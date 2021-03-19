ASKUL : 【Delayed】Announcement of Stock Split

This is an English translation of the captioned release. This translation is prepared and provided for the purpose of the reader's convenience. All readers are recommended to refer to the original version in Japanese of the release for complete information.
Announcement of Stock Split
ASKUL Corporation (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") hereby announces that the Board of Directors of the Company, at a meeting held on March 16, 2021, resolved to carry out a stock split as described below.
1. Purpose of Stock Split
The purpose of the stock split is to reduce the amount of investment unit of the Company's common stock thereby making it easier for investors to invest in the Company as well as to enhance the liquidity of the stock and expand the investor base.
2. Outline of Stock Split
(1) Method of the stock split
The Company will implement a 2-for-1 share split of common shares owned by shareholders listed or recorded in the closing register of shareholders as of the record date of Thursday, May 20, 2021.
(2) Increase in number of shares due to the stock split
(i)Total number of shares issued prior to stock split
51,259,400 shares
(ii)Increase in shares from the stock split
51,259,400 shares
(iii)Total number of shares issued following stock split
102,518,800 shares
(iv)Total number of shares authorized to be issued following stock split
169,440,000 shares
Note: The abovementioned total number of shares issued and number of shares in (i) to (iii) are based on the total number of shares issued after the retirement of treasury stock scheduled for March 31, 2021, and may increase with the exercise of stock acquisition right (stock option) by the record date.
