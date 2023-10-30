Third Quarter Report 2023
CONTENTS
03 Vision & Mission
06 Corporate Information
UNCONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION 08 Directors' Report on Unconsolidated Interim Financial Information
- Directors' Report on Unconsolidated Interim Financial Information - Urdu
- Unconsolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited)
- Unconsolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
- Unconsolidated Condensed Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
- Unconsolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)
- Notes to and forming part of the Unconsolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements (Unaudited)
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
- Directors' Report on Consolidated Interim Financial Information
- Directors' Report on Consolidated Interim Financial Information - Urdu
- Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited)
- Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
- Consolidated Condensed Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
- Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)
- Notes to and forming part of the Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements (Unaudited)
CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION - WINDOW TAKAFUL OPERATIONS 56 Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited)
- Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
- Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Fund (Unaudited)
- Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
62 Notes to and forming part of the Condensed Interim Financial Statements (Unaudited)
VISION
The vision of askari general insurance company limited (agico) is to be amongst the leading insurance companies of the country with the clear perception of upholding the principles of corporate governance and making agico a profitable and growth oriented insurance company while creating insurance awareness and culture.
MISSION
To become a leading insurance company by providing client friendly services through highly motivated team of dedicated professionals and ensuring progressive return to the shareholders.
Corporate
INFORMATION
Third Quarterly Report 2023
Board of Directors
Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar (Retd)
Chairman
AVM Mohammad Athar Shams (Retd)
Member
Mr. Rizwan Ullah Khan
Member
Brig Mukhtar Ahmed (Retd)
Member
Mr. Malik Riffat Mahmood
Member
Mr. M. Munir Malik
Member
Mr. Imran Iqbal
Member
Ms. Saima Akbar Khattak
Member
President & Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Abdul Waheed
Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Suleman Khalid
Company Secretary
Mr. Waqas Ali
Head of Internal Audit
Mr. Ali Noor
Executive, Risk Management & Compliance Committee
AVM Mohammad Athar Shams (Retd)
Chairman
Mr. Rizwan Ullah Khan
Member
Brig Mukhtar Ahmed (Retd)
Member
Mr. Abdul Waheed
Member
Audit Committee
Mr. M. Munir Malik
Chairman
Mr. Malik Riffat Mahmood
Member
Brig Mukhtar Ahmed (Retd)
Member
Ethics, Human Resource and Remuneration Committee
Mr. Imran Iqbal
Chairman
Brig Mukhtar Ahmed (Retd)
Member
Mr. Abdul Waheed
Member
Underwriting, Reinsurance & Coinsurance Committee
AVM Mohammad Athar Shams (Retd)
Chairman
Mr. Zaheer Abbas
Member
Mr. Shahzad Ameer
Member
Mr. Shahzad Munir
Member
Claims Settlement Committee
Mr. Malik Riffat Mahmood
Chairman
Mr. Abdul Waheed
Member
Mr. M. Qasim
Member
Mr. Nadeem Ahmad
Member
Investment Committee
Mr. Malik Riffat Mahmood
Chairman
Mr. M. Munir Malik
Member
Mr. Abdul Waheed
Member
Mr. Suleman Khalid
Member
Mr. Shahid Qayyum
Member
External Auditors
Yousuf Adil
Chartered Accountants
Islamabad
Shariah Compliance Auditors
S.M. Suhail & Co.
Chartered Accountants
Islamabad
Shariah Advisor
Mufti Ehsan Waquar
Legal Advisors
Hassan Kaunain Nafees
Bankers
Askari Bank Limited
Askari Islamic Bank Limited
Habib Bank Limited
The Bank of Punjab
Bank Alfalah Limited
Summit Bank Limited
NRSP Microfinance Bank Limited
Silk Bank Limited
Faysal Bank Limited
Bank Al Habib Limited
Meezan Bank Limited
Finca Microfinance Bank Limited
Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited
Samba Bank Limited
U Microfinance Bank Limited
JS Bank Limited
The Bank of Khyber
Allied Bank Limited
Al Baraka Bank Limited
Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank Limited
Bank of Azad Jamu & Kashmir
Registrar & Share Transfer Office
THK Associates (Private) Limited
32-C, Jami Commercial Street # 2,
DHA Phase 7, Karachi 75400, Pakistan.
PABX: +92 (021) 111-000-322
Direct: +92 (021) 35310188
Fax: +92 (021) 35310191
Registered Office/Head Office 3rd Floor, AWT Plaza, The Mall, Rawalpindi, Pakistan
Ph: +92-51-9028101-2
Fax: +92-51-9272424
Email: info@agico.com.pk
6
ASKARI GENERAL INSURANCE CO. LTD
UNCONSOLIDATED CONDENSED
INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
FOR THE NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2023
7
DIRECTORS' REPORT
On Unconsolidated Interim Financial Information
For the nine months period ended September 30, 2023
Third Quarterly Report 2023
The Board of Directors are pleased to present the un-audited condensed interim financial information of askari general insurance company limited (the Company) for the nine months period ended September 30th, 2023.
A comparison of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) is as follows;
30th September
2023
2022
(Rupees in Thousands)
Gross premium written
4,241,243
3,127,139
(Inclusive of Takaful
Contribution)
Net premium revenue
1,938,662
1,861,846
Underwriting profit
77,332
144,619
Investment and other
343,003
262,752
income
Profit before tax
464,882
430,327
Profit after tax
259,882
272,844
Earnings per share (Rs.)
3.61
3.79
In comparison with the corresponding period, there was an increase in Gross premium written of 36%. However, a 46% decline in Underwriting profit was experienced due to rising inflation and increased claims, impacting profitability. On the other hand, Investment and other income increased by 31%, primarily due to increase in the policy rate to 22%. Profit before tax increased by 8%, while Profit after tax and Earnings per share (EPS) decreased by 5% owing to incorporation of 6% additional super tax in the current and retrospectively on previous period as per finance bill 2023-2024.
Window Takaful Operations
Gross premium written includes Takaful contribution of Rs. 496.88 million in the period ended 30th, September 2023, while the same was Rs. 329.72 million in the similar period of 2022. Profit before tax contains Rs. 68.1 million profits before tax of window Takaful operations in the period ended 30th September 2023, while the same was Rs. 45.1 million in the similar period of 2022.
Future outlook
Pakistan is undergoing challenging economic circumstances. A vigilant approach would be adopted to cater the business risks. We strive to maintain a balance between growth and profitability.
Acknowledgements
We would like to take this opportunity to thank our Regulators, the Insurance Association of Pakistan, for their continued support, and our valued reinsurers and other stakeholders for their trust and confidence in us.
For and on Behalf of the Board
Abdul Waheed
Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar (Retd)
President & Chief Executive
Chairman - Board of Directors
Rawalpindi
October 25, 2023
8
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Askari General Insurance Company Ltd. published this content on 30 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2023 06:46:42 UTC.