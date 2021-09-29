Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. ASKUL Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2678   JP3119920001

ASKUL CORPORATION

(2678)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ASKUL : September 2021 Operating Results

09/29/2021 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclaimer

This is an English translation of the captioned release. This document has been prepared and provided solely for the purpose of the reader's convenience. All readers are recommended to refer to the original Japanese release for complete information. In the event of any discrepancy between this English translation and the original Japanese release, the original Japanese document shall prevail in all respects.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 29, 2021

To whom it may concern:

Company Name:

ASKUL Corporation

(Code No.: 2678, Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section)

Representative:

Akira Yoshioka

President and Chief Executive Officer

Contact Person:

Tsuguhiro Tamai

Director and Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +81-3-4330-5130

September 2021 Operating Results

The Company released data today on results for September 2021. For details on non-consolidated net sales, and year-on-year growth on sales per customer and the number of customers of the B-to-B business, see the Supplementary Information.

Net sales

Non-consolidated net sales for September this year (from August 21, 2021 to September 20, 2021) decreased 1.0% year-on-year.Non-consolidated net sales of the mainstay B-to-B business decreased 3.5% due to a temporary factor which was expansion of the area of the state of emergency caused by the resurgence of the pandemic as well as others. The number of business days was one day less than in September 2020 and if this difference is adjusted, the growth of B-to-Bnon-consolidated sales for September 2021 is estimated to be 0.8% on a year-on-year basis.

Non-consolidated net sales of LOHACO increased 13.5% due to the large-scale promotion.

(Reference) B-to-B business: Business days in September

FY ending/ended May

20

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Total

2022

4

4

4

4

4

5

25

2021

4

4

4

4

5

5

26

Difference

0

0

0

0

-1

0

-1

Notes:

  1. Effective from the current fiscal year, the Company has adopted the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition,"etc.
  2. Domestic sales of LOHACO are listed separately from July of this fiscal year. Accordingly, the figures for June of the current fiscal year and the previous fiscal year are described retroactively.
  3. The total distribution of B-to-C business is not described due to closing of LOHACO Market Place in the previous fiscal year. (The total distribution of B-to-C business is calculated by adding net sales of Charm Co., Ltd. and transactions via LOHACO Market Place (excluding the Charm Co., Ltd. portion) to net sales of LOHACO.
  4. Sales per customer is average monthly purchase amount for customers who purchased in each month.
  5. The total of non-consolidated net sales includes net sales of the Logistics business.
  6. For monthly operating results, accounts are settled as of the 20th of each month on a provisional basis.
  7. For the schedule of the release of our monthly operating results, please see the following page of our Investor Relations website:https://www.askul.co.jp/kaisya/english/ir/calendar.html
  8. The operating results disclosed herein have not been audited by certified public accountants or auditing firms. Therefore, figures may differ from those in our quarterly and full-year financial statements.

1

Disclaimer

This is an English translation of the captioned release. This document has been prepared and provided solely for the purpose of the reader's convenience. All readers are recommended to refer to the original Japanese release for complete information. In the event of any discrepancy between this English translation and the original Japanese release, the original Japanese document shall prevail in all respects.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(1) Non-consolidated net sales

(¥million)

FY ending/ ended May 20

June

July

Aug.

Sept.

Oct.

Nov.

1st half

2022

30,114

30,819

28,256

30,788

Total

2021

29,714

29,440

28,346

31,086

29,469

32,482

180,539

YoY change (%)

1.3

4.7

-0.3

-1.0

2022

26,012

26,937

23,594

25,537

B-to-B

2021

25,171

25,245

24,147

26,465

25,667

28,169

154,866

YoY change (%)

3.3

6.7

-3.5

business

YoY change adjusting for

-2.3

the number of business

7.8

2.2

0.8

days (%)

2022

4,092

3,874

4,651

5,239

2022

3,926

3,591

4,409

4,760

(Domestic)

