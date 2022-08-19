Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. ASKUL Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2678   JP3119920001

ASKUL CORPORATION

(2678)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-19 am EDT
1810.00 JPY   -0.55%
05:14aASKUL : Matters Concerning Controlling Shareholders, etc.
PU
08/04ASKUL : Notice Regarding Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Remuneration
PU
08/04ASKUL : Notice Regarding Appointment of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Member
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASKUL : Matters Concerning Controlling Shareholders, etc.

08/19/2022 | 05:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclaimer

This is an English translation of the captioned release. This document has been prepared and provided solely for the purpose of the reader's convenience. In the event of any discrepancy between this English translation and the original Japanese release, the original Japanese document shall prevail in all respects.

August 19, 2022

To whom it may concern

Company Name

ASKUL Corporation

(Code No.: 2678, Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market)

Representative

Akira Yoshioka

President and Chief Executive Officer

Contact Person:

Tsuguhiro Tamai

Director and Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +81-3-4330-5130

Matters Concerning Controlling Shareholders, etc.

ASKUL Corporation ("the Company") hereby announces matters on controlling shareholders, etc. regarding SoftBank Group Corp., Softbank Group Japan Corp., SoftBank Corp., and A Holdings Corporation, which are the parent companies of the Company's other affiliated company, and Z Holdings Corporation, which is an other affiliated company, as below.

1. Names and other information about other affiliated company's parent companies or an other affiliated company.

(As of May 20, 2022)

Holding ratio of voting rights (%)

Stock exchanges, etc.

Name

Affiliation

on which the shares to

Directly

Subject of

Total

owned

totalization

holdings

be issued are listed.

SoftBank Group

Parent company of

Tokyo Stock Exchange

other affiliated

-

45.0

45.0

Corp.

Prime Market

company

SoftBank Group

Parent company of

other affiliated

-

45.0

45.0

Unlisted

Japan Corp.

company

Parent company of

Tokyo Stock Exchange

SoftBank Corp.

other affiliated

-

45.0

45.0

Prime Market

company

A Holdings

Parent company of

other affiliated

45.0

45.0

Unlisted

Corporation

company

Z Holdings

Other affiliated

45.0

-

45.0

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Corporation

company

Prime Market

2. Name of the company having the most influence on the listed company from among parent companies etc. and the reason

Company name

Reason

Z Holdings

Z Holdings Corporation owns 45.0% of the Company's voting rights, and the

Company has a director who concurrently serves as an officer of Z Holdings

Corporation

Corporation and has received one officer on loan therefrom.

3. The position of the listed company in the corporate group and relationships with other listed company and parent companies, etc.

Z Holdings Corporation, which is an other affiliated company, owns 45.0% of the Company's voting rights, as mentioned above, but Z Holdings Corporation respects the fact that the Company is

1

Disclaimer

This is an English translation of the captioned release. This document has been prepared and provided solely for the purpose of the reader's convenience. In the event of any discrepancy between this English translation and the original Japanese release, the original Japanese document shall prevail in all respects.

operated with independence of its business operations as an independent listed company. Although the Company has accepted a director holding a concurrent position at, and a loaned officer from, Z Holdings Corporation, as mentioned below, the Company recognizes that the independence of the Company is secured because the number of such director is low, which causes no constraint on the Company's business activities and management judgement via Z Holdings Corporation.

Since Z Holdings Corporation owns 45.0% of the Company's voting rights, the Company is included in the scope of Z Holdings Corporation's consolidation under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The Company consents to this situation on the understanding that value should be increased for all stakeholders (customers, shareholders, business partners, and employees) and that the independence of its business operations should be maintained as a listed company.

(Director who concurrently holds other positions)

Position

Name

Positions at parent companies, etc.

Reason for assuming office

Z Holdings Corporation

Director, Senior Managing Corporate

Outside

Takao

Officer, and E-Commerce CPO

For the further development of

Yahoo Japan Corporation

"LOHACO," an Internet shopping

Director

Ozawa

site for general consumers

President and Representative Director,

President Corporate Officer, CEO

(Chief Executive Officer)

(Status of acceptance of officer on loan)

Position

Name

Parent company, etc.,

Reason for accepting loaned

that loaned the Directors

personnel

Hironori

For the further development of

Director

Z Holdings Corporation

"LOHACO," an Internet shopping

Koshimizu

site for general consumers

(Note) 1. Mr. Hironori Koshimizu retired from his position due to expiration of his term of office

at the conclusion of the Company's General Shareholders' Meeting held on August 4, 2022.

2. Mr. Shinichi Hokari was appointed as director at the Company's General Shareholders' Meeting held on August 4, 2022, and he assumed office as of the same day.

