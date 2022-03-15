ASKUL : Summary of Financial Results for 3Q FY5/2022

Note / Disclaimer:

For the purpose of this material, LOHACO refers to the online mail-order business for general consumers launched in October 2012 in alliance with Yahoo Japan Corporation.

A "new ASKUL website" refers to constructing a new website that integrates the site for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) and the

one for medium- and large enterprises.

B-to-B refers to business-to-business transactions. B-to-C refers to business-to-consumer transactions.

MRO refers to Maintenance, Repair and Operation, and in this material primarily refers to indirect materials consumed at work sites by companies.

DX refers to digital transformation.

Since the presentation of the overview of consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended May 20, 2016, ASKUL has been reporting its operating performances by dividing its organization into the segments of the E-commerce business, Logistics business, and Other. The E-commerce business deals with sales of OA and PC supplies, stationery/office supplies, living supplies, furniture, beverages/foods, alcoholic beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, etc. The logistics business refers to logistics and package transport services that target corporations.

This material occasionally uses abbreviations to express ASKUL's distribution centers;

ASKUL Logi PARK as ALP, ASKUL Value Center as AVC, Demand Management Center as DMC, and ASKUL Tokyo Distribution Center as ASKUL Tokyo DC.

