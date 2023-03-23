Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Askoll EVA SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVA   IT0005337123

ASKOLL EVA SPA

(EVA)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  12:35:23 2023-03-23 pm EDT
0.6260 EUR   -2.80%
02:46pAskoll EVA, electric scooters for sharing to a new operator
AN
02/22Mib red but holds at 27,000; FinecoBank trailing
AN
02/22Lists down but Stellantis stays afloat after accounts
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Askoll EVA, electric scooters for sharing to a new operator

03/23/2023 | 02:46pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Askoll EVA Spa announced Thursday that it has entered into an agreement with a new sharing operator to supply electric scooters that will be deployed in an Italian city.

The models to be delivered are Askoll eS2 sharing scooters, with an estimated value of about EUR300,000.

"Thanks to this new order, Askoll EVA scooters for sharing are increasingly confirmed as protagonists in all Italian cities. This type of service is already active in Rome, Milan, Turin, Genoa and Florence," the company explained in a note.

Askoll EVA on Thursday closed down 2.8 percent at EUR0.63 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 15,6 M 16,8 M 16,8 M
Net income 2022 -1,50 M -1,62 M -1,62 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16,6 M 17,9 M 17,9 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,06x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 75
Free-Float 100%
Chart ASKOLL EVA SPA
Duration : Period :
Askoll EVA SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASKOLL EVA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,64 €
Average target price 0,74 €
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
Managers and Directors
Gian Franco Nanni CEO, Director & Director-Marketing & Communication
Elio Marioni Chairman
Debora Cremasco Independent Director
Alessandro Beaupain Vice Chairman
Silvano Ciscato Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASKOLL EVA SPA6.62%18
TESLA, INC.55.18%604 818
LI AUTO INC.14.07%22 733
NIO INC.-6.77%15 021
LUCID GROUP, INC.16.11%14 510
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-27.89%12 321
