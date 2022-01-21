Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. ASL Marine Holdings Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A04   SG1N25909283

ASL MARINE HOLDINGS LTD.

(A04)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

> Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Notification Of Results Release

01/21/2022 | 05:32am EST
Strength in Fluidity

Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 21, 2022 18:24
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Notification of Results Release
Announcement Reference SG220121OTHRG10E
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Koh Kai Kheng Irene
Designation Group Financial Controller
Effective Date and Time of the event 21/01/2022 17:00:00
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please refer to the attachment.
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended 31/12/2021

Attachments




Disclaimer

ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 10:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 193 M 143 M 143 M
Net income 2021 -35,0 M -26,0 M -26,0 M
Net Debt 2021 308 M 229 M 229 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,38x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 36,6 M 27,2 M 27,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,46x
EV / Sales 2021 1,85x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,2%
Chart ASL MARINE HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASL MARINE HOLDINGS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kok Tian Ang Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Poh Leong Yeap Independent Non-Executive Director
Sek Khee Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Soo Chin Hwang Lead Independent Director
Ah Nui Ang Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASL MARINE HOLDINGS LTD.-3.33%27
KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-4.86%5 430
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.-3.35%3 932
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.-1.49%3 844
HYUNDAI MIPO DOCKYARD CO., LTD.9.86%2 590
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-6.07%1 935