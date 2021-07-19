ASKUL : 【Delayed】Summary of Financial Results for FY5/2021

Note:

This material contains the ASKUL Group's current plans and performance outlook. These plans, forecasts, and other forward- looking statements represent ASKUL's plans and forecasts based on information that is currently available. Actual performance may differ from these plans and forecasts due to a variety of conditions and factors that could occur in the future. This material does not represent promises or guarantees regarding the achievement of these plans.

This material has not been audited by certified public accountants or auditing firms.

For the purpose of this material, LOHACO refers to the online mail-order business for general consumers launched in October 2012 in alliance with Yahoo Japan Corporation.

B-to-B refers to business-to-business transactions. B-to-C refers to business-to-consumer transactions.

MRO refers to Maintenance, Repair and Operation, and in this material primarily refers to indirect materials consumed at work sites by companies. "PJ Trylion (Project Trylion)" is a project for constructing a new ASKUL website that integrates the site for small and medium-sized businesses and the one for middle-level and large enterprises. Its name is intended to represent the goal "Try for net sales of ¥1 trillion."

Since the presentation of the overview of consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended May 20, 2016, ASKUL has been reporting its operating performances by dividing its organization into the segments of the E-commerce business, Logistics business, and Other. The E-commerce business deals with sales of OA and PC supplies, stationery, office living supplies, office furniture, foods, alcoholic beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, etc. The logistics business refers to logistics and package transport services that target corporations.

This material occasionally uses abbreviations, referring to ASKUL Logi PARK as ALP, ASKUL Value Center as AVC, Demand Management Center as DMC, and Digital Transformation as DX. The DC of ASKUL Tokyo DC stands for Distribution Center.