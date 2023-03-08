Askari Bank : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended
03/08/2023 | 12:27am EST
CONTENTS
02
03
04
05
06
11
Vision, Mission &
Financial
Corporate
Organizational
Products &
Notice of the 31st
Core Values
Highlights
Information
Chart
Services
Annual General
Meeting
17
28
29
30
31
33
Profile of Directors
Board Committees
Chairman's
Value Added
Financial Review
Financial Calender
Review
Statement
34
35
38
40
48
55
Share & Debt
Horizontal &
Our Presence
Directors' Report to
Six Years' Financial
Directors' Report to
Information
Vertical Analysis
the Shareholders -
Summary
the Shareholders
English
- Urdu
56
57
59
Statement on
Statement of
Independent
Internal Controls
Compliance
Auditors' Review
Report to the
Members
UNCONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
62
67
68
69
70
71
Independent
Unconsolidated
Unconsolidated
Unconsolidated
Unconsolidated
Unconsolidated
Auditors' Report to
Statement of
Profit and Loss
Statement of
Statement of
Cash Flow
the Members
Financial Position
Account
Comprehensive
Changes in Equity
Statement
Income
72
152
153
154
Notes to the
Profile of Members
Report of Shariah
Report of Shariah
Unconsolidated
of Shariah Board
Board - English
Board - Urdu
Financial
Statements
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
166
171
172
173
174
175
Independent
Consolidated
Consolidated Profit
Consolidated
Consolidated
Consolidated Cash
Auditors' Report to
Statement of
and Loss Account
Statement of
Statement of
Flow Statement
the Members
Financial Position
Comprehensive
Changes in Equity
Income
176
253
257
259
Notes to the
Pattern of
Form of Proxy -
Form of Proxy -
Consolidated
Shareholding
English
Urdu
Financial
Statements
VISION
To be a responsible customer focused bank providing inclusive and progressive financial services
MISSION
To build long term relationships by delivering transformative customer experience, responsible banking, innovative technology, aiming to be employer of first choice and shaping opportunities that grow shareholders' value
CORE VALUES
Commitment: Passionate about our customers' success and delighting them with quality of our service
Integrity: A distinctive investment, delivering outstanding performance, return and value
Fairness: Exemplary compliance, governess and business ethics
Teamwork: Caring for our people and helping them to grow
Service: Dedication towards social development and improvement in quality of life
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Rupees in million
2022
2021
Growth (%)
Total Assets
1,526,134
1,259,144
21.20
Deposits
1,142,575
1,015,430
12.52
Advances - net
583,811
477,588
22.24
Investments
762,531
616,361
23.71
Shareholders' Equity
73,322
55,902
31.16
Profit before taxation
27,459
15,645
75.51
Profit after taxation
14,062
9,701
44.95
Earnings per share - Rs.
11.16
7.70
Net book value per share - Rs.
58.18
44.36
Market value per share - Rs.
20.10
22.02
Profit After Tax
Earnings Per Share
14,062
11.16
2022
2022
Rs. in million
2021
2021
Rupees
9,701
7.70
Return on Core Equity
Return on Assets
22.81
1.01
2022
2022
Percentage
2021
2021
Percentage
19.240.86
Askari Bank Limited
03
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.