DIRECTORS' REPORT

On Unconsolidated Interim Financial Information

For the nine months period ended September 30, 2023

Third Quarterly Report 2023

The Board of Directors are pleased to present the un-audited condensed interim financial information of askari general insurance company limited (the Company) for the nine months period ended September 30th, 2023.

A comparison of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) is as follows;

30th September 2023 2022 (Rupees in Thousands) Gross premium written 4,241,243 3,127,139 (Inclusive of Takaful Contribution) Net premium revenue 1,938,662 1,861,846 Underwriting profit 77,332 144,619 Investment and other 343,003 262,752 income Profit before tax 464,882 430,327 Profit after tax 259,882 272,844 Earnings per share (Rs.) 3.61 3.79

In comparison with the corresponding period, there was an increase in Gross premium written of 36%. However, a 46% decline in Underwriting profit was experienced due to rising inflation and increased claims, impacting profitability. On the other hand, Investment and other income increased by 31%, primarily due to increase in the policy rate to 22%. Profit before tax increased by 8%, while Profit after tax and Earnings per share (EPS) decreased by 5% owing to incorporation of 6% additional super tax in the current and retrospectively on previous period as per finance bill 2023-2024.