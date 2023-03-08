Askari Bank : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended

Notes to the

VISION

To be a responsible customer focused bank providing inclusive and progressive financial services

MISSION

To build long term relationships by delivering transformative customer experience, responsible banking, innovative technology, aiming to be employer of first choice and shaping opportunities that grow shareholders' value

CORE VALUES

Commitment: Passionate about our customers' success and delighting them with quality of our service

Integrity: A distinctive investment, delivering outstanding performance, return and value

Fairness: Exemplary compliance, governess and business ethics

Teamwork: Caring for our people and helping them to grow

Service: Dedication towards social development and improvement in quality of life