ASKUL : 【Delayed】Announcement of Stock Split

Disclaimer

This is an English translation of the captioned release. This translation is prepared and provided for the purpose of the reader's convenience. All readers are recommended to refer to the original version in Japanese of the release for complete information.

____________________________________________________________________________________________

March 16, 2021

To whom it may concern,

Company Name RepresentativeASKUL Corporation Akira Yoshioka

President and Chief Executive Officer (Code No. 2678, Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section)

Contact

Tsuguhiro Tamai

Director and Chief Financial Officer Phone: (03) 4330-5130

Announcement of Stock Split

ASKUL Corporation (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") hereby announces that the Board of Directors of the Company, at a meeting held on March 16, 2021, resolved to carry out a stock split as described below.

1. Purpose of Stock Split The purpose of the stock split is to reduce the amount of investment unit of the Company's common stock thereby making it easier for investors to invest in the Company as well as to enhance the liquidity of the stock and expand the investor base.

2. Outline of Stock Split

(1) Method of the stock split The Company will implement a 2-for-1 share split of common shares owned by shareholders listed or recorded in the closing register of shareholders as of the record date of Thursday, May 20, 2021.

(2) Increase in number of shares due to the stock split (i)Total number of shares issued prior to stock split 51,259,400 shares (ii)Increase in shares from the stock split 51,259,400 shares (iii)Total number of shares issued following stock split 102,518,800 shares (iv)Total number of shares authorized to be issued following stock split 169,440,000 shares Note: The abovementioned total number of shares issued and number of shares in (i) to (iii) are based on the total number of shares issued after the retirement of treasury stock scheduled for March 31, 2021, and may increase with the exercise of stock acquisition right (stock option) by the record date.

1

Disclaimer

This is an English translation of the captioned release. This translation is prepared and provided for the purpose of the reader's convenience. All readers are recommended to refer to the original version in Japanese of the release for complete information.

____________________________________________________________________________________________

3. Schedule for Stock Split

(1)Public notice of record date Friday, April 30, 2021 (2)Record date Thursday, May 20, 2021 (3)Effective date Friday, May 21, 2021

4. Adjustment of Stock Acquisition Right Exercise Price

Stock acquisition right (date of resolution of the issuance) Exercise price before adjustment Exercise price after adjustment The 15th stock acquisition right (October 19, 2015) 4,460 yen 2,230 yen The 16th stock acquisition right (December 6, 2016) 3,930 yen 1,965 yen The 17th stock acquisition right (February 7, 2018) 3,470 yen 1,735 yen

5. Other

There is no increase in share capital associated with the stock split.

2