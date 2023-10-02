Strength in Fluidity

Announcement Title Coupon Payment
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 3, 2023 4:52
Status New
Corporate Action Reference SG231003INTRKON1
Submitted By (Co./Ind. Name) Koh Kai Kheng Irene
Designation Group Financial Controller
Method of Coupon Computation Actual/ 365 (Fixed)
Annual Coupon Rate (%) 3
Maturity Date 01/10/2026
Next Coupon Payment Date 01/04/2024
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please refer to the attachment.
Event Dates
Coupon Period (both dates inclusive) 01/04/2023 TO 30/09/2023
Number of Days 183
Disbursement Details
Cash Payment Details
Taxable No
Coupon Rate (%) 3
Pay Date 02/10/2023

Attachments




Attachments

Disclaimer

ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2023 20:57:38 UTC.