    2678   JP3119920001

ASKUL CORPORATION

(2678)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ASKUL : June 2021 Operating Results

06/28/2021 | 03:37pm EDT
Disclaimer

This is an English translation of the captioned release. This translation is prepared and provided for the purpose of the reader's convenience. All readers are recommended to refer to the original version in Japanese of the release for complete information.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

News Release Dated: June 28, 2021

To whom it may concern:

Company Name: ASKUL Corporation

(Code No.: 2678, Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section)

Representative: Akira Yoshioka

President and Chief Executive Officer

Contact Person: Tsuguhiro Tamai

Director and Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +81-3-4330-5130

June 2021 Operating Results

The Company released data today on results for June 2021. For details on non-consolidated net sales, and year-on-year growth on sales per customer and the number of customers of the B-to-B business, see the Supplementary Information.

Net sales

Non-consolidated net sales for June grew 1.3% year-on-year.Non-consolidated net sales of the mainstay B-to-B business increased 3.3%. The number of business days was one day less than in June 2020 and if this difference is adjusted, the growth of B-to-Bnon-consolidated sales for June 2021 is estimated to be 7.8% on a year-on-year basis.

Non-consolidated net sales of LOHACO decreased 9.9%, reflecting the negative drop related to sales increase of foods and sanitary items etc. in the previous fiscal year.

(Reference) B-to-B business: Business days in June

FY ending/ended

May 20

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Total

2022

4

4

4

4

5

5

26

2021

4

4

4

5

5

5

27

Difference

0

0

0

-1

0

0

-1

Notes:

  1. The total of non-consolidated net sales includes net sales of the Logistics business.
  2. For monthly operating results for this fiscal year, accounts are settled as of the 20th of each month on a provisional basis.
  3. The monthly operating results will be disclosed on or around the sixth business day after the 20th of each month.
  4. For the schedule of the release of our monthly operating results, please see the following page of our Investor Relations website:https://www.askul.co.jp/kaisya/english/ir/calendar.html
  5. The operating results disclosed herein have not been audited by certified public accountants or auditing firms. Therefore, figures may differ from those in our quarterly and full-year financial statements.
  6. The total distribution amounts of B-to-C business is not described due to closing of LOHACO Market Place in the previous fiscal year. (The total distribution amounts of B-to-C business is calculated by adding net sales of Charm Co., Ltd. and transactions via LOHACO Market Place (excluding the Charm Co., Ltd. portion) to net sales of LOHACO.
  7. Sales per customer is an average monthly purchase amount for customers who purchased in each month.
  8. Effective from the current fiscal year, the Company has adopted "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition," etc.

1

(1) Non-consolidated net sales

FY ending/ ended May 20

June

July

Aug.

Sept.

Oct.

Nov.

1st half

2022

30,114

Total

2021

29,714

29,440

28,346

31,086

29,469

32,482

180,539

YoY change (%)

1.3

2022

26,012

B-to-B

2021

25,171

25,245

24,147

26,465

25,667

28,169

154,866

YoY change (%)

3.3

business

YoY change adjusting for

the number of business

7.8

days (%)

2022

4,092

LOHACO

2021

4,540

4,187

4,201

4,614

3,799

4,308

25,651

business

YoY change (%)

-9.9

FY ending/ ended May 20

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

May

2nd half

Full year

2022

Total

2021

32,020

28,590

31,843

31,203

35,506

28,483

187,648

368,188

YoY change (%)

2022

B-to-B

2021

27,313

24,375

27,566

26,857

30,128

24,159

160,401

315,268

YoY change (%)

business

YoY change adjusting for

the number of business

days (%)

LOHACO

2022

2021

4,703

4,209

4,270

4,339

5,367

4,317

27,207

52,858

business

YoY change (%)

(2) Growth on sales per customer

(non-consolidatedB-to-B business; YoY change %)

FY ending/ ended May 20

June

July

Aug.

Sept.

Oct.

Nov.

1st half

2022

8.2

2021

-11.1

-2.8

-0.8

-7.9

0.5

4.2

-3.3

FY ending/ ended May 20

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

May

2nd half

Full year

2022

2021

-0.9

14.0

-1.1

2.4

11.2

17.9

6.2

1.4

(3) Growth on the number of customers

(non-consolidatedB-to-B business; YoY change %)

FY ending/ ended May 20

June

July

Aug.

Sept.

Oct.

Nov.

1st half

2022

-4.5

2021

5.7

8.3

8.6

2.8

6.2

5.6

6.1

FY ending/ ended May 20

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

May

2nd half

Full year

2022

2021

2.0

7.4

-1.4

-2.4

-3.5

5.0

1.0

3.5

2

Disclaimer

ASKUL Corporation published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 19:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 417 B 3 772 M 3 772 M
Net income 2021 7 413 M 67,0 M 67,0 M
Net cash 2021 46 665 M 422 M 422 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,7x
Yield 2021 1,15%
Capitalization 177 B 1 603 M 1 602 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,31x
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 3 550
Free-Float 28,8%
Chart ASKUL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ASKUL Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASKUL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 1 875,00 JPY
Average target price 2 365,91 JPY
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Yoshioka President, CEO & Representative Director
Tsuguhiro Tamai Director & Chief Financial Officer
Yumiko Ichige Independent Outside Director
Genri Goto Independent Outside Director
Iwao Taka Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASKUL CORPORATION-2.60%1 594
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-1.82%619 491
MEITUAN11.54%259 842
SHOPIFY INC.30.18%183 702
PINDUODUO INC.-28.18%159 920
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-7.97%76 858