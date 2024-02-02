Askari Life Assurance Company Limited Announces Resignation of Marshal Mohammad Athar Shams from Its Board of Directors

Askari Life Assurance Company Limited has announced the resignation of Air Vice Marshal Mohammad Athar Shams (Retd) from its Board of Directors, effective January 31, 2024. The departure of Air Vice Marshal Shams marks a significant change within the company's leadership structure. The company has assured the Exchange that the vacancy caused by this resignation will be addressed promptly, with a new appointment expected to be made within the stipulated timeframe. This development is crucial as the company moves to maintain its governance and leadership continuity. Askari Life Assurance has committed to informing the Exchange and its TRE Certificate holders once a new board member is appointed, ensuring transparency and adherence to corporate governance standards. The resignation of a board member is a noteworthy event for any company, as it can signify changes in strategy,

governance, or corporate direction. For stakeholders and investors of Askari Life Assurance, the announcement is particularly significant, underscoring the importance of board composition in steering the company's future. As the company prepares to fill the casual vacancy left by Air Vice Marshal Shams, the financial community will be keenly observing the upcoming appointment. This transition period represents a critical juncture for Askari Life Assurance, as the introduction of new leadership could bring fresh perspectives and strategies to the company.