ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. is a Singapore-based investment holding company. The principal activity of the Company is investment holding. The principal activities of the subsidiaries are those relating to shipbuilding, ship repair and conversion, ship chartering, dredge engineering and other marine related services. Its segments include Shipbuilding, Shiprepair, conversion and engineering services, Shipchartering, and Investment holding. The Shipbuilding segment is engaged in Construction of vessels. The Shiprepair, conversion and engineering services segment is engaged in the provision of shiprepair, dredging engineering products and related services. The Shipchartering segment includes provision for chartering of vessels and transportation services. The holding segment is engaged in the provision of corporate and treasury services. It owns a young fleet of vessels consisting of mainly Barges, Tugs, Anchor Handling Tugs (AHT), and Anchor Handling Tugs/ Supply vessels (AHTS).

Sector Shipbuilding