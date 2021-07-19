ASKUL : 【Delayed】From FY5/2022 to FY5/2025 Medium-Term Management Plan

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 419 B 3 807 M 3 807 M Net income 2021 7 559 M 68,7 M 68,7 M Net cash 2021 52 583 M 478 M 478 M P/E ratio 2021 23,4x Yield 2021 1,26% Capitalization 177 B 1 608 M 1 611 M EV / Sales 2021 0,30x EV / Sales 2022 0,24x Nbr of Employees 3 550 Free-Float 28,8% Chart ASKUL CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ASKUL CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 12 Last Close Price 1 729,00 JPY Average target price 2 397,73 JPY Spread / Average Target 38,7% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Akira Yoshioka President, CEO & Representative Director Tsuguhiro Tamai Director & Chief Financial Officer Yumiko Ichige Independent Outside Director Genri Goto Independent Outside Director Iwao Taka Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) ASKUL CORPORATION -10.18% 1 594 ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -8.86% 619 491 MEITUAN -1.29% 259 842 SHOPIFY INC. 27.45% 183 702 PINDUODUO INC. -39.52% 159 920 MERCADOLIBRE, INC. -9.71% 76 858