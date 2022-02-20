Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Askari Metals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AS2   AU0000153256

ASKARI METALS LIMITED

(AS2)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Askari Metals : Accelerated Lithium Exploration Program at Barrow Creek, NT

02/20/2022 | 05:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

ASX Release

21 February 2022

Accelerated Lithium Exploration Program Underway

at the Barrow Creek Lithium Project, NT

For personal use only

Field Exploration Sampling Program

** This announcement is authorised by the executive board on behalf of the Company **

Askari Metals Limited ACN 646 034 460 I 17 Lacey Street, Perth WA 6000 I www.askarimetals.com

For personal use only

Background: Barrow Creek Lithium Project, Northern Territory (AS2 - 100%)

** This announcement is authorised by the executive board on behalf of the Company **

Askari Metals Limited ACN 646 034 460 I 17 Lacey Street, Perth WA 6000 I www.askarimetals.com

For personal use only

** This announcement is authorised by the executive board on behalf of the Company **

Askari Metals Limited ACN 646 034 460 I 17 Lacey Street, Perth WA 6000 I www.askarimetals.com

For personal use only

Future Work

** This announcement is authorised by the executive board on behalf of the Company **

Askari Metals Limited ACN 646 034 460 I 17 Lacey Street, Perth WA 6000 I www.askarimetals.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Askari Metals Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 22:50:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ASKARI METALS LIMITED
05:51pASKARI METALS : Accelerated Lithium Exploration Program at Barrow Creek, NT
PU
02/16Askari Metals Identifies High-Priority Targets at Yarrie Lithium Project; Shares Jump 8..
MT
02/13Askari Metals Limited Appoints Chris Evans as Technical Director - Lithium
CI
02/10Askari Metals Confirm Lithium Pegmatites at Barrow Creek Project
MT
02/08Askari Metals Starts Drilling Program at Burracoppin Project; Shares Fall 6%
MT
02/08Askari Commences Phase II Drilling Program at Burracoppin
CI
02/03Askari Metals Generates Targets at Barrow Creek Project
MT
02/01Askari Metals Starts Trading on Frankfurt Stock Exchange
MT
01/28Askari Metals Limited announced that it has received AUD 2.6 million in funding
CI
01/27Askari Metals Acquires Barrow Creek Lithium Project in Northern Territory; Shares Decli..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,64 M -0,46 M -0,46 M
Net cash 2021 5,78 M 4,15 M 4,15 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19,4 M 14,0 M 14,0 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart ASKARI METALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Askari Metals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Paul Fromson Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Robert Hartley Downey Chairman
David H. Greenwood Non-Executive Director & Technical Director
Brendan Cummins Independent Director
Gino D'Anna Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASKARI METALS LIMITED67.39%14
ANTOFAGASTA PLC4.89%18 808
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.12.16%18 277
VEDANTA LIMITED6.68%18 065
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.13.38%14 776
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED17.47%9 933