of next three years commencing from March 29, 2023. The total strength of Board of Directors shall be 11 including President & Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, being a deemed Director under Section 188 (3) of the Act. The following are the names of the retiring Directors, who are eligible for re-election: Mr. Waqar Ahmed Malik - Chairman Mr. Sarfaraz Ahmed Rehman Mr. Arif Ur Rehman Dr. Nadeem Inayat Syed Bakhtiyar Kazmi Mr. Manzoor Ahmed - NIT Nominee Mr. Mohammad Aftab Manzoor Mr. Mushtaq Malik Ms. Zoya Mohsin Nathani Raja Muhammad Abbas

Special Business:

5. To consider and if thought fit, approve as recommended by the Board of Directors, issuance of Bonus Shares for the year ended December 31, 2022 in proportion of 15 ordinary shares for every 100 shares held i.e. 15% to the shareholders of the Bank.

The statement of material facts under section 134 (3) of the Companies Act 2017 is being dispatched to all members alongwith printed copy of the Notice of 31st AGM.

Any Other Business:

6. To consider any other business as may be placed before the meeting, with the permission of the Chair. By Order of the Board

Rawalpindi Syed Ali Safdar Naqvi March 8, 2023 Company Secretary

Notice:

Shareholders interested in attending the AGM through electronic/virtual means, are hereby advised to get themselves registered with the Bank by providing their Name, Folio/ CDS Account Number, Number of Shares held, Mobile Numbers (active) and Email address in their names with subject "Registration for 31 st AGM of AKBL" at ir@askaribank.com.pk. Zoom Link to join the 31 st AGM will be shared with only those shareholders from whom all required particulars, are received at the given email address at least 48 hours before the time of holding the AGM. The Share Transfer books of the Bank will remain closed from March 22, 2023 to March 29, 2023 (both days inclusive). Transfers received at the Bank's Share Registrar Department, CDC Share Registrar Services Limited, Mezzanine Floor, South Tower, LSE Plaza, 19-Khayaban-e-Aiwan-e-Iqbal, Lahore and Share Transfer Office of the Bank at the close of the business hours on March 21, 2023 will be treated in time. A member entitled to attend and vote at the meeting can appoint a proxy to attend and vote for him. No person shall act as a proxy, who is not a member of the Bank except that Government of Pakistan [GoP] or SBP or corporate entity may appoint a person who is not a member. The instrument appointing a proxy should be signed by the member or his/her attorney duly authorized in writing. If the member is a corporate entity (other than GoP and SBP), certified true copy of the instrument authorizing the person to act as proxy shall be provided. The instrument appointing a proxy, together with attested copy of Power of Attorney or Board Resolution, if any, under which it is signed or a certified copy should be deposited, with the Company Secretary, Askari Bank Limited, 4 th Floor, NPT Building, F-8 Markaz, Islamabad at least 48 hours before the time of holding the meeting. If a member appoints more than one proxy, and more than one instrument of proxy is deposited by a member, all such instruments shall be treated invalid. The proxy form shall be witnessed by two persons whose names, addresses and Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) numbers shall be mentioned on the form. Copy of the CNIC or passport of the beneficial owners shall be furnished with the proxy form. The proxy shall produce their original CNIC or original passport at the time of attending the meeting. In case of individual shareholder, original CNIC or original passport while for the CDC account holder or sub-account holder and for the person whose securities are in group account and their registration details are uploaded as per the regulations, his/her authentication would be made by showing his/her original CNIC or original passport along with participant(s) ID Number and their account numbers. In case of GoP/SBP/corporate entity, the Board of Directors' resolution/power of attorney with specimen signature shall be submitted along with proxy form to the Bank. The current prescribed rates for the deduction of withholding tax under Section 150 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 for the payment of dividend paid by the Bank are as under:

a) For filers of income tax returns: 15 % b) For non-filers of income tax returns: 30 %

The income tax is deducted from the payment of dividend according to the Active Tax-Payers List (ATL) provided on the website of FBR. All those shareholders who are filers of income tax returns are therefore advised to ensure that their names are entered into ATL to enable the Bank to withhold income tax from payment of cash dividend @ 15% instead of 30%.

According to Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), withholding tax will be determined separately on 'Filer/Non-Filer' status of Principal Shareholder as well as Joint-Holder(s) based on their shareholding proportions in case of joint accounts held by the shareholders.

In this regard, all Shareholders who hold shares jointly are requested to provide the shareholding proportions of Principal Shareholder and Joint-Holder(s) in respect of shares held by them to our Share Registrar M/s. CDC Share Registrar Services Limited in writing as follows:

Principal Shareholder Joint Shareholder Folio/ Total Name of Shareholding Name of Joint Shareholding Signature CDCShare Shareholding Shareholder Proportion Shareholder Proportion Account No. & CNIC No. (No. of Shares) & CNIC No. (No. of Shares)

The required information must reach the Share Registrar by March 21, 2023. Otherwise, it will be assumed that the shares are equally held.

Special Notes to the Shareholders

10.Submission of Copies of CNIC (Mandatory)

As per SECP directives, the payment of dividend to the shareholders whose CNICs are not available with the Share Registrar are being withheld. All shareholders having physical shareholding are, therefore, advised to submit a photocopy of their valid CNICs to our Share Registrar. In case of non-receipt of information, the Bank will be constrained to withhold payment of dividend to shareholders.

A printed copy of notice in English & Urdu language for submission of photocopy of valid CNIC has been dispatched in DVD pack to all shareholders of the Bank whose photocopy of valid CNIC is not available with the Bank's Share Registrar.

11. Payment of Cash Dividend Electronically (e-Dividend)

Section 242 of Companies Act 2017, requires that in case of a listed company, any dividend payable in cash shall only be paid through electronic mode directly into the bank account (International Bank Account Number-IBAN) designated by the entitled shareholders. Provision of IBAN for cash dividend payments is mandatory and in order to comply with this regulatory requirement of direct credit of dividend amount in shareholder's IBAN, shareholders are requested to provide relevant information to:

1. Their respective CDC Participant/CDC Investor Account Services (in case their shareholding is in Book Entry Form) OR

2. Share Registrar M/s. CDC Share Registrar Services Limited, Mezzanine Floor, South Tower, LSE Plaza, 19-Khayaban-e-Aiwan-e-Iqbal, Lahore (in case their shareholding is in Physical Form).