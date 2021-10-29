Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Resignation Of Independent Non-Executive Director

Mr. Tan Huay Lim wishes to resign as he would like to focus on his duties as director of other companies and to spend more time on personal matters.
Following the aforesaid resignation, Mr. Tan will relinquish his position as the Lead Independent Director, Chairman of the Audit Committee and member of the Nominating and Remuneration Committees of the Company.
Disclaimer
ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 11:40:06 UTC.