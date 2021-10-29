Change - Announcement Of Appointment :: Appointment Of Independent Non-Executive Director

The Nominating Committee has recommended the appointment of Mr. Hwang as an Independent Non-executive Director and the Board of Directors approved Mr. Hwang's appointment based on his qualifications, extensive working experience and knowledge.

The Board with the recommendation from the Nominating Committee has considered the following:

(i) the size and structure of the Board;

(ii) the composition of the Board, including the balance and diversity of skills, experience and knowledge of members of the Board; and

(iii) the experience, skills and qualifications of Mr. Hwang.

The Board is of the view that Mr. Hwang's extensive working experience and knowledge will further complement and strengthen the core competencies of the Board.