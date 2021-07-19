Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  ASKUL Corporation
  News
  Summary
    2678   JP3119920001

ASKUL CORPORATION

(2678)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ASKUL : 【Delayed】Summary of Financial Results for FY5/2021

07/19/2021 | 02:03am EDT
Summary of Financial Results for FY5/2021

July 2, 2021

ASKUL Corporation

This material contains the ASKUL Group's current plans and performance outlook. These plans, forecasts, and other forward- looking statements represent ASKUL's plans and forecasts based on information that is currently available. Actual performance may differ from these plans and forecasts due to a variety of conditions and factors that could occur in the future. This material does not represent promises or guarantees regarding the achievement of these plans.

For the purpose of this material, LOHACO refers to the online mail-order business for general consumers launched in October 2012 in alliance with Yahoo Japan Corporation.

B-to-B refers to business-to-business transactions. B-to-C refers to business-to-consumer transactions.

MRO refers to Maintenance, Repair and Operation, and in this material primarily refers to indirect materials consumed at work sites by companies. "PJ Trylion (Project Trylion)" is a project for constructing a new ASKUL website that integrates the site for small and medium-sized businesses and the one for middle-level and large enterprises. Its name is intended to represent the goal "Try for net sales of ¥1 trillion."

Since the presentation of the overview of consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended May 20, 2016, ASKUL has been reporting its operating performances by dividing its organization into the segments of the E-commerce business, Logistics business, and Other. The E-commerce business deals with sales of OA and PC supplies, stationery, office living supplies, office furniture, foods, alcoholic beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, etc. The logistics business refers to logistics and package transport services that target corporations.

This material occasionally uses abbreviations, referring to ASKUL Logi PARK as ALP, ASKUL Value Center as AVC, Demand Management Center as DMC, and Digital Transformation as DX. The DC of ASKUL Tokyo DC stands for Distribution Center.

Executive Summary

FY5/2021 Marked Record High Net Sales,

and High Profit with Significantly Exceeding Past Record

  • B-to-Bmade up for decline in office supplies with infection-prevention products.
  • LOHACO indicated signs of growing again in addition to achieving profit targets.

FY5/2022 Year to Cement Foothold

for Realizing Medium-Term Management Plan

  • Make investments mainly in ASKUL Tokyo DC* , the new ASKUL website*2 and expansion and reinforcement of merchandise and product information.
  • Aim for operating profit at the same level as the previous year

by improving LOHACO and the Logistics business.

*1. The official name for (Tentative) ASKUL New Tokyo Center

*2. A new website to be opened by PJ Trylion

3

I Consolidated Performance for FY5/2021

II FY5/2022 Consolidated Financial Forecasts

4

Trend in Net Sales and Operating Income

Consolidated

(¥100 million)

(¥100 million)

5,000

Operating profit

139

150

4,000

Broke the past record

by a wide margin

97

100

3,000

2,000

50

1,000

0

0

FY5/2008

FY5/2009

FY5/2010

FY5/2011

FY5/2012

FY5/2013

FY5/2014

FY5/2015

FY5/2016

FY5/2017

FY5/2018

FY5/2019

FY5/2020

FY5/2021

Net sales

Operating income

5

Financials
Sales 2021 419 B 3 807 M 3 807 M
Net income 2021 7 559 M 68,7 M 68,7 M
Net cash 2021 52 583 M 478 M 478 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,4x
Yield 2021 1,26%
Capitalization 177 B 1 608 M 1 611 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,30x
EV / Sales 2022 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 3 550
Free-Float 28,8%
Chart ASKUL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ASKUL Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASKUL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 1 729,00 JPY
Average target price 2 397,73 JPY
Spread / Average Target 38,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Yoshioka President, CEO & Representative Director
Tsuguhiro Tamai Director & Chief Financial Officer
Yumiko Ichige Independent Outside Director
Genri Goto Independent Outside Director
Iwao Taka Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASKUL CORPORATION-10.18%1 594
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-8.86%619 491
MEITUAN-1.29%259 842
SHOPIFY INC.27.45%183 702
PINDUODUO INC.-39.52%159 920
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-9.71%76 858