    2678   JP3119920001

ASKUL CORPORATION

(2678)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ASKUL : 【Delayed】From FY5/2022 to FY5/2025 Medium-Term Management Plan

07/19/2021
From FY5/2022 to FY5/2025

Medium-Term

Management Plan

July 2, 2021

ASKUL Corporation

(¥100 million)

Steady Growth since Its Founding

4,500

4,000

3,500

B-to-B business

B-to-C business

3,000

Logistics business and others

2,500

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

0

Copyright @ ASKUL Corporation All Rights Reserved.

2

Business Environment Surrounding ASKUL

Declining birthrates, aging population,

and labor shortage

Acceleration of the shift to EC

Evolution of AI and technology

From "2017 Declining Birthrate White Paper" by Cabinet

Office

Climate change and

New work styles and

Fight against infectious disease

sustainable management

borderless between BtoB and BtoC

Copyright @ ASKUL Corporation All Rights Reserved.

3

Huge Growth Market

B-to-B Market size

12.6 trillion yen

(something extra)

Medical field : ¥4.2 trillion

MRO field : ¥8.4 trillion

  • Estimated by ASKUL, based on "Statistics of Production by Pharmaceutical Industry" by Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare and "Census of Manufacture Report by Commodity" by Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, etc.

Copyright @ ASKUL Corporation All Rights Reserved.

B-to-C Ratio of EC

Expanding from 6.76%

Trend in B-to-C EC Market Size in Japan (100 million yen)

2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

EC Market Size (left

EC ratio of merchandizing

scale)

sector (right scale)

Source: 2019 E-commerce Market Survey

(Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry)

4

Medium-Term Management

Plan to Survive Intensifying

Competition

Copyright @ ASKUL Corporation All Rights Reserved.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ASKUL Corporation published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
