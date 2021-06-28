ASKUL : June 2021 Operating Results

This is an English translation of the captioned release. This translation is prepared and provided for the purpose of the reader's convenience. All readers are recommended to refer to the original version in Japanese of the release for complete information.
(Code No.: 2678, Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section)
Representative: Akira Yoshioka
President and Chief Executive Officer
Contact Person: Tsuguhiro Tamai
Director and Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +81-3-4330-5130
June 2021 Operating Results
The Company released data today on results for June 2021. For details on non-consolidated net sales, and year-on-year growth on sales per customer and the number of customers of the B-to-B business, see the Supplementary Information.
Net sales
Non-consolidated net sales for June grew 1.3% year-on-year.Non-consolidated net sales of the mainstay B-to-B business increased 3.3%. The number of business days was one day less than in June 2020 and if this difference is adjusted, the growth of B-to-Bnon-consolidated sales for June 2021 is estimated to be 7.8% on a year-on-year basis.
Non-consolidated net sales of LOHACO decreased 9.9%, reflecting the negative drop related to sales increase of foods and sanitary items etc. in the previous fiscal year.
(Reference) B-to-B business: Business days in June
FY ending/ended
May 20
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Total
2022
4
4
4
4
5
5
26
2021
4
4
4
5
5
5
27
Difference
0
0
0
-1
0
0
-1
Notes:
The total of non-consolidated net sales includes net sales of the Logistics business.
For monthly operating results for this fiscal year, accounts are settled as of the 20th of each month on a provisional basis.
The monthly operating results will be disclosed on or around the sixth business day after the 20th of each month.
The operating results disclosed herein have not been audited by certified public accountants or auditing firms. Therefore, figures may differ from those in our quarterly and full-year financial statements.
The total distribution amounts of B-to-C business is not described due to closing of LOHACO Market Place in the previous fiscal year. (The total distribution amounts of B-to-C business is calculated by adding net sales of Charm Co., Ltd. and transactions via LOHACO Market Place (excluding the Charm Co., Ltd. portion) to net sales of LOHACO.
Sales per customer is an average monthly purchase amount for customers who purchased in each month.
Effective from the current fiscal year, the Company has adopted "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition," etc.
1
Disclaimer
This is an English translation of the captioned release. This translation is prepared and provided for the purpose of the reader's convenience. All readers are recommended to refer to the original version in Japanese of the release for complete information.