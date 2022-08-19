ASKUL : Matters Concerning Controlling Shareholders, etc.

Disclaimer

August 19, 2022

To whom it may concern

Company Name ASKUL Corporation (Code No.: 2678, Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market) Representative Akira Yoshioka President and Chief Executive Officer Contact Person: Tsuguhiro Tamai Director and Chief Financial Officer Phone: +81-3-4330-5130

Matters Concerning Controlling Shareholders, etc.

ASKUL Corporation ("the Company") hereby announces matters on controlling shareholders, etc. regarding SoftBank Group Corp., Softbank Group Japan Corp., SoftBank Corp., and A Holdings Corporation, which are the parent companies of the Company's other affiliated company, and Z Holdings Corporation, which is an other affiliated company, as below.

1. Names and other information about other affiliated company's parent companies or an other affiliated company.

(As of May 20, 2022) Holding ratio of voting rights (%) Stock exchanges, etc. Name Affiliation on which the shares to Directly Subject of Total owned totalization holdings be issued are listed. SoftBank Group Parent company of Tokyo Stock Exchange other affiliated - 45.0 45.0 Corp. Prime Market company SoftBank Group Parent company of other affiliated - 45.0 45.0 Unlisted Japan Corp. company Parent company of Tokyo Stock Exchange SoftBank Corp. other affiliated - 45.0 45.0 Prime Market company A Holdings Parent company of other affiliated 45.0 45.0 Unlisted Corporation company Z Holdings Other affiliated 45.0 - 45.0 Tokyo Stock Exchange Corporation company Prime Market

2. Name of the company having the most influence on the listed company from among parent companies etc. and the reason

Company name Reason Z Holdings Z Holdings Corporation owns 45.0% of the Company's voting rights, and the Company has a director who concurrently serves as an officer of Z Holdings Corporation Corporation and has received one officer on loan therefrom.

3. The position of the listed company in the corporate group and relationships with other listed company and parent companies, etc.

Z Holdings Corporation, which is an other affiliated company, owns 45.0% of the Company's voting rights, as mentioned above, but Z Holdings Corporation respects the fact that the Company is