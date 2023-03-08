Advanced search
    AKBL   PK0051301015

ASKARI BANK LIMITED

(AKBL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-06
18.77 PKR   +0.91%
12:47aAskari Bank : Publication of Notice of 31st AGM in the Newspapers
PU
12:27aAskari Bank : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended
PU
03/07Askari Bank : AKBL | Askari Bank Limited - Transmission of Annual Report 2022 for the year ended December 31, 2022
PU
Askari Bank : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended

03/08/2023 | 12:27am EST
CONTENTS

02

03

04

05

06

11

Vision, Mission &

Financial

Corporate

Organizational

Products &

Notice of the 31st

Core Values

Highlights

Information

Chart

Services

Annual General

Meeting

17

28

29

30

31

33

Profile of Directors

Board Committees

Chairman's

Value Added

Financial Review

Financial Calender

Review

Statement

34

35

38

40

48

55

Share & Debt

Horizontal &

Our Presence

Directors' Report to

Six Years' Financial

Directors' Report to

Information

Vertical Analysis

the Shareholders -

Summary

the Shareholders

English

- Urdu

56

57

59

Statement on

Statement of

Independent

Internal Controls

Compliance

Auditors' Review

Report to the

Members

UNCONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

62

67

68

69

70

71

Independent

Unconsolidated

Unconsolidated

Unconsolidated

Unconsolidated

Unconsolidated

Auditors' Report to

Statement of

Profit and Loss

Statement of

Statement of

Cash Flow

the Members

Financial Position

Account

Comprehensive

Changes in Equity

Statement

Income

72

152

153

154

Notes to the

Profile of Members

Report of Shariah

Report of Shariah

Unconsolidated

of Shariah Board

Board - English

Board - Urdu

Financial

Statements

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

166

171

172

173

174

175

Independent

Consolidated

Consolidated Profit

Consolidated

Consolidated

Consolidated Cash

Auditors' Report to

Statement of

and Loss Account

Statement of

Statement of

Flow Statement

the Members

Financial Position

Comprehensive

Changes in Equity

Income

176

253

257

259

Notes to the

Pattern of

Form of Proxy -

Form of Proxy -

Consolidated

Shareholding

English

Urdu

Financial

Statements

VISION

To be a responsible customer focused bank providing inclusive and progressive financial services

MISSION

To build long term relationships by delivering transformative customer experience, responsible banking, innovative technology, aiming to be employer of first choice and shaping opportunities that grow shareholders' value

CORE VALUES

Commitment: Passionate about our customers' success and delighting them with quality of our service

Integrity: A distinctive investment, delivering outstanding performance, return and value

Fairness: Exemplary compliance, governess and business ethics

Teamwork: Caring for our people and helping them to grow

Service: Dedication towards social development and improvement in quality of life

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Rupees in million

2022

2021

Growth (%)

Total Assets

1,526,134

1,259,144

21.20

Deposits

1,142,575

1,015,430

12.52

Advances - net

583,811

477,588

22.24

Investments

762,531

616,361

23.71

Shareholders' Equity

73,322

55,902

31.16

Profit before taxation

27,459

15,645

75.51

Profit after taxation

14,062

9,701

44.95

Earnings per share - Rs.

11.16

7.70

Net book value per share - Rs.

58.18

44.36

Market value per share - Rs.

20.10

22.02

Profit After Tax

Earnings Per Share

14,062

11.16

2022

2022

Rs. in million

2021

2021

Rupees

9,701

7.70

Return on Core Equity

Return on Assets

22.81

1.01

2022

2022

Percentage

2021

2021

Percentage

19.240.86

Askari Bank Limited

03

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Askari Bank Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
