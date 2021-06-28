ASKUL : June 2021 Operating Results

Disclaimer

This is an English translation of the captioned release. This translation is prepared and provided for the purpose of the reader's convenience. All readers are recommended to refer to the original version in Japanese of the release for complete information.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

News Release Dated: June 28, 2021

To whom it may concern:

Company Name: ASKUL Corporation

(Code No.: 2678, Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section)

Representative: Akira Yoshioka

President and Chief Executive Officer

Contact Person: Tsuguhiro Tamai

Director and Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +81-3-4330-5130

June 2021 Operating Results

The Company released data today on results for June 2021. For details on non-consolidated net sales, and year-on-year growth on sales per customer and the number of customers of the B-to-B business, see the Supplementary Information.

Net sales

Non-consolidated net sales for June grew 1.3% year-on-year.Non-consolidated net sales of the mainstay B-to-B business increased 3.3%. The number of business days was one day less than in June 2020 and if this difference is adjusted, the growth of B-to-Bnon-consolidated sales for June 2021 is estimated to be 7.8% on a year-on-year basis.

Non-consolidated net sales of LOHACO decreased 9.9%, reflecting the negative drop related to sales increase of foods and sanitary items etc. in the previous fiscal year.

(Reference) B-to-B business: Business days in June

FY ending/ended May 20 Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Total 2022 4 4 4 4 5 5 26 2021 4 4 4 5 5 5 27 Difference 0 0 0 -1 0 0 -1

Notes: