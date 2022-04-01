Log in
    AS2   AU0000153256

ASKARI METALS LIMITED

(AS2)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/01 01:10:53 am EDT
0.565 AUD   +0.89%
04:43aASKARI METALS : Application for quotation of securities - AS2
PU
03/29ASKARI METALS : Yarrie Lithium Project Exploration Update
PU
03/23ASKARI METALS : Application for quotation of securities - AS2
PU
Askari Metals : Application for quotation of securities - AS2

04/01/2022 | 04:43am EDT
Announcement Summary

Entity name

ASKARI METALS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday April 01, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

AS2

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

40,000

12/07/2021

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity ASKARI METALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code AS2

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 1/4/2022

Registration number 646034460

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

No security currently exists

FROM (Existing Class) +Security description

Unlisted options, exercise price of 25 cents, expiry date of 06/09/2023.

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

AS2 : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

28/3/2022

28/3/2022

40,000

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date 12/7/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

only

Number of +securities to be quoted 40,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD 0.25000000

For personal use

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Askari Metals Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 08:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
