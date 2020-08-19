ASKUL : 【Delayed】Appointment of Directors and Auditor

News Release Dated: August 13, 2020
Company Name: ASKUL Corporation
(Code No.: 2678, Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section)
Representative: Akira Yoshioka
President and Chief Executive Officer
Contact Person: Tsuguhiro Tamai
Director and Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (03) 4330-5130
Appointment of Directors and Auditor
ASKUL Corporation (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") hereby announces that the 57th
Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting held on August 13, 2020, and the board of directors meeting
held on the same day, resolved to appoint the directors and auditor listed below.
1. Appointment of directors As of August 13, 2020
|
Name
|
Duties
|
Akira Yoshioka
|
President
|
Chief Executive Officer(CEO)
|
|
|
|
Hitoshi Yoshida
|
Director
|
Vice President
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
Hironori Koshimizu
|
Supervisor of LOHACO Business Unit
|
|
Executive Officer
|
|
|
|
Director
|
Miyoko Kimura
|
Supervisor of Merchandising Unit
|
Chief Marketing Officer (CMO)
|
|
|
Executive Officer
|
|
|
|
Director
|
|
Chief Financial Officer(CFO)
|
Tsuguhiro Tamai
|
Director in charge of risk management, finance and accounting, and
|
information disclosure
|
|
|
Executive Officer
|
|
Executive Officer of Corporate Unit
|
|
|
Takao Ozawa
|
Outside Director
|
|