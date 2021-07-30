Log in
    2678   JP3119920001

ASKUL CORPORATION

(2678)
  Report
ASKUL : July 2021 Operating Results

07/30/2021 | 02:11am EDT
Disclaimer

This is an English translation of the captioned release. This document has been prepared and provided solely for the purpose of the reader's convenience. All readers are recommended to refer to the original Japanese release for complete information. In the event of any discrepancy between this English translation and the original Japanese release, the original Japanese document shall prevail in all respects.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

News Release Dated: July 30, 2021

To whom it may concern:

Company Name:

ASKUL Corporation

(Code No.: 2678, Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section)

Representative:

Akira Yoshioka

President and Chief Executive Officer

Contact Person:

Tsuguhiro Tamai

Director and Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (03) 4330-5130

July 2021 Operating Results

The Company released data today on results for July 2021. For details on non-consolidated net sales, and year- on-year growth on sales per customer and the number of customers of the B-to-B business, see the Supplementary Information.

Net sales

Non-consolidated net sales for July grew 4.7% year-on-year.Non-consolidated net sales of the mainstay B-to-B business increased 6.7%. The number of business days was one day more than in July 2020 and if this difference is adjusted, the growth of B-to-Bnon-consolidated sales for July 2021 is estimated to be 2.2% on a year-on-year basis.

Non-consolidated net sales of LOHACO decreased 7.5% reflecting controlled sales promotion during the transition period of the LOHACO Main Store. However, after successful completion of the transfer of the LOHACO main store as well as the resumption of large-scale promotion in cooperation with Z Holdings, the current results is in a favorable trend.

(Reference) B-to-B business: Business days in July

FY ending/ended May

20

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Total

2022

5

5

4

4

4

4

26

2021

5

4

4

4

4

4

25

Difference

0

1

0

0

0

0

1

Notes:

  1. Effective from the current fiscal year, the Company has adopted the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition,"etc.
  2. Domestic sales of LOHACO are listed separately from July of this fiscal year. Accordingly, the figures for June of the current fiscal year and the previous fiscal year are described retroactively.
  3. The total distribution of B-to-C business is not described due to closing of LOHACO Market Place in the previous fiscal year. (The total distribution of B-to-C business is calculated by adding net sales of Charm Co., Ltd. and transactions via LOHACO Market Place (excluding the Charm Co., Ltd. portion) to net sales of LOHACO.
  4. Sales per customer is average monthly purchase amount for customers who purchased in each month.
  5. The total of non-consolidated net sales includes net sales of the Logistics business.
  6. For monthly operating results, accounts are settled as of the 20th of each month on a provisional basis.
  7. For the schedule of the release of our monthly operating results, please see the following page of our Investor Relations website:https://www.askul.co.jp/kaisya/english/ir/calendar.html
  8. The operating results disclosed herein have not been audited by certified public accountants or auditing firms. Therefore, figures may differ from those in our quarterly and full-year financial statements.

1

(1) Non-consolidated net sales

FY ending/ ended May 20

June

July

Aug.

Sept.

Oct.

Nov.

1st half

2022

30,114

30,819

Total

2021

29,714

29,440

28,346

31,086

29,469

32,482

180,539

YoY change (%)

1.3

4.7

2022

26,012

26,937

B-to-B

2021

25,171

25,245

24,147

26,465

25,667

28,169

154,866

YoY change (%)

3.3

6.7

business

YoY change adjusting for

the number of business

7.8

2.2

days (%)

2022

4,092

3,874

2022

3,926

3,591

(Domestic)

LOHACO

2021

4,540

4,187

4,201

4,614

3,799

4,308

25,651

2021

business

4,086

3,892

4,019

4,180

3,647

4,120

23,946

(Domestic)

YoY change (%)

-9.9

-7.5

YOY change (%)

(Domestic)

-3.9

-7.7

FY ending/ ended May 20

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

May

2nd half

Full year

2022

Total

2021

32,020

28,590

31,843

31,203

35,506

28,483

187,648

368,188

YoY change (%)

2022

B-to-B

2021

27,313

24,375

27,566

26,857

30,128

24,159

160,401

315,268

YoY change (%)

business

YoY change adjusting for

the number of business

days (%)

2022

2022

(Domestic)

LOHACO

2021

4,703

4,209

4,270

4,339

5,367

4,317

27,207

52,858

2021

business

4,573

4,062

4,069

4,262

5,069

3,923

25,961

49,908

(Domestic)

YoY change (%)

YOY change (%)

(Domestic)

(2) Growth on sales per customer

(non-consolidatedB-to-B business; YoY change %)

FY ending/ ended May 20

June

July

Aug.

Sept.

Oct.

Nov.

1st half

2022

8.2

9.4

2021

-11.1

-2.8

-0.8

-7.9

0.5

4.2

-3.3

FY ending/ ended May 20

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

May

2nd half

Full year

2022

2021

-0.9

14.0

-1.1

2.4

11.2

17.9

6.2

1.4

2

(3) Growth on the number of customers

(non-consolidatedB-to-B business; YoY change %)

FY ending/ ended May 20

June

July

Aug.

Sept.

Oct.

Nov.

1st half

2022

-4.5

-2.5

2021

5.7

8.3

8.6

2.8

6.2

5.6

6.1

FY ending/ ended May 20

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

May

2nd half

Full year

2022

2021

2.0

7.4

-1.4

-2.4

-3.5

5.0

1.0

3.5

3

Disclaimer

ASKUL Corporation published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 06:08:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