4. Matters concerning transactions with controlling shareholders, etc.

  1. The Company operates "LOHACO," a daily necessities shopping site for general consumers, with the cooperation of Yahoo Japan Corporation, a subsidiary of Z Holdings Corporation, and also opened a store in Yahoo! Shopping in May 2018 (which converted to a PayPay Mall Store in October 2019). Although "LOHACO" sales are growing due to the acquisition of new customer segments, including Yahoo! JAPAN members and members of "PayPay," a payment service operated by PayPay Corporation through the sales promotion collaboration with Z Holdings Corporation, the Company recognize that there is still considerable room for expansion. The Company will continue to grow "LOHACO" by further strengthening cooperation.
  2. In addition, the Company share the technical capabilities of engineers belonging to a subsidiary of Z Holdings Corporation and its own engineers and cooperate with in improving the speed and quality of "LOHACO" development. The engineers are also cooperating in the development of new ASKUL website for B-to-B.

2

Disclaimer

This is an English translation of the captioned release. This document has been prepared and provided solely for the purpose of the reader's convenience. In the event of any discrepancy between this English translation and the original Japanese release, the original Japanese document shall prevail in all respects.

The following is the status of transactions with Z Holdings Corporation and Yahoo Japan Corporation, a subsidiary of Z Holdings Corporation for the fiscal year ended May 2022.

(From May 21, 2021 to May 20, 2022)

Capital

Relationship

Balance

Transaction

at term-

Name

Address

Stock

Description of

in related

Transaction

Account

(million

business, etc.

description of

details

amount

title

end

(million yen)

(million

yen)

business

yen)

Z Holdings

Chiyoda-

Holding

Concurrent

Acquisition

237,980

of treasury

3,653

-

-

Corporation

ku, Tokyo

company

directors, etc.

stock

(Note1) Transaction amount does not include consumption tax, but the term-end balance includes consumption tax.

(Note2) The acquisition of treasury stock was conducted through the Tokyo Stock Exchange Off- Auction Own Share Repurchase system (ToSTNeT-3) and the acquisition price was the closing price on the day before the execution date.

(From May 21, 2021 to May 20, 2022)

Capital

Relationship

Balance

Transaction

at term-

Name

Address

Stock

Description of

in related

Transaction

Account

(million

business, etc.

description of

details

amount

title

end

(million yen)

(million

yen)

business

yen)

Yahoo

Internet

Settlement

Credit

Chiyoda-

agency

collection

Accounts

Japan

300

advertising

1,090

3,788

ku, Tokyo

Interlocking

service at

receivable

Corporation

business, etc.

directorates

LOHACO

(Note) Transaction amount does not include consumption tax, but the term-end balance includes consumption tax.

Transaction values are determined by negotiation based on market prices.

5. Status of implementation of measures to protect minority shareholders in transactions, etc. with controlling shareholders, etc.

The Company does not have controlling shareholders, however, it has established "Related Party Transaction Management Regulations" and carefully assesses and manages the reasonableness of transactions and the appropriateness of transaction terms to ensure that transactions with related parties, including controlling shareholders, do not harm the common interests of the Company and its shareholders or give rise to such concerns.

In addition, based on the resolution of the Board of Directors meeting held on August 4, 2021, the Company has established the Special Committee as a permanent advisory body to the Board of Directors for the purpose of strengthening the supervisory function of the Board of Directors, improving appropriate corporate governance and ensuring transparency of management of the Company and the Group, and contributing to protecting the interests of minority shareholders and ensuring fairness and equity in the event of important transactions and actions where the interests of controlling shareholders, etc. conflict with those of minority shareholders.

3

Disclaimer

ASKUL Corporation published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 09:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ASKUL CORPORATION
05:14aASKUL : Matters Concerning Controlling Shareholders, etc.
PU
08/04ASKUL : Notice Regarding Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Remuneration
PU
08/04ASKUL : Notice Regarding Appointment of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Member
PU
08/03ASKUL : Announcement of Financial Results by Other Affiliated Company
PU
07/29Askul's Net Sales Gain in July, Shares Climb 5%
MT
07/28ASKUL : July 2022 Operating Results
PU
07/28ASKUL Corporation Reports Non-Consolidated Net Sales Results for the from June 21, 2022..
CI
07/11Askul Posts 19% Growth in FY22 Attributable Profit
MT
07/08ASKUL : Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended May 20, 2022
PU
07/04Askul Targets IPO of Facility Management Subsidiary
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 430 B 3 186 M 3 186 M
Net income 2022 9 332 M 69,1 M 69,1 M
Net cash 2022 49 981 M 370 M 370 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,7x
Yield 2022 1,63%
Capitalization 177 B 1 313 M 1 313 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 3 297
Free-Float 36,8%
Chart ASKUL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ASKUL Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASKUL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1 820,00 JPY
Average target price 2 044,44 JPY
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Yoshioka Executive Officer Head-Medical & Care
Tsuguhiro Tamai CFO, Director, Head-Finance, Risk & Accounting
Noritomo Miyazawa Chief Digital Transformation Officer
Hideo Amanuma Executive Officer & Deputy GM-Technologies
Yumiko Ichige Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASKUL CORPORATION18.64%1 313
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-23.61%240 237
MEITUAN INC.-24.58%134 954
PINDUODUO INC.-19.67%59 211
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-27.51%49 207
SHOPIFY INC.-73.24%46 753