

EQS-Media / 28.02.2024 / 09:37 CET/CEST

Adobe confirms Education Elite Partner status of asknet Solutions AG Adobe confirms asknet Solutions AG's expertise in the academic environment through renewed participation in the Adobe Education Elite program

asknet Solutions remains the only authorized reseller at the highest partner level "Platinum" in Germany to participate in the Education Elite Program

Karlsruhe, February 28, 2024 - asknet Solutions AG, Germany's leading company for academic software solutions, has once again been accepted into the Education Elite Program by the US software developer and service provider Adobe. As in the previous year, this makes asknet the only Adobe Platinum Partner in Germany participating in the Adobe Education Elite Program. The Education Elite Partner status recognizes the expertise in the education sector as well as the achievements of authorized Adobe resellers who have distinguished themselves through special customer orientation, technical competence, and the provision of innovative solutions.



Christian Herkel, CEO of asknet Solutions AG, explains: "The confirmation of the Education Elite Partner status is a further milestone in our long-standing and very successful cooperation with Adobe. It is an award for our quality-oriented actions, high service awareness, and proximity to our customers in research and education. The Education Elite partnership is also a special recognition for our team, which supports our customers from strategic consulting to implementation and ongoing use. We see the fact that we are the only German Platinum Partner in the Education Elite Program as an incentive and opportunity to create even more service-oriented growth opportunities for asknet Solutions AG."



The Adobe Education Elite Program is an award given by Adobe to selected resellers who have a high level of expertise in the education sector and wish to further develop this position. As an authorized reseller in the Adobe Education Elite Program, asknet Solutions AG has access to exclusive training, events and marketing campaigns from Adobe and receives targeted support at a strategic and operational level. The goal of the Adobe Partner Program is to develop and expand Adobe's education business in the EMEA region.



Contact information



Magda Gajny

investors@asknet.com

https://asknet-solutions.com/



About asknet Solutions AG

With client relationships to more than 80% of all colleges and universities, asknet Solutions AG is the undisputed market leader in Germany in the development and operation of customized software procurement portals for universities, colleges, research institutes, university hospitals, and companies. Via central intranet portals, employees, academic staff, and students of educational institutions with the appropriate usage rights can procure software products and download them to their computers at significantly more favorable conditions than in the stand-alone case. As Germany’s leading academic software solutions company, asknet Solutions AG offers a wide range of high-quality software applications for the academic sector: from IBM SPSS to Adobe Creative Cloud. Through targeted partnerships with leading software manufacturers such as Anthology and Class Technologies as well as the continuous expansion of its portfolio beyond pure software procurement, asknet Solutions AG aims to expand its leading market position in the European education market. - asknet Solutions AG, Germany's leading company for academic software solutions, has once again been accepted into the Education Elite Program by the US software developer and service provider Adobe. As in the previous year, this makes asknet the only Adobe Platinum Partner in Germany participating in the Adobe Education Elite Program. The Education Elite Partner status recognizes the expertise in the education sector as well as the achievements of authorized Adobe resellers who have distinguished themselves through special customer orientation, technical competence, and the provision of innovative solutions.Christian Herkel, CEO of asknet Solutions AG, explains: "The confirmation of the Education Elite Partner status is a further milestone in our long-standing and very successful cooperation with Adobe. It is an award for our quality-oriented actions, high service awareness, and proximity to our customers in research and education. The Education Elite partnership is also a special recognition for our team, which supports our customers from strategic consulting to implementation and ongoing use. We see the fact that we are the only German Platinum Partner in the Education Elite Program as an incentive and opportunity to create even more service-oriented growth opportunities for asknet Solutions AG."The Adobe Education Elite Program is an award given by Adobe to selected resellers who have a high level of expertise in the education sector and wish to further develop this position. As an authorized reseller in the Adobe Education Elite Program, asknet Solutions AG has access to exclusive training, events and marketing campaigns from Adobe and receives targeted support at a strategic and operational level. The goal of the Adobe Partner Program is to develop and expand Adobe's education business in the EMEA region.Magda Gajnyinvestors@asknet.comWith client relationships to more than 80% of all colleges and universities, asknet Solutions AG is the undisputed market leader in Germany in the development and operation of customized software procurement portals for universities, colleges, research institutes, university hospitals, and companies. Via central intranet portals, employees, academic staff, and students of educational institutions with the appropriate usage rights can procure software products and download them to their computers at significantly more favorable conditions than in the stand-alone case. As Germany’s leading academic software solutions company, asknet Solutions AG offers a wide range of high-quality software applications for the academic sector: from IBM SPSS to Adobe Creative Cloud. Through targeted partnerships with leading software manufacturers such as Anthology and Class Technologies as well as the continuous expansion of its portfolio beyond pure software procurement, asknet Solutions AG aims to expand its leading market position in the European education market.



End of Media Release



Issuer: asknet Solutions AG

Key word(s): Enterprise



28.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

