Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Asknet Solutions AG    ASKN   DE000A2E3707

ASKNET SOLUTIONS AG

(ASKN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

asknet : refinances short-term bond into long term lower cost expanded bond program paving the way for a potential material acquisitionOctober 06, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 06:45am EDT
asknet Solutions AG refinances short-term bond into long term lower cost expanded bond program paving the way for a potential material acquisition October 06, 2020

Insider Information pursuant to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

October 6, 2020, Karlsruhe (Germany) - asknet Solutions AG (Ticker symbol: ASKN, ISIN: DE000A2E3707, WKN: A2E370) has placed a bond with an aggregate par value of EUR 9.0 million and an interest rate of 6.0% with semi-annual interest payments and a three-year term (ISIN: DE000A3H2VS8, WKN: A3H2VS). Of this nominal amount, EUR 8.0 million is attributable to the bondholders of the EUR 8.0 million 10.0% interest bond (ISIN: DE000A2YN140, WKN: A2YN14) placed by the company in April 2020 and maturing in April 2021, who have made full use of a corresponding exchange offer. The remaining EUR 1.0 million of the nominal amount were placed with institutional investors in a private placement. The proceeds of the issue can be used without restrictions for corporate purposes and include the financing of capital expenditures specifically related to the Academics business unit. A stock exchange listing for the new bond is currently not planned. The annual interest cost of the bonds outstanding had been reduced from EUR 0.80 million to EUR 0.54 million and all of the asknet Solutions AG bonds are now maturing in 2023 instead of 2021.

Following the placement of the original EUR 8 million bond, the capital increase and the very profitable sale of a Swiss-French subsidiary Nexway Group AG for cash, all completed in the Q2 2020, asknet Solutions AG had raised over EUR 13 million to finance further expansion of the group with a specific focus on the global education and niche e-commerce markets. This bond refinancing announced today provides asknet Solutions AG with the necessary time and space to complete a potential significant acquisition in 2021, integrate it with the existing operations and improve its operating cash flows to achieve bond repayment in the fall of 2023.

asknet Solutions AG is going to publish its 1H 2020 financial results on the 28th of October 2020 and will release the strategic guidelines for its acquisition strategy at the same time.

Contact
Magda Gajny
+49(0)721/96458-6116
Email: investors@asknet.com

Disclaimer

asknet Solutions AG published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 10:44:01 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ASKNET SOLUTIONS AG
06:45aASKNET : refinances short-term bond into long term lower cost expanded bond prog..
PU
10/09ASKNET SOLUTIONS AG : Providing leading e-commerce solutions for academic instit..
EQ
10/06ASKNET : Refinances Short-Term Bond into Long Term Lower Cost Expanded Bond Prog..
PU
10/06ASKNET : Refinances Short-Term Bond into Long Term Lower Cost Expanded Bond Prog..
EQ
09/18ASKNET SOLUTIONS AG : A ruling by the Federal Court of Finance against asknet so..
PU
09/14ASKNET SOLUTIONAS AG : A ruling by the Federal Court of Finance could result in ..
EQ
08/14NEXWAY AG : Annual General Meeting sets the path for strategic refocus on educat..
EQ
07/28NEXWAY : concludes university federal state framework agreement on use of asknet..
EQ
07/10NEXWAY : Cautious optimism
PU
06/29NEXWAY : Partners with Highlight Event & Entertainment AG Partners to Develop Ne..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 78,4 M 91,8 M 91,8 M
Net income 2020 -2,30 M -2,69 M -2,69 M
Net Debt 2020 7,50 M 8,78 M 8,78 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,40x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12,5 M - 14,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,25x
EV / Sales 2021 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 67
Free-Float 13,6%
Chart ASKNET SOLUTIONS AG
Duration : Period :
asknet Solutions AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASKNET SOLUTIONS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 17,50 €
Last Close Price 9,55 €
Spread / Highest target 83,2%
Spread / Average Target 83,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 83,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Herkel Chief Executive Officer
Aston Fallen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hubert Maurer Head-Finance & Administration
Noel Kienzle Head-Technology & Data Security
Matthew Thomas Baile Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASKNET SOLUTIONS AG9.85%15
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.60.99%238 265
ACCENTURE PLC8.96%145 963
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES29.97%143 581
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.04%112 159
INFOSYS LIMITED55.51%65 694
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group