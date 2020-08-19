Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  ASKUL Corporation    2678   JP3119920001

ASKUL CORPORATION

(2678)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 08/18
3170 JPY   +0.79%
02:02aASKUL : 【Delayed】Appointment of Directors and Auditor
PU
08/13ASKUL : 【Delayed】Notice of Filing of Lawsuit
PU
08/03ASKUL : 【Delayed】July 2020 Operating Results
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASKUL : 【Delayed】Appointment of Directors and Auditor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/19/2020 | 02:02am EDT

News Release Dated: August 13, 2020

To whom it may concern:

Company Name: ASKUL Corporation

(Code No.: 2678, Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section)

Representative: Akira Yoshioka

President and Chief Executive Officer

Contact Person: Tsuguhiro Tamai

Director and Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (03) 4330-5130

Appointment of Directors and Auditor

ASKUL Corporation (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") hereby announces that the 57th

Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting held on August 13, 2020, and the board of directors meeting

held on the same day, resolved to appoint the directors and auditor listed below.

1. Appointment of directors As of August 13, 2020

Name

Duties

Akira Yoshioka

President

Chief Executive Officer(CEO)

Hitoshi Yoshida

Director

Vice President

Director

Hironori Koshimizu

Supervisor of LOHACO Business Unit

Executive Officer

Director

Miyoko Kimura

Supervisor of Merchandising Unit

Chief Marketing Officer (CMO)

Executive Officer

Director

Chief Financial Officer(CFO)

Tsuguhiro Tamai

Director in charge of risk management, finance and accounting, and

information disclosure

Executive Officer

Executive Officer of Corporate Unit

Takao Ozawa

Outside Director

1

Name

Duties

Yumiko Ichige

Outside Director

Genri Goto

Outside Director

Iwao Taka

Outside Director

Kazuo Tsukahara

Outside Director

Tadahisa Imaizumi

Director

2. Appointment of auditor

As of August 13, 2020

Name

Duties

Yoshitaka Asaeda

Outside Auditor

2

Disclaimer

ASKUL Corporation published this content on 19 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2020 06:01:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ASKUL CORPORATION
02:02aASKUL : 【Delayed】Appointment of Directors and Auditor
PU
08/13ASKUL : 【Delayed】Notice of Filing of Lawsuit
PU
08/03ASKUL : 【Delayed】July 2020 Operating Results
PU
07/27ASKUL : 【Delayed】Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the..
PU
07/07ASKUL CORPORATION : annual earnings release
05/19ASKUL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/23SoftBank's key assets
RE
03/12ASKUL CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
2019ASKUL CORP. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019Yahoo Japan bids for control of fashion e-tailer Zozo for $3.7 billion
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 400 B 3 787 M 3 787 M
Net income 2020 5 254 M 49,8 M 49,8 M
Net cash 2020 40 126 M 380 M 380 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,1x
Yield 2020 1,13%
Capitalization 162 B 1 534 M 1 533 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
EV / Sales 2021 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 3 477
Free-Float 35,3%
Chart ASKUL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ASKUL Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASKUL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 3 540,00 JPY
Last Close Price 3 170,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 48,3%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akira Yoshioka President, CEO & Representative Director
Tsuguhiro Tamai Chief Financial Officer & GM-Corporate
Hitoshi Yoshida Director & Executive Vice President
Miyoko Kimura Director & Chief Marketing Officer
Takao Ozawa Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASKUL CORPORATION-3.94%1 534
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED-0.62%4 883
BLUE SAIL MEDICAL CO.,LTD.145.80%4 144
BIC-20.94%2 667
SHENZHEN JIESHUN SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.69.27%1 314
NEWCAPEC ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.75.27%969
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group