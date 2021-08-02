Log in
    ASKN   DE000A2E3707

ASKNET SOLUTIONS AG

(ASKN)
DGAP-Adhoc : Court ruling in favor of asknet Solutions AG on liability of former Management Board member resulting in payment obligation in the total amount of EUR 618,009.93 plus interest

08/02/2021 | 03:13pm EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: asknet Solutions AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter 
Court ruling in favor of asknet Solutions AG on liability of former Management Board member resulting in payment 
obligation in the total amount of EUR 618,009.93 plus interest 
02-Aug-2021 / 21:12 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Court ruling in favor of asknet Solutions AG on liability of former Management Board member resulting in payment 
obligation in the total amount of EUR 618,009.93 plus interest 
August 2, 2021, Karlsruhe (Germany) - asknet Solutions AG (ticker symbol: ASKN, ISIN: DE000A2E3707, WKN: A2E370) has 
been informed today that the District Court in Karlsruhe ruled in favor of the company regarding the liability of a 
former member of the Management Board towards asknet for the non-payment of sales tax in Norway by the company in the 
years 2012 to 2016. The former member of the Management Board has been ordered by the court to pay a total amount of 
EUR 618,009.93 plus interest to asknet Solutions AG. 
If no appeals are filed against the verdict or if any appeal filed by the former Management Board member are 
unsuccessful, the verdict would result in extraordinary income as well as additional liquidity for asknet, compensating 
for losses the company has had due to corresponding provisions and advanced payments in 2016. The Norwegian Authorities 
concluded their investigation in 2017 approving asknet's active participation and transparency in clarifying the 
matter. Both parties will receive the written judgment within the next days and could file an appeal against the 
decision within one month. 
Contact 
Magda Gajny 
+49(0)721/96458-6116 
investors@asknet.com 
https://asknet-solutions.com/ 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
02-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and 
Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      asknet Solutions AG 
              Vincenz-Priessnitz-Str. 3 
              76131 Karlsruhe 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)721 / 964 58-0 
Fax:          +49 (0)721 / 964 58-99 
E-mail:       investors@asknet.com 
Internet:     asknet-solutions.com 
ISIN:         DE000A2E3707 
WKN:          A2E370 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart 
EQS News ID:  1223454 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1223454 02-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223454&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2021 15:12 ET (19:12 GMT)

