    2678   JP3119920001

ASKUL CORPORATION

(2678)
ASKUL : Excerpt from Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended February 20, 2022

03/15/2022 | 03:00am EDT
Note:This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Excerpt from Consolidated Financial Results

for the Nine Months Ended February 20, 2022

[Japanese GAAP]*

March 15, 2022

Company name: ASKUL Corporation

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo

Code number: 2678

URL: https://www.askul.co.jp/kaisya/ir/

Representative: Akira Yoshioka

President and chief executive officer

Contact: Tsuguhiro Tamai

Executive officer and chief financial officer

Phone: 03-4330-5130

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: March 25, 2022

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Yes

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended February 20, 2022 (May 21, 2021 to February 20, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Nine months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

February 20, 2022

317,994

1.6

10,637

3.4

10,646

4.0

7,131

15.9

February 20, 2021

313,003

4.5

10,286

62.3

10,236

63.8

6,150

49.4

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Nine months ended February 20, 2022:

Nine months ended February 20, 2021:

¥

7,198 million

[

17.3%]

¥

6,135 million

[

48.9%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings per

per share

share

Nine months ended

Yen

Yen

February 20, 2022

69.72

69.65

February 20, 2021

60.16

60.03

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Capital adequacy ratio

As of

Million yen

Million yen

%

February 20, 2022

195,547

58,808

29.8

May 20, 2021

190,107

59,203

30.9

(Reference) Equity: As of

February 20, 2022:

¥

58,317 million

As of

May 20, 2021:

¥

58,777 million

1

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended May 20, 2021

-

19.00

-

30.00

49.00

Fiscal year ending May 20, 2022

-

15.00

-

Fiscal year ending May 20, 2022

15.00

30.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently:

No

(Note) Breakdown of the 3rd quarter dividend for the fiscal year ending May 20, 2022 :

Commemorative dividend

-

yen

Special dividend

-

yen

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending May 20, 2022(May 21, 2021 to May 20, 2022)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of parent

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

430,000

1.9

14,000

0.5

13,900

0.4

9,000

16.0

87.82

(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:

No

* Notes:

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended February 20, 2022

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):

No

New

-

(Company name:

)

Exclusion:

-

(Company name:

)

(2) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

  1. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatement: No
  3. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

February 20, 2022:

102,518,800

shares

May 20, 2021:

102,518,800

shares

2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:

February 20, 2022:

2,874,339

shares

May 20, 2021:

41,874

shares

3) Average number of shares during the period:

Nine months ended February 20, 2022:

102,288,436

shares

Nine months ended February 20, 2021:

102,246,974

shares

  • This excerpt from the Summary of Consolidated Financial Results is not subject to quarterly review.
  • Notes for using forecasted information and others Earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on the information ASKUL has obtained to date and on certain assumptions it considers reasonable. As such, these forecasts and statements are not intended as a commitment by the Company to achieve them. Note also that actual results and
    other future events may differ materially from these forecasts and statements due to a variety of factors.

2

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Million yen)

As of May 20,2021

As of February 20,2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

66,259

64,493

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

45,582

49,934

Merchandise and finished goods

17,925

17,910

Raw materials and supplies

266

309

Costs on construction contracts in progress

35

39

Accounts receivable - other

12,013

11,605

Other

1,242

1,604

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(34)

(39)

Total current assets

143,291

145,857

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

8,587

9,089

Accumulated depreciation

(3,599)

(4,045)

Buildings and structures, net

4,987

5,044

Land

132

119

Leased assets

19,787

21,173

Accumulated depreciation

(7,440)

(8,942)

Leased assets, net

12,346

12,230

Other

10,539

10,883

Accumulated depreciation

(7,430)

(8,090)

Other, net

3,108

2,792

Construction in progress

4,391

4,622

Total property, plant and equipment

24,966

24,808

Intangible assets

Software

5,983

6,021

Software in progress

3,350

6,436

Goodwill

1,614

1,431

Other

88

81

Total intangible assets

11,036

13,971

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

183

143

Deferred tax assets

4,043

3,617

Other

7,365

7,946

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(780)

(798)

Total investments and other assets

10,812

10,909

Total non-current assets

46,815

49,689

Total assets

190,107

195,547

3

(Million yen)

As of May 20,2021

As of February 20,2022

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

51,474

55,986

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

23,497

29,148

Short-term borrowings

380

380

Current portion of long-term borrowings

12,649

10,647

Accounts payable - other

12,369

11,515

Income taxes payable

2,793

1,445

Accrued consumption taxes

1,006

607

Provisions

926

526

Other

3,688

4,502

Total current liabilities

108,786

114,759

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

2,115

1,866

Lease obligations

11,211

10,931

Retirement benefit liability

4,127

4,274

Asset retirement obligations

2,714

2,684

Other

1,948

2,222

Total non-current liabilities

22,117

21,979

Total liabilities

130,903

136,738

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

21,189

21,189

Capital surplus

14,320

14,320

Retained earnings

23,391

27,442

Treasury shares

(81)

(4,601)

Total shareholders' equity

58,819

58,350

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(42)

(33)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

(42)

(33)

Share acquisition rights

(5)

0

Non-controlling interests

431

489

Total net assets

59,203

58,808

Total liabilities and net assets

190,107

195,547

4

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (For the nine months)

(Million yen)

For the nine months

For the nine months

ended February 20,2021

ended February 20,2022

Net sales

313,003

317,994

Cost of sales

235,432

240,543

Gross profit

77,570

77,451

Reversal of provision for sales returns

26

-

Provision for sales returns

31

-

Gross profit - net

77,565

77,451

Selling, general and administrative expenses

67,279

66,813

Operating profit

10,286

10,637

Non-operating income

Interest income

30

31

Rental income

141

74

Subsidy income

67

134

Other

38

28

Total non-operating income

278

269

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

174

168

Rental expenses

132

61

Other

20

30

Total non-operating expenses

327

260

Ordinary profit

10,236

10,646

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

1

0

Insurance claim income

-

226

Gain on reversal of share acquisition rights

1

3

Total extraordinary income

3

230

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sale of non-current assets

0

6

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

7

130

Loss on valuation of investment securities

48

40

Loss on sale of shares of subsidiaries

24

-

Loss on retirement of treasury subscription rights to

-

21

shares

Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts

1,000

-

Loss on disaster

248

-

Other

6

6

Total extraordinary losses

1,336

204

Profit before income taxes

8,903

10,672

Income taxes - current

2,652

3,060

Income taxes - deferred

126

421

Total income taxes

2,779

3,482

Profit

6,124

7,189

Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

(26)

58

Profit attributable to owners of parent

6,150

7,131

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ASKUL Corporation published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 06:59:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
