Askoll EVA, electric scooters for sharing to a new operator

(Alliance News) - Askoll EVA Spa announced Thursday that it has entered into an agreement with a new sharing operator to supply electric scooters that will be deployed in an Italian city.

The models to be delivered are Askoll eS2 sharing scooters, with an estimated value of about EUR300,000.

"Thanks to this new order, Askoll EVA scooters for sharing are increasingly confirmed as protagonists in all Italian cities. This type of service is already active in Rome, Milan, Turin, Genoa and Florence," the company explained in a note.

Askoll EVA on Thursday closed down 2.8 percent at EUR0.63 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.