LOHACO

2021

4,540

4,187

4,201

4,614

3,799

4,308

25,651

2021

business

4,086

3,892

4,019

4,180

3,647

4,120

23,946

(Domestic)

YoY change (%)

-9.9

-7.5

10.7

13.5

YOY change (%)

(Domestic)

-3.9

-7.7

9.7

13.9

FY ending/ ended May 20

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

May

2nd half

Full year

2022

Total

2021

32,020

28,590

31,843

31,203

35,506

28,483

187,648

368,188

YoY change (%)

2022

B-to-B

2021

27,313

24,375

27,566

26,857

30,128

24,159

160,401

315,268

YoY change (%)

business

YoY change adjusting for

the number of business

days (%)

2022

2022

(Domestic)

LOHACO

2021

4,703

4,209

4,270

4,339

5,367

4,317

27,207

52,858

2021

business

4,573

4,062

4,069

4,262

5,069

3,923

25,961

49,908

(Domestic)

YoY change (%)

YOY change (%)

(Domestic)

(2) Growth on sales per customer

(non-consolidatedB-to-B business; YoY change %)

FY ending/ ended May 20

June

July

Aug.

Sept.

Oct.

Nov.

1st half

2022

8.2

9.4

2.2

0.0

2021

-11.1

-2.8

-0.8

-7.9

0.5

4.2

-3.3

FY ending/ ended May 20

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

May

2nd half

Full year

2022

2021

-0.9

14.0

-1.1

2.4

11.2

17.9

6.2

1.4

2

Disclaimer

This is an English translation of the captioned release. This document has been prepared and provided solely for the purpose of the reader's convenience. All readers are recommended to refer to the original Japanese release for complete information. In the event of any discrepancy between this English translation and the original Japanese release, the original Japanese document shall prevail in all respects.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(3) Growth on the number of customers

(non-consolidatedB-to-B business; YoY change %)

FY ending/ ended May 20

June

July

Aug.

Sept.

Oct.

Nov.

1st half

2022

-4.5

-2.5

-4.4

-3.5

2021

5.7

8.3

8.6

2.8

6.2

5.6

6.1

FY ending/ ended May 20

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

May

2nd half

Full year

2022

2021

2.0

7.4

-1.4

-2.4

-3.5

5.0

1.0

3.5

3

Disclaimer

ASKUL Corporation published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 06:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ASKUL CORPORATION
02:02aASKUL : September 2021 Operating Results
PU
09/16ASKUL : Excerpt from Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended ..
PU
09/16ASKUL Corporation Announces Consolidated Earnings Results for the Three Months Ended Au..
CI
09/16ASKUL Corporation Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending Ma..
CI
09/16ASKUL Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Second Quarter and Full Year Endin..
CI
08/31Askul Issues Shares in Stock Compensation Program, Shares Rise 3%
MT
08/31ASKUL : Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricte..
PU
08/30ASKUL : August 2021 Operating Results
PU
08/30ASKUL Corporation Reports Non-Consolidated Net Sales Results for the from July 21, 2021..
CI
08/24Askul to Issue Shares in Stock Compensation Program
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 438 B 3 929 M 3 929 M
Net income 2022 9 521 M 85,4 M 85,4 M
Net cash 2022 56 163 M 504 M 504 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,4x
Yield 2022 1,72%
Capitalization 176 B 1 585 M 1 583 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 3 297
Free-Float 37,7%
Chart ASKUL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ASKUL Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASKUL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 1 722,00 JPY
Average target price 2 363,64 JPY
Spread / Average Target 37,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Yoshioka President, CEO & Representative Director
Tsuguhiro Tamai Director & Chief Financial Officer
Yumiko Ichige Independent Outside Director
Genri Goto Independent Outside Director
Iwao Taka Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASKUL CORPORATION-10.55%1 585
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-34.52%407 125
MEITUAN-14.53%195 695
SHOPIFY INC.20.97%180 674
PINDUODUO INC.-49.91%120 717
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.5.55%87 898