DGAP-Adhoc : Court ruling in favor of asknet Solutions AG on liability of former Management Board member resulting in payment obligation in the total amount of EUR 618,009.93 plus interest

DGAP-Ad-hoc: asknet Solutions AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter Court ruling in favor of asknet Solutions AG on liability of former Management Board member resulting in payment obligation in the total amount of EUR 618,009.93 plus interest 02-Aug-2021 / 21:12 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Court ruling in favor of asknet Solutions AG on liability of former Management Board member resulting in payment obligation in the total amount of EUR 618,009.93 plus interest August 2, 2021, Karlsruhe (Germany) - asknet Solutions AG (ticker symbol: ASKN, ISIN: DE000A2E3707, WKN: A2E370) has been informed today that the District Court in Karlsruhe ruled in favor of the company regarding the liability of a former member of the Management Board towards asknet for the non-payment of sales tax in Norway by the company in the years 2012 to 2016. The former member of the Management Board has been ordered by the court to pay a total amount of EUR 618,009.93 plus interest to asknet Solutions AG. If no appeals are filed against the verdict or if any appeal filed by the former Management Board member are unsuccessful, the verdict would result in extraordinary income as well as additional liquidity for asknet, compensating for losses the company has had due to corresponding provisions and advanced payments in 2016. The Norwegian Authorities concluded their investigation in 2017 approving asknet's active participation and transparency in clarifying the matter. Both parties will receive the written judgment within the next days and could file an appeal against the decision within one month. Contact Magda Gajny +49(0)721/96458-6116 investors@asknet.com https://asknet-solutions.com/ =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: asknet Solutions AG Vincenz-Priessnitz-Str. 3 76131 Karlsruhe Germany Phone: +49 (0)721 / 964 58-0 Fax: +49 (0)721 / 964 58-99 E-mail: investors@asknet.com Internet: asknet-solutions.com ISIN: DE000A2E3707 WKN: A2E370 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart EQS News ID: 1223454 End of Announcement DGAP News Service =------------

