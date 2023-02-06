Askoll EVA lands in the markets of Germany and the Netherlands

(Alliance News) - Askoll EVA Spa announced Monday that it has signed a major strategic agreement with Ultron BV - one of Europe's leading distributors of e-mobility solutions with sales of about EUR10 million and about 4,000 vehicles sold by 2022 - to market its electric scooters and pedal-assist bicycles in Germany and the Netherlands.

The agreement, worth about EUR500,000, includes an initial supply of 210 vehicles. Askoll EVA has been chosen by Ultron BV to enrich with premium Made in Europe solutions its product portfolio, which includes Chinese e-mobility specialist brands Sunra, Doohan and FD Motors.

Ultron BV will distribute Askoll EVA-branded e-scooters and e-bikes exclusively in the Netherlands and without exclusivity in Germany.

Gian Franco Nanni, chief executive officer of Askoll EVA, commented, "We are excited to announce the arrival of Askoll EVA in Germany and the Netherlands, two burgeoning markets for e-mobility that offer tremendous growth potential for the coming years. Ultron BV's experience in distribution and its network of 150 dealers in Germany and the Netherlands, combined with its deep knowledge of both markets, make it an ideal partner for developing our business in these geographies."

Askoll EVA's stock closed Monday up 5.9 percent to EUR0.72 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.