ASKUL : September 2021 Operating Results

September 29, 2021
Company Name: ASKUL Corporation (Code No.: 2678, Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section)
Representative: Akira Yoshioka President and Chief Executive Officer

September 2021 Operating Results

The Company released data today on results for September 2021. For details on non-consolidated net sales, and year-on-year growth on sales per customer and the number of customers of the B-to-B business, see the Supplementary Information.

Net sales

Non-consolidated net sales for September this year (from August 21, 2021 to September 20, 2021) decreased 1.0% year-on-year.Non-consolidated net sales of the mainstay B-to-B business decreased 3.5% due to a temporary factor which was expansion of the area of the state of emergency caused by the resurgence of the pandemic as well as others. The number of business days was one day less than in September 2020 and if this difference is adjusted, the growth of B-to-Bnon-consolidated sales for September 2021 is estimated to be 0.8% on a year-on-year basis.

Non-consolidated net sales of LOHACO increased 13.5% due to the large-scale promotion.

(Reference) B-to-B business: Business days in September

FY ending/ended May 20 Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Total 2022 4 4 4 4 4 5 25 2021 4 4 4 4 5 5 26 Difference 0 0 0 0 -1 0 -1

