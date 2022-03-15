ASKUL : Excerpt from Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended February 20, 2022
03/15/2022 | 03:00am EDT
Note:This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.
Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: March 25, 2022
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -
Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes
Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Yes
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended February 20, 2022 (May 21, 2021 to February 20, 2022)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Nine months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
February 20, 2022
317,994
1.6
10,637
3.4
10,646
4.0
7,131
15.9
February 20, 2021
313,003
4.5
10,286
62.3
10,236
63.8
6,150
49.4
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Nine months ended February 20, 2022:
Nine months ended February 20, 2021:
¥
7,198 million
[
17.3%]
¥
6,135 million
[
48.9%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings per
per share
share
Nine months ended
Yen
Yen
February 20, 2022
69.72
69.65
February 20, 2021
60.16
60.03
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Capital adequacy ratio
As of
Million yen
Million yen
%
February 20, 2022
195,547
58,808
29.8
May 20, 2021
190,107
59,203
30.9
(Reference) Equity: As of
February 20, 2022:
¥
58,317 million
As of
May 20, 2021:
¥
58,777 million
1
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended May 20, 2021
-
19.00
-
30.00
49.00
Fiscal year ending May 20, 2022
-
15.00
-
Fiscal year ending May 20, 2022
15.00
30.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently:
No
(Note) Breakdown of the 3rd quarter dividend for the fiscal year ending May 20, 2022 :
Commemorative dividend
-
yen
Special dividend
-
yen
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending May 20, 2022(May 21, 2021 to May 20, 2022)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of parent
per share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
430,000
1.9
14,000
0.5
13,900
0.4
9,000
16.0
87.82
(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:
No
* Notes:
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended February 20, 2022
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):
No
New
-
(Company name:
)
Exclusion:
-
(Company name:
)
(2) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements:
No
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Retrospective restatement: No
Total number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
February 20, 2022:
102,518,800
shares
May 20, 2021:
102,518,800
shares
2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:
February 20, 2022:
2,874,339
shares
May 20, 2021:
41,874
shares
3) Average number of shares during the period:
Nine months ended February 20, 2022:
102,288,436
shares
Nine months ended February 20, 2021:
102,246,974
shares
This excerpt from the Summary of Consolidated Financial Results is not subject to quarterly review.
Notes for using forecasted information and others Earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on the information ASKUL has obtained to date and on certain assumptions it considers reasonable. As such, these forecasts and statements are not intended as a commitment by the Company to achieve them. Note also that actual results and
other future events may differ materially from these forecasts and statements due to a variety of factors.
2
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Million yen)
As of May 20,2021
As of February 20,2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
66,259
64,493
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
45,582
49,934
Merchandise and finished goods
17,925
17,910
Raw materials and supplies
266
309
Costs on construction contracts in progress
35
39
Accounts receivable - other
12,013
11,605
Other
1,242
1,604
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(34)
(39)
Total current assets
143,291
145,857
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
8,587
9,089
Accumulated depreciation
(3,599)
(4,045)
Buildings and structures, net
4,987
5,044
Land
132
119
Leased assets
19,787
21,173
Accumulated depreciation
(7,440)
(8,942)
Leased assets, net
12,346
12,230
Other
10,539
10,883
Accumulated depreciation
(7,430)
(8,090)
Other, net
3,108
2,792
Construction in progress
4,391
4,622
Total property, plant and equipment
24,966
24,808
Intangible assets
Software
5,983
6,021
Software in progress
3,350
6,436
Goodwill
1,614
1,431
Other
88
81
Total intangible assets
11,036
13,971
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
183
143
Deferred tax assets
4,043
3,617
Other
7,365
7,946
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(780)
(798)
Total investments and other assets
10,812
10,909
Total non-current assets
46,815
49,689
Total assets
190,107
195,547
3
(Million yen)
As of May 20,2021
As of February 20,2022
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
51,474
55,986
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
23,497
29,148
Short-term borrowings
380
380
Current portion of long-term borrowings
12,649
10,647
Accounts payable - other
12,369
11,515
Income taxes payable
2,793
1,445
Accrued consumption taxes
1,006
607
Provisions
926
526
Other
3,688
4,502
Total current liabilities
108,786
114,759
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
2,115
1,866
Lease obligations
11,211
10,931
Retirement benefit liability
4,127
4,274
Asset retirement obligations
2,714
2,684
Other
1,948
2,222
Total non-current liabilities
22,117
21,979
Total liabilities
130,903
136,738
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
21,189
21,189
Capital surplus
14,320
14,320
Retained earnings
23,391
27,442
Treasury shares
(81)
(4,601)
Total shareholders' equity
58,819
58,350
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(42)
(33)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
(42)
(33)
Share acquisition rights
(5)
0
Non-controlling interests
431
489
Total net assets
59,203
58,808
Total liabilities and net assets
190,107
195,547
4
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (For the nine months)
(Million yen)
For the nine months
For the nine months
ended February 20,2021
ended February 20,2022
Net sales
313,003
317,994
Cost of sales
235,432
240,543
Gross profit
77,570
77,451
Reversal of provision for sales returns
26
-
Provision for sales returns
31
-
Gross profit - net
77,565
77,451
Selling, general and administrative expenses
67,279
66,813
Operating profit
10,286
10,637
Non-operating income
Interest income
30
31
Rental income
141
74
Subsidy income
67
134
Other
38
28
Total non-operating income
278
269
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
174
168
Rental expenses
132
61
Other
20
30
Total non-operating expenses
327
260
Ordinary profit
10,236
10,646
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
1
0
Insurance claim income
-
226
Gain on reversal of share acquisition rights
1
3
Total extraordinary income
3
230
Extraordinary losses
Loss on sale of non-current assets
0
6
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
7
130
Loss on valuation of investment securities
48
40
Loss on sale of shares of subsidiaries
24
-
Loss on retirement of treasury subscription rights to
-
21
shares
Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts
1,000
-
Loss on disaster
248
-
Other
6
6
Total extraordinary losses
1,336
204
Profit before income taxes
8,903
10,672
Income taxes - current
2,652
3,060
Income taxes - deferred
126
421
Total income taxes
2,779
3,482
Profit
6,124
7,189
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
(26)
58
Profit attributable to owners of parent
6,150
7,131
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.