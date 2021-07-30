ASKUL : July 2021 Operating Results

Disclaimer

July 2021 Operating Results

The Company released data today on results for July 2021. For details on non-consolidated net sales, and year- on-year growth on sales per customer and the number of customers of the B-to-B business, see the Supplementary Information.

Net sales

Non-consolidated net sales for July grew 4.7% year-on-year.Non-consolidated net sales of the mainstay B-to-B business increased 6.7%. The number of business days was one day more than in July 2020 and if this difference is adjusted, the growth of B-to-Bnon-consolidated sales for July 2021 is estimated to be 2.2% on a year-on-year basis.

Non-consolidated net sales of LOHACO decreased 7.5% reflecting controlled sales promotion during the transition period of the LOHACO Main Store. However, after successful completion of the transfer of the LOHACO main store as well as the resumption of large-scale promotion in cooperation with Z Holdings, the current results is in a favorable trend.

(Reference) B-to-B business: Business days in July

FY ending/ended May 20 Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Total 2022 5 5 4 4 4 4 26 2021 5 4 4 4 4 4 25 Difference 0 1 0 0 0 0 1

