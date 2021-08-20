ASL Marine : > Striking-Off Of A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary - Vosta Lmg (Asia Pacific) Pte. Ltd.
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Aug 20, 2021 18:26
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Striking-off of a wholly-owned subsidiary - Vosta LMG (Asia Pacific) Pte. Ltd.
Announcement Reference
SG210820OTHRD9UQ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Koh Kai Kheng Irene
Designation
Group Financial Controller
Effective Date and Time of the event
20/08/2021 17:00:00
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please refer to attachment.
Attachments
Disclaimer
ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 10:43:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
Sales 2020
244 M
179 M
179 M
Net income 2020
-23,6 M
-17,3 M
-17,3 M
Net Debt 2020
331 M
243 M
243 M
P/E ratio 2020
-1,04x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
37,8 M
27,7 M
27,8 M
EV / Sales 2019
1,22x
EV / Sales 2020
1,46x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
42,0%
