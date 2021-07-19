ASKUL : 【Delayed】From FY5/2022 to FY5/2025 Medium-Term Management Plan
07/19/2021 | 02:03am EDT
From FY5/2022 to FY5/2025
Medium-Term
Management Plan
July 2, 2021
ASKUL Corporation
Steady Growth since Its Founding
Business Environment Surrounding ASKUL
Declining birthrates, aging population,
and labor shortage
Acceleration of the shift to EC
Evolution of AI and technology
From "2017 Declining Birthrate White Paper" by Cabinet
Office
Climate change and
New work styles and
Fight against infectious disease
sustainable management
borderless between BtoB and BtoC
Huge Growth Market
B-to-B Market size
12.6 trillion yen +α
(something extra)
Medical field : ¥4.2trillion
MRO field : ¥8.4trillion
+α
Estimated by ASKUL, based on "Statistics of Production by Pharmaceutical Industry" by Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare and "Census of Manufacture Report by Commodity" by Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, etc.
B-to-C Ratio of EC
Expanding from 6.76%
Trend in B-to-C EC Market Size in Japan (100 million yen)
2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
EC Market Size (left
EC ratio of merchandizing
scale)
sector (right scale)
Source: 2019 E-commerce Market Survey
(Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry)
Medium-Term Management
Plan to Survive Intensifying
Competition
