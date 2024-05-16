(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth Thursday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

WINNERS

Impianti does best of all and rises 12 percent to EUR0.56 per share. The stock is up triple digits in the last thirty days and 40 percent in the last six months, while it has given up 48 percent in the last year.

It does well iVision Tech, up 11 percent to EUR1.29 per share. The company approved some key management figures as of March 31, 2024, with Ebitda growing in absolute terms by 10% from EUR470,000 in the first quarter of 2023 to EUR510,000 as of March 31, 2024.

The incidence of about 16 percent is calculated on a value of production of EUR3.23 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to an incidence of almost 18 percent on a value of production of EUR2.6 million as of March 31, 2023.

LOSERS

Askoll EVA sits on the bottom and gives up 5.8% to EUR0.32 per share. The stock has risen 53% in the last month, while it has given up 6.0% in the last six months and 41% in the last year.

