Strength in Fluidity
|Announcement Title
|Coupon Payment
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 3, 2023 4:52
|Status
|New
|Corporate Action Reference
|SG231003INTRKON1
|Submitted By (Co./Ind. Name)
|Koh Kai Kheng Irene
|Designation
|Group Financial Controller
|Method of Coupon Computation
|Actual/ 365 (Fixed)
|Annual Coupon Rate (%)
|3
|Maturity Date
|01/10/2026
|Next Coupon Payment Date
|01/04/2024
|Event Narrative
|Narrative Type
|Narrative Text
|Additional Text
|Please refer to the attachment.
|Event Dates
|Coupon Period (both dates inclusive)
|01/04/2023 TO 30/09/2023
|Number of Days
|183
|Disbursement Details
|Cash Payment Details
|Taxable
|No
|Coupon Rate (%)
|3
|Pay Date
|02/10/2023
Disclaimer
ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2023 20:57:38 UTC.