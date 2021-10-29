Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. ASL Marine Holdings Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A04   SG1N25909283

ASL MARINE HOLDINGS LTD.

(A04)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

> Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Resignation Of Independent Non-Executive Director

10/29/2021 | 07:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Mr. Tan Huay Lim wishes to resign as he would like to focus on his duties as director of other companies and to spend more time on personal matters.

Following the aforesaid resignation, Mr. Tan will relinquish his position as the Lead Independent Director, Chairman of the Audit Committee and member of the Nominating and Remuneration Committees of the Company.

Disclaimer

ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 11:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ASL MARINE HOLDINGS LTD.
07:41a> CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : : Resignation Of Independent Non-Executive Director
PU
07:41a> CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTME : : Appointment Of Independent Non-Executive Director
PU
07:41a> Resignation And Appointment Of Independent Non-Executive Directors
PU
10/28> ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
10/22> FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED A : : Notification Of Results Release
PU
10/13ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
10/12> FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED A : : Auditor's Comments Of Accounts
PU
10/12> ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
10/12ASL MARINE : > Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
10/01> COUPON PAYMENT : : Mandatory
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 193 M 143 M 143 M
Net income 2021 -35,0 M -26,0 M -26,0 M
Net Debt 2021 308 M 229 M 229 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,38x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 39,7 M 29,6 M 29,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,46x
EV / Sales 2021 1,85x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 42,0%
Chart ASL MARINE HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASL MARINE HOLDINGS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kok Tian Ang Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Poh Leong Yeap Independent Non-Executive Director
Sek Khee Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Huay Lim Tan Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Ah Nui Ang Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASL MARINE HOLDINGS LTD.96.88%30
KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-5.99%6 175
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.49.74%4 201
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.-9.38%3 325
HYUNDAI MIPO DOCKYARD CO., LTD.55.83%2 554
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-8.21%2 310