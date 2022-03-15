Log in
ASKUL : Summary of Financial Results for 3Q FY5/2022

03/15/2022 | 03:00am EDT
Summary of Financial Results

for 3Q FY5/2022

March 15, 2022

ASKUL Corporation

Note / Disclaimer:

This material contains the ASKUL Group's current plans and performance outlook. These plans, forecasts, and other forward-looking statements represent ASKUL's plans and forecasts based on information that is currently available. Actual performance may differ from these plans and forecasts due to a variety of conditions and factors that could occur in the future. This material does not represent promises or guarantees regarding the achievement of these plans.

This material has not been audited by certified public accountants or auditing firms.

For the purpose of this material, LOHACO refers to the online mail-order business for general consumers launched in October 2012 in alliance with Yahoo Japan Corporation.

A "new ASKUL website" refers to constructing a new website that integrates the site for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) and the

one for medium- and large enterprises.

B-to-B refers to business-to-business transactions. B-to-C refers to business-to-consumer transactions.

MRO refers to Maintenance, Repair and Operation, and in this material primarily refers to indirect materials consumed at work sites by companies.

DX refers to digital transformation.

Since the presentation of the overview of consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended May 20, 2016, ASKUL has been reporting its operating performances by dividing its organization into the segments of the E-commerce business, Logistics business, and Other. The E-commerce business deals with sales of OA and PC supplies, stationery/office supplies, living supplies, furniture, beverages/foods, alcoholic beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, etc. The logistics business refers to logistics and package transport services that target corporations.

This material occasionally uses abbreviations to express ASKUL's distribution centers;

ASKUL Logi PARK as ALP, ASKUL Value Center as AVC, Demand Management Center as DMC, and ASKUL Tokyo Distribution Center as ASKUL Tokyo DC.

Reproduction or reprinting in any form of all or part of this material (including trademarks and images) without the permission of ASKUL is prohibited.

This material is an English translation of the original Japanese version and provided solely for the purpose of the reader's convenience. In

the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail in all respects.

Copyright © ASKUL Corporation All Rights Reserved.

2

Executive Summary

Consolidated Performance for 3Q Finished Almost in Line with Plan Both Net Sales and Profits Marked Record Highs

  • B-to-Bshows signs of regrowth due to narrowing of the reactionary decline in infection-prevention products and growth in Living Supplies and MRO. Profit progressed as planned due to cost-control measures.
  • In LOHACO, gross profit margin and distribution cost ratio improved due to the addition of functions to its New Main Store in coordination with Z Holdings. Profit structure reform progressed toward achieving profitability in the next fiscal year.

Ongoing Implementation of Growth Scenario in Medium-term Management Plan

  • New ASKUL website requires an additional investment of 4.5 billion yen due to the additional development requirements.
    Aiming for reliable release to achieve significant growth.
  • Procurement of semiconductor components at ASKUL Tokyo DC is improving, and the probability of operation within the year is increasing.
  • Leveraging knowledge from LOHACO, B-to-B advertising business to begin test phase.

Copyright © ASKUL Corporation All Rights Reserved.

3

I. Consolidated Performance for 3Q FY5/2022

  1. B-to-BIII. B-to-C IV. ESG / DX

V. Appendix

Copyright © ASKUL Corporation All Rights Reserved.

4

3Q FY5/2022 Consolidated Performance

Consolidated

Cumulative results for 3Q

Cumulative results for 3Q

FY5/2021

FY5/2022

% of net

Reference

% of net

YoY

Reference

Actual

sales

Actual

sales

change

(¥million)

%

value*

%

%

value*

Net Sales

313,003

100.0

309,099

317,994

100.0

+1.6

+2.9

Gross Profit

77,565

24.8

76,813

77,451

24.4

-0.1

+0.8

Selling, General and

67,279

21.5

66,527

66,813

21.0

-0.7

+0.4

Administrative

Expenses

Operating Profit

10,286

3.3

10,637

3.3

+3.4

Ordinary Profit

10,236

3.3

10,646

3.3

+4.0

Profit Attributable to

6,150

2.0

7,131

2.2

+15.9

Owners of Parent

  • Net sales

101.6% YoY

(102.9% in real terms*)

Renewed the previous record

  • SG&A expenses ratio Down 0.5 points YoY
  • Operating profit, ordinary profit and profit
    Broke the previous record

Copyright © ASKUL Corporation All Rights Reserved.

* Reference value assuming that the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition, etc. have been applied since the previous fiscal year. 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ASKUL Corporation published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 06:59:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
