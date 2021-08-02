DGAP-Adhoc : Court ruling in favor of asknet Solutions AG on liability of former Management Board member resulting in payment obligation in the total amount of EUR 618,009.93 plus interest

DGAP-Ad-hoc: asknet Solutions AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter
Court ruling in favor of asknet Solutions AG on liability of former Management Board member resulting in payment
obligation in the total amount of EUR 618,009.93 plus interest
August 2, 2021, Karlsruhe (Germany) - asknet Solutions AG (ticker symbol: ASKN, ISIN: DE000A2E3707, WKN: A2E370) has
been informed today that the District Court in Karlsruhe ruled in favor of the company regarding the liability of a
former member of the Management Board towards asknet for the non-payment of sales tax in Norway by the company in the
years 2012 to 2016. The former member of the Management Board has been ordered by the court to pay a total amount of
EUR 618,009.93 plus interest to asknet Solutions AG.
If no appeals are filed against the verdict or if any appeal filed by the former Management Board member are
unsuccessful, the verdict would result in extraordinary income as well as additional liquidity for asknet, compensating
for losses the company has had due to corresponding provisions and advanced payments in 2016. The Norwegian Authorities
concluded their investigation in 2017 approving asknet's active participation and transparency in clarifying the
matter. Both parties will receive the written judgment within the next days and could file an appeal against the
decision within one month.
