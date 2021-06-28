Askoll Eva : June 15 - e-scooters model year 2021 06/28/2021 | 06:22am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ASKOLL E-SCOOTER Model Year 2021 Electric DNA, Made in Italy style and attention to detail, come to life in the new electric scooter models of the Vicenza company Stylistic reinterpretation for the NGS and eS EVOlution lines to accentuate the Made in Italy style and technology, the 100% electric identity and the personality of the Vicenza company's vehicles; enhanced battery for eS2 EVOlution and NGS2; a new range of accessories: these are all the news of Askoll model year 2021 electric scooters. The Askoll MY2021 electric scooters add new graphic layouts, ideal for increasing the choice of customers and better differentiating the moped from the motorcycle. The NGS range is now offered in Anthracite Metallic Matt colours for NGS2 and Pastel Green Glossy for NG3, both combined with lime green accents that connote their electric character. For the EVOlution range, graphics are the master. The new colours are enhanced through material decals in underlay that give grit and character, bringing even a younger target closer: Glossy Red, Dark Titanium Matt and Silver Satin colours are combined with different graphic moods. The graphics designed for the eS2 EVOlution scooters are bold and modern, while those for the eS3 EVOlution version are more classic and versatile. Also, in the EVOlution range, we find contrasting lime green details. Attention to detail is an essential element for Askoll: new aesthetic elements characterize the Askoll MY2021 electric scooters and transmit the company's values: knobs with updated finishes that meet new quality standards, new power train cover and lime green callipers. In other news, NGS2 and eS2 EVOlution will be launched on the market with a single battery while maintaining the same performance in terms of speed and acceleration (it will be possible to add the second battery to increase autonomy). By working on the control electronics, it was possible to obtain more current from a single battery. This will allow lower the entry-level price of the vehicles and meet the demands of users who have no particular needs in terms of autonomy but prefer a lower purchase price. The MY2021 is completed by a complete range of accessories designed by Askoll to make the urban experience on two wheels even more practical. Consistent with the vehicles from a stylistic and conceptual point of view, the range consists of parannanza, leg cover, mobile phone holder, top case, backpack, scooter cover, and rain suit. NGS LINE The NGS line combines the future of sustainable mobility with the Italian motorcycle tradition. The design created by Askoll in collaboration with Italdesign expertly re-proposes the classic shapes of a traditional high- wheel scooter with the contents of an electric vehicle. The NGS scooters are equipped with a comfortable two-seatersaddle for perfect habitability; they are large, have a more protective shield and offer even more driving safety. Not only a simple aesthetic choice but also a functional one to guarantee the highest performance. All scooters in the NGS range are equipped with a new transmission which makes them even quieter. NGS2 has a power of 2,200 W and a torque of 130 Nm; it also reaches 45 km / h and has a maximum range of 71 km * (which becomes 35 km on scooters equipped with only one battery). Two lithium-ionbatteries power its energy-efficientAskoll brushless electric motor with a total capacity of 2,090 Wh (1,045 Wh per battery) and a weight of 7.6 kg each. 190 mm diameter disc brakes ensure braking at the front and rear. The performance of the NGS3 is greater; the 2,700 W motor and 130 Nm torque allows you to reach a maximum speed of 66 km / h and guarantees a range of up to 96 km *. Two lithium-ion batteries power the energy-efficient Askoll brushless electric motor with a total capacity of 2,800 Wh and a weight of 8.1 kg each. The braking system with the CBS system guarantees maximum safety in any condition of use. The suspensions, telescopic hydraulic on the front and single shock absorber on the rear, and the large wheels (80 / 80-16'' the front and 90 / 80-16'' the rear) characterize all versions as well as the double compound, soft on the sides and stiff in the centre. The removable batteries are easily recharged from any electrical outlet directly from the scooter or by extracting them and connecting them to the appropriate battery charger. The time for a full charge from 0% to 100% is approximately 3 hours for 1kWh. NGS2 and NGS3 are equipped with a digital display with Bluetooth connectivity and a communication module. They can connect to the Askoll Smart Drive App, which allows you to monitor the vehicle's status. EVOlution range Essential design and simple and light shapes characterize the scooters of the EVOlution range. Double disc brakes, comfortable two-seater saddle, digital display with connectivity module and Bluetooth communication with dedicated App (Askoll Smart Drive) unite both models of the EVOlution range, which however vary in performance. eS2 EVOlution is equipped with an energy-efficient brushless electric motor, with a power of 2,200 W and a torque of 130 Nm and is powered by two lithium-ionbatteries with a total capacity of 2,090 Wh (1,045 Wh per battery) and 7,6 kg of weight each. It reaches a maximum speed of 45 km / h and has a range of up to 71 km * (which becomes 35 km on scooters equipped with only one battery). eS3 EVOlution, on the other hand, reaches a maximum speed of 66 km / h and guarantees a range of up to 96 km *. The high energy efficiency Askoll brushless electric motor has a power of 2,700 W and a torque of 130 Nm and is powered by two lithium-ionbattery packs with a total capacity of 2,800 Wh and 8.1 kg of weight per battery. The braking system with CBS system guarantees maximum safety, in any condition of use. The suspensions, telescopic hydraulic on the front and single shock absorber on the rear, and the large wheels (80 / 80-16'' the front and 90 / 80-16'' the rear), allow eS2 EVOlution and eS3 EVOlution to adapt to any path. The large tires are dual compound (soft on the sides and stiffer in the center) to ensure greater grip when cornering and smoothness when traveling. Askoll EVOlution scooters are extremely light and easy to handle and, thanks to the removable batteries, they can be easily recharged from any electrical outlet by connecting them to the appropriate battery charger or directly from the scooter. The time for a full charge from 0% to 100% is approximately 3 hours for 1kWh. *according to 168/2013 CE ASKOLL Askoll EVA S.p.a., born in 2015, is an integral part of Askoll Group founded in 1978 by Elio Marioni, based in Dueville near Vicenza. It is an Italian leader in the sustainable mobility market that develops, produces and markets e-bikes and e- scooters, as well as kits and components in the area of electric motors and batteries. With a 100% Made in Italy production and a predominantly Italian supply chain, it has been able to conquer a leading position in the international arena in a few years; today Askoll electric scooters are the best sellers in Italy. 2017 marked the entry of Askoll Eva electric scooters into the business segment, thanks to important partnerships including MiMoto, Cooltra and food delivery operators and last-mile deliveries. Askoll EVA has entered the AIM market of the Italian Stock Exchange since 2018 and is present in the main European markets: today it can count on an e-commerce and a distribution network consisting of about 170 points of sale in Italy and about 80 on the main European markets as well as Uk, Switzerland, Israel. Per ulteriori informazioni: Ufficio stampa Askoll Askoll EVA S.p.A. - Marketing and Communication Comunity Lab Sabrina Cungi Valeria Tasinazzo email: scungi@comunitylab.it email: valeria.tasinazzo@askoll.com mob: +39 347 8822278 Elisabetta Fiorillo Email: efiorillo@comunitylab.it Mob: +39 346 7113212 Attachments Original document

