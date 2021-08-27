Log in
    A04   SG1N25909283

ASL MARINE HOLDINGS LTD.

(A04)
> Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Full Yearly Results

08/27/2021 | 08:02am EDT
Strength in Fluidity

Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 27, 2021 19:46
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Full Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG210827OTHRD35F
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Koh Kai Kheng Irene
Designation Group Financial Controller
Effective Date and Time of the event 27/08/2021 17:00:00
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please refer to the attachment.
For Financial Period Ended 30/06/2021

Disclaimer

ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 12:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ASL MARINE HOLDINGS LTD.
08:02aASL MARINE : > Quarterly Update Pursuant To Rule 1313(2) Of The Listing Manual
PU
08:02a> FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED A : : Full Yearly Results
PU
08/20GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Striking-off of a wholly-owned subsidiary - Vosta LMG (A..
PU
08/20ASL MARINE : > Striking-Off Of A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary - Vosta Lmg (Asia Pacif..
PU
07/27Singapore Shares Close Slightly Lower; Ascott Residence Climbs 2% on Surge in..
MT
07/27ASL MARINE : Issues New Shares Following Exercise of Warrants; Shares Jump 4%
MT
07/26GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Allotment and Issue of Shares Pursuant to Exercise of Wa..
PU
07/26ASL MARINE : > Allotment And Issue Of Shares Pursuant To Exercise Of Warrants
PU
07/26ASL MARINE : Dormant Dutch Subsidiaries Get Dissolved; Shares Jump 7%
MT
07/23> FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED A : : Notification Of Results Release
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 244 M 180 M 180 M
Net income 2020 -23,6 M -17,5 M -17,5 M
Net Debt 2020 331 M 245 M 245 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,04x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 37,8 M 28,0 M 28,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,22x
EV / Sales 2020 1,46x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 42,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kok Tian Ang Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Poh Leong Yeap Independent Non-Executive Director
Sek Khee Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Huay Lim Tan Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Ah Nui Ang Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASL MARINE HOLDINGS LTD.87.50%28
KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.7.83%7 070
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.0.00%4 872
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.-12.93%3 190
HYUNDAI MIPO DOCKYARD CO., LTD.57.50%2 577
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-1.46%2 475