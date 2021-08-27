> Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Full Yearly Results
Announcement Title
Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Aug 27, 2021 19:46
Status
New
Full Yearly Results
Full Yearly Results
Announcement Reference
SG210827OTHRD35F
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Koh Kai Kheng Irene
Designation
Group Financial Controller
Effective Date and Time of the event
27/08/2021 17:00:00
Description
Please refer to the attachment.
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended
30/06/2021
Attachments
Disclaimer
ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 12:01:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
Sales 2020
244 M
180 M
180 M
Net income 2020
-23,6 M
-17,5 M
-17,5 M
Net Debt 2020
331 M
331 M
245 M
245 M
P/E ratio 2020
-1,04x
-1,04x
Yield 2020
-
-
Capitalization
37,8 M
37,8 M
28,0 M
28,0 M
EV / Sales 2019
1,22x
1,22x
EV / Sales 2020
1,46x
1,46x
Nbr of Employees
-
-
Free-Float
42,0%
