The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth on Friday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

WINNERS

International Care Co advances 5.6 percent after gaining 3.9 percent over the past month. In the six-month period, the stock gave up 19 percent and has lost 22 percent in the past year.

AATech follows up 4.7 percent after picking up 17 percent in the last month. Over the past six months, the stock has lost 1.9%.

LOSERS

Askoll Eva is in the red 6.1% after giving up 31% in the last month, 59% in the last six and 70% in the last twelve.

Compagnia Dei Caraibi is down 6.1% after losing 49% in the last month, 74% in the six months, and 79% over a year.

