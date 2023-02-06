Advanced search
    EVA   IT0005337123

ASKOLL EVA SPA

(EVA)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:45 2023-02-06 am EST
0.7240 EUR   +5.85%
Askoll EVA lands in the markets of Germany and the Netherlands

02/06/2023 | 01:12pm EST
(Alliance News) - Askoll EVA Spa announced Monday that it has signed a major strategic agreement with Ultron BV - one of Europe's leading distributors of e-mobility solutions with sales of about EUR10 million and about 4,000 vehicles sold by 2022 - to market its electric scooters and pedal-assist bicycles in Germany and the Netherlands.

The agreement, worth about EUR500,000, includes an initial supply of 210 vehicles. Askoll EVA has been chosen by Ultron BV to enrich with premium Made in Europe solutions its product portfolio, which includes Chinese e-mobility specialist brands Sunra, Doohan and FD Motors.

Ultron BV will distribute Askoll EVA-branded e-scooters and e-bikes exclusively in the Netherlands and without exclusivity in Germany.

Gian Franco Nanni, chief executive officer of Askoll EVA, commented, "We are excited to announce the arrival of Askoll EVA in Germany and the Netherlands, two burgeoning markets for e-mobility that offer tremendous growth potential for the coming years. Ultron BV's experience in distribution and its network of 150 dealers in Germany and the Netherlands, combined with its deep knowledge of both markets, make it an ideal partner for developing our business in these geographies."

Askoll EVA's stock closed Monday up 5.9 percent to EUR0.72 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 15,6 M 16,9 M 16,9 M
Net income 2022 -1,50 M -1,63 M -1,63 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18,1 M 19,7 M 19,7 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,16x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 75
Free-Float 100%
Chart ASKOLL EVA SPA
Duration : Period :
Askoll EVA SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASKOLL EVA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,68 €
Average target price 0,74 €
Spread / Average Target 8,19%
Managers and Directors
Gian Franco Nanni CEO, Director & Director-Marketing & Communication
Elio Marioni Chairman
Debora Cremasco Independent Director
Alessandro Beaupain Vice Chairman
Silvano Ciscato Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASKOLL EVA SPA13.25%20
TESLA, INC.54.23%601 116
LI AUTO INC.22.94%24 501
LUCID GROUP, INC.70.13%21 235
NIO INC.14.77%18 491
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.7.98%18 327