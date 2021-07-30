ASKUL : July 2021 Operating Results

This is an English translation of the captioned release. This document has been prepared and provided solely for the purpose of the reader's convenience. All readers are recommended to refer to the original Japanese release for complete information. In the event of any discrepancy between this English translation and the original Japanese release, the original Japanese document shall prevail in all respects.
(Code No.: 2678, Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section)
Representative:
Akira Yoshioka
President and Chief Executive Officer
Contact Person:
Tsuguhiro Tamai
Director and Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (03) 4330-5130
July 2021 Operating Results
The Company released data today on results for July 2021. For details on non-consolidated net sales, and year- on-year growth on sales per customer and the number of customers of the B-to-B business, see the Supplementary Information.
Net sales
Non-consolidated net sales for July grew 4.7% year-on-year.Non-consolidated net sales of the mainstay B-to-B business increased 6.7%. The number of business days was one day more than in July 2020 and if this difference is adjusted, the growth of B-to-Bnon-consolidated sales for July 2021 is estimated to be 2.2% on a year-on-year basis.
Non-consolidated net sales of LOHACO decreased 7.5% reflecting controlled sales promotion during the transition period of the LOHACO Main Store. However, after successful completion of the transfer of the LOHACO main store as well as the resumption of large-scale promotion in cooperation with Z Holdings, the current results is in a favorable trend.
(Reference) B-to-B business: Business days in July
FY ending/ended May
20
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Total
2022
5
5
4
4
4
4
26
2021
5
4
4
4
4
4
25
Difference
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
Notes:
Effective from the current fiscal year, the Company has adopted the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition,"etc.
Domestic sales of LOHACO are listed separately from July of this fiscal year. Accordingly, the figures for June of the current fiscal year and the previous fiscal year are described retroactively.
The total distribution of B-to-C business is not described due to closing of LOHACO Market Place in the previous fiscal year. (The total distribution of B-to-C business is calculated by adding net sales of Charm Co., Ltd. and transactions via LOHACO Market Place (excluding the Charm Co., Ltd. portion) to net sales of LOHACO.
Sales per customer is average monthly purchase amount for customers who purchased in each month.
The total of non-consolidated net sales includes net sales of the Logistics business.
For monthly operating results, accounts are settled as of the 20th of each month on a provisional basis.
The operating results disclosed herein have not been audited by certified public accountants or auditing firms. Therefore, figures may differ from those in our quarterly and full-year financial statements.
