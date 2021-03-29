Log in
ASL MARINE HOLDINGS LTD.

(A04)
> Coupon Payment :: Mandatory

03/29/2021 | 06:04am EDT
Strength in Fluidity

Announcement Title Coupon Payment
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 29, 2021 18:00
Status New
Corporate Action Reference SG210329INTRTOI2
Submitted By (Co./Ind. Name) Koh Kai Kheng Irene
Designation Group Financial Controller
Method of Coupon Computation Actual/ 365 (Fixed)
Annual Coupon Rate (%) 3
Maturity Date 28/03/2025
Next Coupon Payment Date 28/09/2021
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please refer to the attachment.
Event Dates
Coupon Period (both dates inclusive) 28/09/2020 TO 27/03/2021
Number of Days 181
Disbursement Details
Cash Payment Details
Taxable No
Coupon Rate (%) 3
Pay Date 29/03/2021

Attachments




Disclaimer

ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 10:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
