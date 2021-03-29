> Coupon Payment :: Mandatory
Strength in Fluidity
Announcement Title
Coupon Payment
Date & Time of Broadcast
Mar 29, 2021 18:00
Status
New
Corporate Action Reference
SG210329INTRTOI2
Submitted By (Co./Ind. Name)
Koh Kai Kheng Irene
Designation
Group Financial Controller
Method of Coupon Computation
Actual/ 365 (Fixed)
Annual Coupon Rate (%)
3
Maturity Date
28/03/2025
Next Coupon Payment Date
28/09/2021
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Additional Text
Please refer to the attachment.
Event Dates
Coupon Period (both dates inclusive)
28/09/2020 TO 27/03/2021
Number of Days
181
Disbursement Details
Cash Payment Details
Taxable
No
Coupon Rate (%)
3
Pay Date
29/03/2021
Attachments
Sales 2020
244 M
181 M
181 M
Net income 2020
-23,6 M
-17,5 M
-17,5 M
Net Debt 2020
331 M
246 M
246 M
P/E ratio 2020
-1,04x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
32,1 M
23,8 M
23,8 M
EV / Sales 2019
1,22x
EV / Sales 2020
1,46x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
41,8%
