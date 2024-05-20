(Alliance News) - The Mib closed bearish on Monday, unlike the other major European stock markets, ending the session in the 35,100 area, with several companies having an ex-dividend date later in the day.

Thus, the FTSE Mib gave up 1.6 percent to 34,825.01, the Mid-Cap closed down 0.9 percent to 47,928.87, the Small-Cap is down 0.7 percent to 29,284.71 while Italy Growth is down 0.2 percent to 8,233.11.

In Europe, Paris' CAC 40 closed in the green by 0.4 percent, London's FTSE100 rose 0.1 percent and Frankfurt's DAX 40 advanced 0.4 percent.

On the Mib, Unipol gained 1.5 percent, closing for the seventh session in a row with a bullish candle.

Saipem advanced 0.4 percent. The company announced Thursday that it has been awarded a new offshore contract by Azule Energy Angola to develop the Ndungu Field project, as part of the Agogo Integrated West Hub project, located about 180 kilometers off the coast of Angola. The value of the contract is approximately USD850 million.

At the tail end of the list is Banca Popolare di Sondrio, in the red by 6.1 percent after Friday night's green by 1.1 percent with the bank on the ex-dividend date today.

Among the bankers -- the prevailing segment down -- are also Intesa with the ex-dividend, and Banco BPM, in the red by 1.6 percent and 1.8 percent respectively.

In the cadet segment, Industrie de Nora posted a minus 4.2 percent, after a 1.1 percent gain in the previous session.

Comer Industries gave up 2.0 percent, following the previous session's 2.7 percent red.

Moltiply Group closed in the green by 2.4 percent. The company announced Thursday that its Mavriq Division has signed binding agreements to acquire a leading online comparison and brokerage operator in the Netherlands. The agreed entreprise value for 100 percent of Pricewise's shares is EUR25.0 million, and the purchase will be financed through cash and/or use of already available credit lines.

Acea Ambiente, a subsidiary of Acea - in the green by 0.5% -, submitted a bid by the deadline regarding the call for tenders published by Roma Capitale for the award of the concession of the plant hub relating to the design, authorization for operation, construction and management of a waste-to-energy plant and related ancillary plant engineering.

Good buying on Caltagirone, which led the stock to appreciate 3.9 percent.

On the Small-Cap, Met.Extra Group was at the top with a 4.7 percent rise, bringing the price to EUR2.68 per share.

Netweek, on the other hand, picked up 2.0 percent. The company announced Thursday that a contract had been signed for the acquisition of 100 percent of Telecity 2, a company into which the television and publishing activities of the Telecity group, a leader in Lombardy, Piedmont, Liguria, and Valle d'Aosta, had been contributed. The price paid for 100 percent of Telecity 2 is EUR6 million and includes--among others--the television activities of the four regional broadcasters, the Assago office and about 40 employees.

Caleffi rose 0.9%. The company announced that a buyback plan already approved by shareholders this week will be launched today. The purpose of the plan is to purchase a maximum of EUR200,000 of its own ordinary shares.

Triboo gave up 1.5 percent after reporting first quarter revenues of EUR17.8 million from EUR22.6 million as of March 31, 2023. Ebitda in the period stood at EUR2.3 million from EUR2.9 million in Q1 2023.

Softlab, on the other hand, gave up 4.7 percent after a 3.2 percent green in the previous session.

Among SMEs, ICF Group rose 2.5 percent after announcing on Monday the launch of a new buyback plan for a maximum of 1 million shares and a total value of EUR8 million.

Strength on iVision tech, which rose 7.7 percent. The company reported that its board of directors approved the issuance of two bonds with a total countervalue of EUR7.0 million.

Caribbean Company, on the other hand, closed ahead 4.3 percent, on the heels of Friday night's 6.8 percent gain.

SG Co--up more than 15 percent--reported Friday that the value of the group's contracted order book as of April 30 was approximately EUR19.3 million, up 87 percent from the figure for the same period a year earlier, when it was EUR10.3 million. The figure is equivalent to 65 percent of the group's consolidated turnover as of Dec. 31, 2023, or EUR29.5 million.

Among the bearish Crowdfundme gave up 4.8 percent, tacking down after two sessions in which it raised an aggregate of 10 percent.

Askoll Eva gave up 2.4 percent, in its third session among the bearish.

Implants, on the other hand, closed down 7.7 percent, in its third session among the bearish.

In New York on Friday, the Dow is advancing 0.1 percent, the Nasdaq has rallied 0.6 percent, and the S&P is trading up 0.3 percent.

Among currencies, the euro is changing hands at USD1.0861 from USD1.0874 on Friday in closing European equities while the pound is worth USD1.2704 from USD1.2701 on Friday evening.

Among commodities, Brent crude is trading at USD83.68 per barrel from USD83.26 per barrel Friday night. Gold, on the other hand, trades at USD2,422.07 an ounce from USD2,406.48 an ounce Friday night.

Among Tuesday's economic data, at 0800 CEST, the producer price index from Germany is expected, while at 1000 CEST the Eurozone current account figure is expected. At 1100 CEST, the Eurozone's construction output and trade balance figure is expected.

At 1500 CEST, on the other hand, a speech by Waller and Barkin of the Federal Reserve is expected, followed at 1500 CEST by those of Williams and Bostic.

In the evening there will be a speech by Bailey of the Bank of England at 1900 CEST.

Among companies, Kruso Kapital, Solustions Capital Management and SIM accounts are expected.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

